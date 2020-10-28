Colorado Presidential Election Results 2020

9
Electoral
Votes
Votes
93%
expected
vote in
expected
vote in
County
- Adams95% in
- Alamosa91.8% in
- Arapahoe95% in
- Archuleta99% in
- Baca99% in
- Bent95% in
- Boulder80.7% in
- Chaffee95% in
- Cheyenne91.4% in
- Clear Creek92.2% in
- Conejos99% in
- Costilla93.1% in
- Crowley95% in
- Custer95% in
- Delta95% in
- Denver78.9% in
- Dolores99% in
- Douglas99% in
- Eagle99% in
- Elbert95% in
dem
Joe BidenBiden
55.1%
1,703,674
Percent
- 56.7%
- 48.2%
- 61%
- 40.9%
- 14.3%
- 32.4%
- 78.8%
- 52.2%
- 11.5%
- 55.6%
- 45.1%
- 63%
- 24.7%
- 30.8%
- 30.4%
- 82.2%
- 23.2%
- 45.7%
- 63.7%
- 23.7%
Votes
- 132,951
- 3,624
- 209,784
- 3,693
- 313
- 723
- 141,146
- 7,112
- 127
- 3,495
- 1,936
- 1,279
- 427
- 1,104
- 5,862
- 253,684
- 332
- 102,108
- 18,095
- 4,395
gop
IncumbentDonald TrumpTrump
42.3%
1,305,500
Percent
- 40.4%
- 48.9%
- 36.4%
- 56.8%
- 83.9%
- 65.9%
- 19.2%
- 45.4%
- 87.4%
- 41.6%
- 52.9%
- 35.1%
- 72.9%
- 67.9%
- 67.5%
- 16.1%
- 75.5%
- 52%
- 34.1%
- 74%
Votes
- 94,874
- 3,676
- 124,948
- 5,126
- 1,840
- 1,468
- 34,479
- 6,180
- 966
- 2,618
- 2,269
- 713
- 1,262
- 2,433
- 13,013
- 49,698
- 1,080
- 116,196
- 9,685
- 13,722
lib
Jo JorgensenJorgensen
1.6%
48,149
Percent
- 1.6%
- 1.1%
- 1.5%
- 1.3%
- 1.2%
- 0.6%
- 1.1%
- 1.4%
- 0.5%
- 1.7%
- 0.7%
- 0.6%
- 1.2%
- 0.8%
- 1.1%
- 1%
- 0.3%
- 1.6%
- 1.3%
- 1.5%
Votes
- 3,667
- 82
- 5,270
- 114
- 26
- 14
- 2,009
- 188
- 6
- 107
- 32
- 13
- 21
- 29
- 218
- 2,950
- 5
- 3,513
- 373
- 284
other
Howie HawkinsHawkins
0.3%
8,111
Percent
- 0.3%
- 0.3%
- 0.3%
- 0.2%
- 0.1%
- 0.3%
- 0.3%
- 0.3%
- 0%
- 0.3%
- 0.2%
- 0.2%
- 0%
- 0.1%
- 0.2%
- 0.2%
- 0.1%
- 0.2%
- 0.3%
- 0.2%
Votes
- 739
- 23
- 888
- 19
- 3
- 6
- 555
- 43
- 0
- 20
- 9
- 4
- 0
- 5
- 44
- 756
- 1
- 404
- 76
- 31
ind
Kanye WestWest
0.2%
7,199
Percent
- 0.3%
- 0.6%
- 0.3%
- 0.2%
- 0.1%
- 0.3%
- 0.2%
- 0.2%
- 0.3%
- 0.2%
- 0.2%
- 0.2%
- 0.5%
- 0%
- 0.2%
- 0.2%
- 0.2%
- 0.2%
- 0.3%
- 0.2%
Votes
- 710
- 43
- 863
- 20
- 3
- 7
- 289
- 21
- 3
- 10
- 10
- 5
- 8
- 0
- 30
- 530
- 3
- 436
- 74
- 31
other
Don BlankenshipBlankenship
0.2%
4,824
Percent
- 0.2%
- 0.3%
- 0.1%
- 0.2%
- 0.1%
- 0.2%
- 0.1%
- 0.1%
- 0.3%
- 0.1%
- 0.3%
- 0.4%
- 0.2%
- 0.1%
- 0.2%
- 0.1%
- 0.3%
- 0.1%
- 0.1%
- 0.2%
Votes
- 452
- 22
- 488
- 20
- 2
- 5
- 181
- 20
- 3
- 9
- 15
- 8
- 3
- 5
- 34
- 220
- 5
- 294
- 34
- 28
other
Bill HammonsHammons
0.1%
2,572
Percent
- 0.1%
- 0.1%
- 0.1%
- 0.1%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0.1%
- 0.1%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0.1%
- 0.2%
- 0.1%
- 0.1%
- 0%
- 0.1%
- 0.1%
- 0.1%
- 0.1%
Votes
- 262
- 5
- 326
- 9
- 0
- 0
- 100
- 10
- 0
- 2
- 1
- 2
- 3
- 4
- 10
- 144
- 1
- 204
- 30
- 14
other
Brian CarrollCarroll
0.1%
2,338
Percent
- 0.1%
- 0.1%
- 0.1%
- 0.1%
- 0.1%
- 0%
- 0.1%
- 0.1%
- 0%
- 0.1%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0.1%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0.1%
- 0%
- 0%
Votes
- 158
- 7
- 288
- 7
- 3
- 0
- 116
- 14
- 0
- 5
- 2
- 0
- 0
- 2
- 6
- 143
- 0
- 192
- 10
- 6
ind
Mark CharlesCharles
0.1%
1,889
Percent
- 0.1%
- 0.1%
- 0.1%
- 0.1%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0.1%
- 0%
- 0.1%
- 0.1%
- 0.1%
- 0.1%
- 0%
- 0.1%
- 0%
- 0.1%
- 0%
- 0.1%
- 0.1%
Votes
- 196
- 8
- 187
- 6
- 0
- 0
- 62
- 11
- 0
- 7
- 5
- 2
- 2
- 1
- 12
- 121
- 2
- 69
- 16
- 10
other
Gloria La RivaRiva
0%
875
Percent
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0.1%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
Votes
- 89
- 3
- 115
- 2
- 0
- 0
- 78
- 1
