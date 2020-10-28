President
Last update 4:47 PM ET

Colorado Senate Election Results 2020

Projected winner
+ dem Gain
Hickenlooper
92% of expected vote in

Estimated remaining 254,029

COpresidentsenatehouse
DenverColorado Springs
92%
expected
vote in
County
  • Adams95% in
  • Alamosa90.6% in
  • Arapahoe95% in
  • Archuleta99% in
  • Baca98.7% in
  • Bent95% in
  • Boulder80.6% in
  • Chaffee95% in
  • Cheyenne90.6% in
  • Clear Creek91.2% in
  • Conejos99% in
  • Costilla92.9% in
  • Crowley95% in
  • Custer95% in
  • Delta95% in
  • Denver78.9% in
  • Dolores99% in
  • Douglas99% in
  • Eagle98.7% in
  • Elbert95% in
dem
John HickenlooperHickenlooper
53.2%
1,634,736
Percent
  • 55.3%
  • 48.4%
  • 58.6%
  • 39.8%
  • 14.9%
  • 31.4%
  • 76.8%
  • 51.2%
  • 10.3%
  • 54.4%
  • 46.1%
  • 63%
  • 26.1%
  • 29.7%
  • 29.9%
  • 80.3%
  • 23.3%
  • 42.5%
  • 62.1%
  • 22.5%
Votes
  • 129,220
  • 3,591
  • 200,477
  • 3,549
  • 323
  • 694
  • 137,347
  • 6,907
  • 113
  • 3,386
  • 1,950
  • 1,277
  • 449
  • 1,052
  • 5,738
  • 247,923
  • 329
  • 95,207
  • 17,439
  • 4,165
gop
Incumbent
Cory GardnerGardner
44.5%
1,367,643
Percent
  • 41.8%
  • 49.5%
  • 39.2%
  • 57.9%
  • 82.8%
  • 65.7%
  • 21.7%
  • 46.7%
  • 88.7%
  • 43.4%
  • 52.7%
  • 34.1%
  • 70.8%
  • 68.1%
  • 67.9%
  • 18.3%
  • 74.9%
  • 55.8%
  • 36.1%
  • 75.7%
Votes
  • 97,547
  • 3,674
  • 134,263
  • 5,162
  • 1,791
  • 1,452
  • 38,735
  • 6,296
  • 971
  • 2,703
  • 2,225
  • 690
  • 1,220
  • 2,415
  • 13,055
  • 56,378
  • 1,056
  • 124,887
  • 10,136
  • 14,026
lib
Raymon DoaneDoane
1.7%
51,472
Percent
  • 2.1%
  • 1.3%
  • 1.6%
  • 1.8%
  • 1.4%
  • 1.4%
  • 1.2%
  • 1.7%
  • 0.6%
  • 1.8%
  • 0.6%
  • 1.9%
  • 2.1%
  • 1.7%
  • 1.6%
  • 1%
  • 1.2%
  • 1.4%
  • 1.3%
  • 1.5%
Votes
  • 4,847
  • 94
  • 5,480
  • 158
  • 31
  • 32
  • 2,228
  • 231
  • 7
  • 110
  • 24
  • 38
  • 36
  • 62
  • 306
  • 2,999
  • 17
  • 3,040
  • 378
  • 283
other
Daniel DoyleDoyle
0.3%
9,180
Percent
  • 0.5%
  • 0.5%
  • 0.3%
  • 0.3%
  • 0.6%
  • 1.2%
  • 0.1%
  • 0.2%
  • 0.2%
  • 0.2%
  • 0.4%
  • 0.6%
  • 0.6%
  • 0.3%
  • 0.4%
  • 0.2%
  • 0.3%
  • 0.1%
  • 0.2%
  • 0.2%
Votes
  • 1,065
  • 38
  • 1,048
  • 26
  • 12
  • 26
  • 263
  • 32
  • 2
  • 15
  • 18
  • 12
  • 11
  • 9
  • 79
  • 642
  • 4
  • 307
  • 51
  • 35
other
Stephan EvansEvans
0.3%
7,938
Percent
  • 0.4%
  • 0.3%
  • 0.3%
  • 0.2%
  • 0.3%
  • 0.3%
  • 0.2%
  • 0.2%
  • 0.2%
  • 0.2%
  • 0.2%
  • 0.4%
  • 0.4%
  • 0.2%
  • 0.2%
  • 0.3%
  • 0.3%
  • 0.1%
  • 0.2%
  • 0.1%
Votes
  • 949
  • 23
  • 1,079
  • 14
  • 7
  • 7
  • 335
  • 22
  • 2
  • 10
  • 9
  • 9
  • 7
  • 7
  • 33
  • 827
  • 4
  • 317
  • 58
  • 24
other
Write-insWrite-ins
0%
2
Percent
  • 0%
  • 0%
  • 0%
  • 0%
  • 0%
  • 0%
  • 0%
  • 0%
  • 0%
  • 0%
  • 0%
  • 0%
  • 0%
  • 0%
  • 0%
  • 0%
  • 0.1%
  • 0%
  • 0%
  • 0%
Votes
  • 0
  • 0
  • 0
  • 0
  • 0
  • 0
  • 0
  • 0
  • 0
  • 0
  • 0
  • 0
  • 0
  • 0
  • 2
  • 8
  • 1
  • 0
  • 0
  • 0
92%
expected
vote in
% in
  • 95% in
  • 90.6% in
  • 95% in
  • 99% in
  • 98.7% in
  • 95% in
  • 80.6% in
  • 95% in
  • 90.6% in
  • 91.2% in
  • 99% in
  • 92.9% in
  • 95% in
  • 95% in
  • 95% in
  • 78.9% in
  • 99% in
  • 99% in
  • 98.7% in
  • 95% in

Colorado Senate exit polls

Presidential exit polls

  • Hickenlooper
  • Gardner
Gender
Male (46%)
52%
47%
Female (54%)
62%
37%
Race
White (79%)
60%
39%
Black (3%)
Not enough data
Hispanic/Latino (11%)
54%
44%
Asian (2%)
Not enough data
Other (4%)
Not enough data
White (79%)
60%
39%
Non-White (21%)
54%
43%
Sex by race
White men (35%)
53%
46%
White women (44%)
65%
34%
Black men (1%)
Not enough data
Black women (2%)
Not enough data
Latino men (6%)
50%
49%
Latino women (6%)
Not enough data
All other races (7%)
Not enough data

The expected vote is the total number of votes that are expected in a given race once all votes are counted. This number is an estimate and is based on several different factors, including information on the number of votes cast early as well as information provided to our vote reporters on Election Day from county election officials. The figure can change as NBC News gathers new information.

Source: National Election Pool (NEP)

2020 State election results