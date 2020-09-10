Connecticut Election Results 2020

Latest Connecticut pollsAll polls
Quinnipiac04/30-05/04
Margin of error: 3.2%
|56%
|33%
|Not Enough Data
Early voting in Connecticut
In Connecticut, all registered voters are automatically mailed a ballot.
Mail-in ballots sent38,187
You have 34 days left to register to vote. There are 41 days until the election.
- Oct. 27Deadline to register online
- Nov. 3Deadline to mail ballot
- Nov. 3Election day
- You can register to vote and cast ballot on the same day
- You can vote by mail if COVID-19 is your excuse
- You can register to vote online
- You cannot track the status of your ballot
Connecticut Primary election results
Democratic Primary/ 60 Del.60 DelegatesFull Primary Results
- DEM
Joe BidenWinner84.9%
224,694
+ 60 Delegates
- DEM
Bernie Sanders11.6%
30,624
- DEM
Uncommitted2.3%
5,986
Republican Primary/ 28 Del.28 DelegatesFull Primary Results
- REP
Donald TrumpWinner78.7%
70,603
+ 28 Delegates
- REP
Uncommitted13.9%
12,471
- REP
Rocky De La Fuente7.4%
6,619
How Connecticut Voted
In 2016, Hillary Clinton won Connecticut with 55 percent of the vote, according to NBC News results, while Donald Trump received 41 percent. The last time the solidly blue state voted for a Republican presidential candidate was in 1988.
20122012 Results
- Democrat
Barack ObamaObamaWinner58.1%
905,083
- Republican
Mitt RomneyRomney40.7%
634,892
2012 Exit Polls
Summary of 2012 Exit Poll data that shows the proportion of how different groups voted.
20162016 Results
- Democrat
Hillary ClintonClintonWinner54.7%
897,572
- Republican
Donald TrumpTrump41%
673,215
More to the story in Connecticut 2020
The coronavirus pandemic and its devastating economic fallout are two major issues that have an impact on the election. NBC News is tracking and updating daily the number of coronavirus related deaths in each state and U.S. territory, as well as the jobless claims as reported weekly by the Department of Labor that counts how many people have filed for unemployment benefits.
|U.S. Claims
|Weekly
change
|60-day
trend
|Monthly
change
|12,628,000
|-6.76%
|-14.43%
|167,283
|-14.95%
|-25.49%
|Connecticut Claims
Source: TargetSmart provides individual-level voterfile data state-by-state, including ballot requests and early in-person/mail in-voting absentee early vote data. The NBC News Decision Desk independently analyzes and aggregates the data.