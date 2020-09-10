Colorado Election Results 2020

Latest Colorado pollsAll polls
|Latest Polls
|Trend
Morning Consult08/21-08/30
Margin of error: N/A
|51%
|41%
08/21-08/30
Early voting in Colorado
In Colorado, all registered voters are automatically mailed a ballot. They can also vote early in-person. In 2016, 94% of the total votes were cast early.
Mail-in and early in-person ballots returned555
+18,400% from this time in 2016
Plan your vote
You have 33 days left to register to vote. There are 41 days until the election.
Key datessee how your state compares
- Oct. 26Deadline to register online
- Nov. 3Deadline to mail ballot
- Oct. 19First day to vote early in person
- Nov. 2Last day to vote early in person
- Nov. 3Election day
Key infosee more details
- You can register to vote and cast ballot on the same day
- You can vote by mail without an excuse
- You can register to vote online
- You can track the status of your ballot
Colorado Primary election results
Democratic Primary/ 67 Del.67 DelegatesFull Primary Results
- DEM
Bernie SandersWinner37%
355,293
+ 29 Delegates
- DEM
Joe Biden24.6%
236,564
+ 27 Delegates
- DEM
Michael Bloomberg18.5%
177,727
+ 5 Delegates
Republican Primary/ 37 Del.37 DelegatesFull Primary Results
- REP
Donald TrumpWinner92.3%
628,876
+ 37 Delegates
- REP
Bill Weld3.6%
24,349
- REP
Joe Walsh1.9%
12,677
How Colorado Voted
In 2016, Hillary Clinton won Colorado with 47 percent of the vote, according to NBC News results, while Donald Trump received 44 percent. Though Colorado is considered more purple than predictably blue — elections are typically close, often decided by unaffiliated voters — Democrats saw strong margins of victory in the 2018 midterm elections, and the party controls the governor’s office and both legislative chambers.
20122012 Results
- Democrat
Barack ObamaObamaWinner51.5%
1,323,102
- Republican
Mitt RomneyRomney46.1%
1,185,243
2012 Exit Polls
Summary of 2012 Exit Poll data that shows the proportion of how different groups voted.
20162016 Results
- Democrat
Hillary ClintonClintonWinner48.2%
1,338,870
- Republican
Donald TrumpTrump43.3%
1,202,484
2016 Exit Polls
Summary of 2016 Exit Poll data that shows the proportion of how different groups voted.
More to the story in Colorado 2020
The coronavirus pandemic and its devastating economic fallout are two major issues that have an impact on the election. NBC News is tracking and updating daily the number of coronavirus related deaths in each state and U.S. territory, as well as the jobless claims as reported weekly by the Department of Labor that counts how many people have filed for unemployment benefits.
|U.S. Claims
|Weekly
change
|60-day
trend
|Monthly
change
|12,628,000
|-6.76%
|-14.43%
|158,252
|-2.47%
|-19.79%
|Colorado Claims
Source: TargetSmart provides individual-level voterfile data state-by-state, including ballot requests and early in-person/mail in-voting absentee early vote data. The NBC News Decision Desk independently analyzes and aggregates the data.