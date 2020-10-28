President
253214
BidenWinnerTrumpWinner
Latest Presidential Results
Senate
4748
DEMWinnerGOPWinner
House
226Projection209
DEMWinnerGOPWinner
Full Coverage
Live Updates
Full Coverage
Live Updates
IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Last update 4:48 PM ET

Delaware Senate Election Results 2020

Projected winner
Coons
98% of expected vote in

Estimated remaining 20,537

DEpresidentsenatehousegovernor
WilmingtonDover
98%
expected
vote in
County
  • Kent95% in
  • New Castle94.6% in
  • Sussex95% in
dem
Incumbent
Christopher CoonsCoons
59.5%
290,997
Percent
  • 51.7%
  • 68.7%
  • 44.4%
Votes
  • 43,868
  • 191,003
  • 56,126
gop
Lauren WitzkeWitzke
37.9%
185,443
Percent
  • 45.4%
  • 28.6%
  • 53.3%
Votes
  • 38,550
  • 79,510
  • 67,383
other
Mark TurleyTurley
1.6%
7,802
Percent
  • 1.8%
  • 1.5%
  • 1.6%
Votes
  • 1,553
  • 4,246
  • 2,003
lib
Nadine FrostFrost
1.1%
5,221
Percent
  • 1.1%
  • 1.2%
  • 0.8%
Votes
  • 958
  • 3,307
  • 956
98%
expected
vote in
% in
  • 95% in
  • 94.6% in
  • 95% in

The expected vote is the total number of votes that are expected in a given race once all votes are counted. This number is an estimate and is based on several different factors, including information on the number of votes cast early as well as information provided to our vote reporters on Election Day from county election officials. The figure can change as NBC News gathers new information.

Source: National Election Pool (NEP)

2020 State election results