Colorado Senate Election Results 2020

92%
expected
vote in
expected
vote in
County
- Adams95% in
- Alamosa90.6% in
- Arapahoe95% in
- Archuleta99% in
- Baca98.7% in
- Bent95% in
- Boulder80.6% in
- Chaffee95% in
- Cheyenne90.6% in
- Clear Creek91.2% in
- Conejos99% in
- Costilla92.9% in
- Crowley95% in
- Custer95% in
- Delta95% in
- Denver78.9% in
- Dolores99% in
- Douglas99% in
- Eagle98.7% in
- Elbert95% in
dem
John HickenlooperHickenlooper
53.2%
1,634,736
Percent
- 55.3%
- 48.4%
- 58.6%
- 39.8%
- 14.9%
- 31.4%
- 76.8%
- 51.2%
- 10.3%
- 54.4%
- 46.1%
- 63%
- 26.1%
- 29.7%
- 29.9%
- 80.3%
- 23.3%
- 42.5%
- 62.1%
- 22.5%
Votes
- 129,220
- 3,591
- 200,477
- 3,549
- 323
- 694
- 137,347
- 6,907
- 113
- 3,386
- 1,950
- 1,277
- 449
- 1,052
- 5,738
- 247,923
- 329
- 95,207
- 17,439
- 4,165
gop
IncumbentCory GardnerGardner
44.5%
1,367,643
Percent
- 41.8%
- 49.5%
- 39.2%
- 57.9%
- 82.8%
- 65.7%
- 21.7%
- 46.7%
- 88.7%
- 43.4%
- 52.7%
- 34.1%
- 70.8%
- 68.1%
- 67.9%
- 18.3%
- 74.9%
- 55.8%
- 36.1%
- 75.7%
Votes
- 97,547
- 3,674
- 134,263
- 5,162
- 1,791
- 1,452
- 38,735
- 6,296
- 971
- 2,703
- 2,225
- 690
- 1,220
- 2,415
- 13,055
- 56,378
- 1,056
- 124,887
- 10,136
- 14,026
lib
Raymon DoaneDoane
1.7%
51,472
Percent
- 2.1%
- 1.3%
- 1.6%
- 1.8%
- 1.4%
- 1.4%
- 1.2%
- 1.7%
- 0.6%
- 1.8%
- 0.6%
- 1.9%
- 2.1%
- 1.7%
- 1.6%
- 1%
- 1.2%
- 1.4%
- 1.3%
- 1.5%
Votes
- 4,847
- 94
- 5,480
- 158
- 31
- 32
- 2,228
- 231
- 7
- 110
- 24
- 38
- 36
- 62
- 306
- 2,999
- 17
- 3,040
- 378
- 283
other
Daniel DoyleDoyle
0.3%
9,180
Percent
- 0.5%
- 0.5%
- 0.3%
- 0.3%
- 0.6%
- 1.2%
- 0.1%
- 0.2%
- 0.2%
- 0.2%
- 0.4%
- 0.6%
- 0.6%
- 0.3%
- 0.4%
- 0.2%
- 0.3%
- 0.1%
- 0.2%
- 0.2%
Votes
- 1,065
- 38
- 1,048
- 26
- 12
- 26
- 263
- 32
- 2
- 15
- 18
- 12
- 11
- 9
- 79
- 642
- 4
- 307
- 51
- 35
other
Stephan EvansEvans
0.3%
7,938
Percent
- 0.4%
- 0.3%
- 0.3%
- 0.2%
- 0.3%
- 0.3%
- 0.2%
- 0.2%
- 0.2%
- 0.2%
- 0.2%
- 0.4%
- 0.4%
- 0.2%
- 0.2%
- 0.3%
- 0.3%
- 0.1%
- 0.2%
- 0.1%
Votes
- 949
- 23
- 1,079
- 14
- 7
- 7
- 335
- 22
- 2
- 10
- 9
- 9
- 7
- 7
- 33
- 827
- 4
- 317
- 58
- 24
other
Write-insWrite-ins
0%
2
Percent
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0.1%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
Votes
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 2
- 8
- 1
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 95% in
- 90.6% in
- 95% in
- 99% in
- 98.7% in
- 95% in
- 80.6% in
- 95% in
- 90.6% in
- 91.2% in
- 99% in
- 92.9% in
- 95% in
- 95% in
- 95% in
- 78.9% in
- 99% in
- 99% in
- 98.7% in
- 95% in
Colorado Senate exit pollsPresidential exit polls
- Hickenlooper
- Gardner
Gender
Male (46%)
Female (54%)
Race
White (79%)
Black (3%)
Hispanic/Latino (11%)
Asian (2%)
Other (4%)
White (79%)
Non-White (21%)
Sex by race
White men (35%)
White women (44%)
Black men (1%)
Black women (2%)
Latino men (6%)
Latino women (6%)
All other races (7%)
The expected vote is the total number of votes that are expected in a given race once all votes are counted. This number is an estimate and is based on several different factors, including information on the number of votes cast early as well as information provided to our vote reporters on Election Day from county election officials. The figure can change as NBC News gathers new information.
Source: National Election Pool (NEP)