Connecticut Election Results 2020

Election on Nov. 3

Quinnipiac04/30-05/04
Margin of error: 3.2%
56%33%Not Enough Data

Early voting in Connecticut

In Connecticut, all registered voters are automatically mailed a ballot.

Mail-in ballots sent38,187

51%
12%
36%
DEMGOPOther
Last updated Sep. 22. Party registration is publicly available in the state.Data provided by TargetSmart

You have 34 days left to register to vote. There are 41 days until the election.

  • You can register to vote and cast ballot on the same day
  • You can vote by mail if COVID-19 is your excuse
  • You can register to vote online
  • You cannot track the status of your ballot

Connecticut Primary election results

Democratic Primary/ 60 Del.60 Delegates

  • DEM

    Joe BidenWinner

    84.9%

    224,694

    + 60 Delegates

  • DEM

    Bernie Sanders

    11.6%

    30,624

  • DEM

    Uncommitted

    2.3%

    5,986

Republican Primary/ 28 Del.28 Delegates

  • REP

    Donald TrumpWinner

    78.7%

    70,603

    + 28 Delegates

  • REP

    Uncommitted

    13.9%

    12,471

  • REP

    Rocky De La Fuente

    7.4%

    6,619

How Connecticut Voted

In 2016, Hillary Clinton won Connecticut with 55 percent of the vote, according to NBC News results, while Donald Trump received 41 percent. The last time the solidly blue state voted for a Republican presidential candidate was in 1988.

2012

  • Democrat

    Barack ObamaObamaWinner

    58.1%

    905,083

  • Republican

    Mitt RomneyRomney

    40.7%

    634,892

2012 Exit Polls

Summary of 2012 Exit Poll data that shows the proportion of how different groups voted.

Men
Men: Democrats51%Men: Republicans47%
Women
Women: Democrats63%Women: Republicans36%
White
White: Democrats51%White: Republicans48%
Black
Black: Democrats93%Black: Republicans7%
Hispanic/ Latino
Hispanic/ Latino: Democrats79%Hispanic/ Latino: Republicans20%
Asian
Not enough data
College Graduate
College Graduate: Democrats49%College Graduate: Republicans49%
No College Degree
No College Degree: Democrats62%No College Degree: Republicans37%

2016

  • Democrat

    Hillary ClintonClintonWinner

    54.7%

    897,572

  • Republican

    Donald TrumpTrump

    41%

    673,215

The coronavirus pandemic and its devastating economic fallout are two major issues that have an impact on the election. NBC News is tracking and updating daily the number of coronavirus related deaths in each state and U.S. territory, as well as the jobless claims as reported weekly by the Department of Labor that counts how many people have filed for unemployment benefits.

Ongoing Jobless Claims

U.S. ClaimsWeekly
change		60-day
trend		Monthly
change
12,628,000-6.76%
-14.43%
167,283-14.95%
-25.49%
Connecticut Claims

Source: TargetSmart provides individual-level voterfile data state-by-state, including ballot requests and early in-person/mail in-voting absentee early vote data. The NBC News Decision Desk independently analyzes and aggregates the data.