- 0
- 2
- 2
- 1
- 0
- 0
- 2
- 164
- 0
- 29
- 3
- 4
other
Kyle KopitkeKopitke
0%
718
Percent
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
Votes
- 101
- 3
- 94
- 2
- 0
- 0
- 14
- 3
- 0
- 1
- 0
- 1
- 0
- 0
- 6
- 46
- 0
- 35
- 5
- 4
other
Rocky De La FuenteFuente
0%
600
Percent
- 0%
- 0.1%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0.1%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0.1%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
Votes
- 71
- 5
- 67
- 0
- 0
- 3
- 20
- 2
- 0
- 2
- 4
- 1
- 0
- 0
- 3
- 39
- 0
- 32
- 3
- 1
other
Joe McHughMcHugh
0%
586
Percent
- 0%
- 0.1%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0.1%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0.1%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
Votes
- 59
- 4
- 57
- 2
- 0
- 0
- 16
- 2
- 0
- 3
- 2
- 0
- 1
- 1
- 4
- 24
- 2
- 38
- 3
- 4
ind
Brock PiercePierce
0%
533
Percent
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0.1%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
Votes
- 50
- 3
- 45
- 5
- 0
- 1
- 28
- 1
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 5
- 40
- 0
- 36
- 6
- 4
other
Phil CollinsCollins
0%
527
Percent
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0.1%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
Votes
- 46
- 2
- 63
- 1
- 1
- 0
- 16
- 3
- 0
- 2
- 1
- 0
- 1
- 1
- 5
- 41
- 0
- 18
- 3
- 3
other
Princess Jacob-FambroJacob-Fambro
0%
429
Percent
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0.1%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
Votes
- 40
- 0
- 62
- 3
- 0
- 0
- 18
- 4
- 0
- 0
- 2
- 0
- 2
- 0
- 2
- 43
- 0
- 18
- 1
- 2
other
Dario HunterHunter
0%
340
Percent
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0.1%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
Votes
- 37
- 1
- 42
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 18
- 1
- 0
- 5
- 0
- 1
- 0
- 0
- 4
- 27
- 0
- 9
- 3
- 5
other
Blake HuberHuber
0%
325
Percent
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0.1%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
Votes
- 37
- 1
- 40
- 1
- 2
- 1
- 15
- 2
- 0
- 1
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 9
- 39
- 0
- 13
- 2
- 4
other
Alyson KennedyKennedy
0%
318
Percent
- 0%
- 0.1%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
Votes
- 24
- 5
- 38
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 17
- 1
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 1
- 40
- 0
- 9
- 4
- 1
other
Joseph KishoreKishore
0%
174
Percent
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
Votes
- 13
- 2
- 25
- 0
- 0
- 1
- 10
- 0
- 0
- 1
- 1
- 1
- 0
- 0
- 1
- 26
- 0
- 5
- 1
- 0
93%
expected
vote in
expected
vote in
% in
- 95% in
- 91.8% in
- 95% in
- 99% in
- 99% in
- 95% in
- 80.7% in
- 95% in
- 91.4% in
- 92.2% in
- 99% in
- 93.1% in
- 95% in
- 95% in
- 95% in
- 78.9% in
- 99% in
- 99% in
- 99% in
- 95% in
Colorado Presidential exit pollsNational exit polls
- Biden
- Trump
Gender
Male (46%)
Female (54%)
Race
White (79%)
Black (3%)
Hispanic/Latino (11%)
Asian (2%)
Other (4%)
White (79%)
Non-White (21%)
Sex by race
White men (35%)
White women (44%)
Black men (1%)
Black women (2%)
Latino men (6%)
Latino women (6%)
All other races (6%)
The expected vote is the total number of votes that are expected in a given race once all votes are counted. This number is an estimate and is based on several different factors, including information on the number of votes cast early as well as information provided to our vote reporters on Election Day from county election officials. The figure can change as NBC News gathers new information.
Source: National Election Pool (NEP)