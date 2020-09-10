Colorado Election Results 2020

Election on Nov. 3

Latest Colorado polls

Latest Polls
Trend
Morning Consult08/21-08/30
Margin of error: N/A
51%41%
08/21-08/30

Early voting in Colorado

In Colorado, all registered voters are automatically mailed a ballot. They can also vote early in-person. In 2016, 94% of the total votes were cast early.

Mail-in and early in-person ballots returned555

100%
Mail-in

+18,400% from this time in 2016

20162020
Last updated Sep. 22. Party registration is publicly available in the state.Data provided by TargetSmart

Plan your vote

You have 33 days left to register to vote. There are 41 days until the election.

Key dates

  • Oct. 26Deadline to register online
  • Nov. 3Deadline to mail ballot
  • Oct. 19First day to vote early in person
  • Nov. 2Last day to vote early in person
  • Nov. 3Election day

Key info

Colorado Primary election results

Democratic Primary/ 67 Del.67 Delegates

  • DEM

    Bernie SandersWinner

    37%

    355,293

    + 29 Delegates

  • DEM

    Joe Biden

    24.6%

    236,564

    + 27 Delegates

  • DEM

    Michael Bloomberg

    18.5%

    177,727

    + 5 Delegates

Republican Primary/ 37 Del.37 Delegates

  • REP

    Donald TrumpWinner

    92.3%

    628,876

    + 37 Delegates

  • REP

    Bill Weld

    3.6%

    24,349

  • REP

    Joe Walsh

    1.9%

    12,677

How Colorado Voted

In 2016, Hillary Clinton won Colorado with 47 percent of the vote, according to NBC News results, while Donald Trump received 44 percent. Though Colorado is considered more purple than predictably blue — elections are typically close, often decided by unaffiliated voters — Democrats saw strong margins of victory in the 2018 midterm elections, and the party controls the governor’s office and both legislative chambers.

2012

  • Democrat

    Barack ObamaObamaWinner

    51.5%

    1,323,102

  • Republican

    Mitt RomneyRomney

    46.1%

    1,185,243

2012 Exit Polls

Summary of 2012 Exit Poll data that shows the proportion of how different groups voted.

Men
Men: Democrats51%Men: Republicans46%
Women
Women: Democrats51%Women: Republicans48%
White
White: Democrats44%White: Republicans54%
Black
Not enough data
Hispanic/ Latino
Hispanic/ Latino: Democrats75%Hispanic/ Latino: Republicans23%
Asian
Not enough data
College Graduate
College Graduate: Democrats43%College Graduate: Republicans55%
No College Degree
No College Degree: Democrats54%No College Degree: Republicans44%

2016

  • Democrat

    Hillary ClintonClintonWinner

    48.2%

    1,338,870

  • Republican

    Donald TrumpTrump

    43.3%

    1,202,484

2016 Exit Polls

Summary of 2016 Exit Poll data that shows the proportion of how different groups voted.

Men
Men: Democrats41%Men: Republicans49%
Women
Women: Democrats55%Women: Republicans39%
White
White: Democrats45%White: Republicans47%
Black
Not enough data
Hispanic/ Latino
Hispanic/ Latino: Democrats67%Hispanic/ Latino: Republicans30%
Asian
Not enough data
College Graduate
College Graduate: Democrats48%College Graduate: Republicans43%
No College Degree
No College Degree: Democrats42%No College Degree: Republicans50%

More to the story in Colorado 2020

The coronavirus pandemic and its devastating economic fallout are two major issues that have an impact on the election. NBC News is tracking and updating daily the number of coronavirus related deaths in each state and U.S. territory, as well as the jobless claims as reported weekly by the Department of Labor that counts how many people have filed for unemployment benefits.

Ongoing Jobless Claims

U.S. ClaimsWeekly
change		60-day
trend		Monthly
change
12,628,000-6.76%
-14.43%
158,252-2.47%
-19.79%
Colorado Claims

Source: TargetSmart provides individual-level voterfile data state-by-state, including ballot requests and early in-person/mail in-voting absentee early vote data. The NBC News Decision Desk independently analyzes and aggregates the data.

