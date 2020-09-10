2020 Elections Delaware results

Plan your vote
You have 17 days left to register to vote. There are 41 days until the election.
Key dates
- Oct. 10Deadline to register online
- Nov. 3Deadline to mail ballot
- Sep. 21First day to vote early in person
- Nov. 2Last day to vote early in person
- Nov. 3Election day
Key info
- You cannot register to vote and cast ballot on the same day
- You can vote by mail if COVID-19 is your excuse
- You can register to vote online
- You can track the status of your ballot
Delaware Primary election results
Democratic Primary/ 21 Del.21 Delegates
- DEM
Joe BidenWinner89.4%
81,954
+ 21 Delegates
- DEM
Bernie Sanders7.5%
6,878
- DEM
Elizabeth Warren3.1%
2,850
Republican Primary/ 16 Del.16 Delegates
- REP
Donald TrumpWinner88%
28,876
+ 16 Delegates
- REP
Rocky De La Fuente12%
3,920
How Delaware Voted
In 2016, Hillary Clinton won Delaware with 53 percent of the vote, according to NBC News results, while Donald Trump received 42 percent. The state has backed the Democratic candidate for president in the last seven election cycles, and Democrats control the governor’s office and both chambers of the state Legislature.
20122012 Results
- Democrat
Barack ObamaObamaWinner58.6%
242,584
- Republican
Mitt RomneyRomney40%
165,484
20162016 Results
- Democrat
Hillary ClintonClintonWinner53.4%
235,603
- Republican
Donald TrumpTrump41.9%
185,127
More to the story in Delaware 2020
The coronavirus pandemic and its devastating economic fallout are two major issues that have an impact on the election. NBC News is tracking and updating daily the number of coronavirus related deaths in each state and U.S. territory, as well as the jobless claims as reported weekly by the Department of Labor that counts how many people have filed for unemployment benefits.
|U.S. Claims
|Weekly
change
|60-day
trend
|Monthly
change
|12,628,000
|-6.76%
|-14.43%
|32,286
|-0.13%
|-8.24%
|Delaware Claims