Delaware Senate Election Results 2020

98%
expected
vote in
expected
vote in
County
- Kent95% in
- New Castle94.6% in
- Sussex95% in
dem
IncumbentChristopher CoonsCoons
59.5%
290,997
Percent
- 51.7%
- 68.7%
- 44.4%
Votes
- 43,868
- 191,003
- 56,126
gop
Lauren WitzkeWitzke
37.9%
185,443
Percent
- 45.4%
- 28.6%
- 53.3%
Votes
- 38,550
- 79,510
- 67,383
other
Mark TurleyTurley
1.6%
7,802
Percent
- 1.8%
- 1.5%
- 1.6%
Votes
- 1,553
- 4,246
- 2,003
lib
Nadine FrostFrost
1.1%
5,221
Percent
- 1.1%
- 1.2%
- 0.8%
Votes
- 958
- 3,307
- 956
The expected vote is the total number of votes that are expected in a given race once all votes are counted. This number is an estimate and is based on several different factors, including information on the number of votes cast early as well as information provided to our vote reporters on Election Day from county election officials. The figure can change as NBC News gathers new information.
Source: National Election Pool (NEP)