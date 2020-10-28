Delaware Governor Election Results 2020

99%
expected
vote in
expected
vote in
County
- Kent95% in
- New Castle94.8% in
- Sussex95% in
dem
IncumbentJohn CarneyCarney
59.5%
292,153
Percent
- 51.9%
- 68.5%
- 44.7%
Votes
- 44,343
- 190,941
- 56,869
gop
Julianne MurrayMurray
38.6%
189,721
Percent
- 46%
- 29.4%
- 53.8%
Votes
- 39,325
- 81,969
- 68,427
other
Kathy DeMatteisDeMatteis
1.2%
6,133
Percent
- 1.3%
- 1.4%
- 1%
Votes
- 1,115
- 3,768
- 1,250
lib
John MachurekMachurek
0.7%
3,251
Percent
- 0.7%
- 0.7%
- 0.5%
Votes
- 616
- 2,013
- 622
99%
expected
vote in
expected
vote in
% in
- 95% in
- 94.8% in
- 95% in
The expected vote is the total number of votes that are expected in a given race once all votes are counted. This number is an estimate and is based on several different factors, including information on the number of votes cast early as well as information provided to our vote reporters on Election Day from county election officials. The figure can change as NBC News gathers new information.
Source: National Election Pool (NEP)