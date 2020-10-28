Connecticut Presidential Election Results 2020

7
Township
- Andover95% in
- Ansonia95% in
- Ashford95% in
- Avon95% in
- Barkhamsted95% in
- Beacon Falls95% in
- Berlin95% in
- Bethany95% in
- Bethel95% in
- Bethlehem91.2% in
- Bloomfield50.3% in
- Bolton95% in
- Bozrah95% in
- Branford95% in
- Bridgeport65.7% in
- Bridgewater95% in
- Bristol95% in
- Brookfield95% in
- Brooklyn95% in
- Burlington95% in
dem
Joe BidenBiden
58.6%
1,008,177
Percent
- 50.6%
- 53.7%
- 52.3%
- 60.8%
- 47.3%
- 40.6%
- 46.7%
- 51.7%
- 56.1%
- 39.6%
- 82.3%
- 52.5%
- 45.4%
- 58.8%
- 76.5%
- 54.1%
- 51.6%
- 50.1%
- 44.3%
- 49.7%
Votes
- 1,058
- 4,521
- 1,330
- 7,080
- 1,154
- 1,543
- 6,008
- 1,912
- 6,270
- 937
- 5,518
- 1,723
- 703
- 10,173
- 22,251
- 667
- 14,759
- 5,426
- 1,895
- 3,099
gop
IncumbentDonald TrumpTrump
39.8%
684,248
Percent
- 47.7%
- 45.1%
- 45.6%
- 37.6%
- 50.3%
- 57.6%
- 51.9%
- 46.5%
- 42.4%
- 58.9%
- 16.6%
- 45.1%
- 52.8%
- 39.8%
- 22.6%
- 44.5%
- 46.8%
- 48.5%
- 53.7%
- 48.7%
Votes
- 998
- 3,797
- 1,160
- 4,379
- 1,228
- 2,191
- 6,687
- 1,718
- 4,734
- 1,393
- 1,114
- 1,482
- 817
- 6,896
- 6,582
- 549
- 13,382
- 5,246
- 2,301
- 3,034
lib
Jo JorgensenJorgensen
1.1%
19,243
Percent
- 1.3%
- 0.7%
- 1.4%
- 1.2%
- 1.7%
- 1.5%
- 1.1%
- 1.2%
- 1%
- 0.9%
- 0.7%
- 1.6%
- 1.5%
- 1%
- 0.4%
- 0.8%
- 1.2%
- 1%
- 1.7%
- 1.2%
Votes
- 27
- 63
- 35
- 140
- 42
- 57
- 136
- 46
- 114
- 21
- 45
- 54
- 23
- 171
- 117
- 10
- 346
- 111
- 72
- 76
other
Howie HawkinsHawkins
0.4%
7,162
Percent
- 0.4%
- 0.4%
- 0.7%
- 0.4%
- 0.7%
- 0.3%
- 0.3%
- 0.6%
- 0.5%
- 0.6%
- 0.3%
- 0.7%
- 0.3%
- 0.4%
- 0.3%
- 0.6%
- 0.4%
- 0.4%
- 0.3%
- 0.4%
Votes
- 8
- 37
- 17
- 44
- 16
- 12
- 41
- 22
- 51
- 15
- 23
- 23
- 5
- 64
- 89
- 7
- 117
- 39
- 13
- 22
other
Write-insWrite-ins
0%
558
Percent
- 0%
- 0%
- 0.1%
- 0%
- 0.1%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0.1%
- 0.1%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0.2%
- 0%
- 0.1%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
Votes
- 0
- 1
- 2
- 0
- 2
- 0
- 1
- 0
- 3
- 1
- 4
- 2
- 0
- 7
- 50
- 0
- 20
- 5
- 1
- 0
- 95% in
- 95% in
- 95% in
- 95% in
- 95% in
- 95% in
- 95% in
- 95% in
- 95% in
- 91.2% in
- 50.3% in
- 95% in
- 95% in
- 95% in
- 65.7% in
- 95% in
- 95% in
- 95% in
- 95% in
- 95% in
The expected vote is the total number of votes that are expected in a given race once all votes are counted. This number is an estimate and is based on several different factors, including information on the number of votes cast early as well as information provided to our vote reporters on Election Day from county election officials. The figure can change as NBC News gathers new information.
Source: National Election Pool (NEP)