2020 Elections Delaware results

Election on Nov. 3

Plan your vote

You have 17 days left to register to vote. There are 41 days until the election.

Key dates

see how your state compares
  • Oct. 10Deadline to register online
  • Nov. 3Deadline to mail ballot
  • Sep. 21First day to vote early in person
  • Nov. 2Last day to vote early in person
  • Nov. 3Election day

Key info

see more details

Delaware Primary election results

Democratic Primary/ 21 Del.21 Delegates

Full Primary Results
  • DEM

    Joe BidenWinner

    89.4%

    81,954

    + 21 Delegates

  • DEM

    Bernie Sanders

    7.5%

    6,878

  • DEM

    Elizabeth Warren

    3.1%

    2,850

Republican Primary/ 16 Del.16 Delegates

Full Primary Results
  • REP

    Donald TrumpWinner

    88%

    28,876

    + 16 Delegates

  • REP

    Rocky De La Fuente

    12%

    3,920

Full Primary Results

How Delaware Voted

In 2016, Hillary Clinton won Delaware with 53 percent of the vote, according to NBC News results, while Donald Trump received 42 percent. The state has backed the Democratic candidate for president in the last seven election cycles, and Democrats control the governor’s office and both chambers of the state Legislature.

2012

2012 Results
  • Democrat

    Barack ObamaObamaWinner

    58.6%

    242,584

  • Republican

    Mitt RomneyRomney

    40%

    165,484

2016

2016 Results
  • Democrat

    Hillary ClintonClintonWinner

    53.4%

    235,603

  • Republican

    Donald TrumpTrump

    41.9%

    185,127

More to the story in Delaware 2020

The coronavirus pandemic and its devastating economic fallout are two major issues that have an impact on the election. NBC News is tracking and updating daily the number of coronavirus related deaths in each state and U.S. territory, as well as the jobless claims as reported weekly by the Department of Labor that counts how many people have filed for unemployment benefits.

Ongoing Jobless Claims

U.S. ClaimsWeekly
change		60-day
trend		Monthly
change
12,628,000-6.76%
-14.43%
32,286-0.13%
-8.24%
Delaware Claims

2020 State election results