District of Columbia Presidential Election Results 2020

Electoral
Votes
Votes
80%
Ward
- Ward 168.9% in
- Ward 273.4% in
- Ward 378.4% in
- Ward 481.1% in
- Ward 586.7% in
- Ward 685.3% in
- Ward 785.3% in
- Ward 879.9% in
dem
Joe BidenBiden
92.6%
258,561
Percent
- 94.4%
- 89%
- 89.9%
- 94.3%
- 94.3%
- 90.5%
- 95.1%
- 94.4%
Votes
- 29,509
- 24,247
- 33,584
- 35,117
- 36,585
- 44,699
- 30,253
- 24,567
gop
IncumbentDonald TrumpTrump
5.2%
14,449
Percent
- 3.7%
- 8.7%
- 8%
- 3.9%
- 3.7%
- 6.8%
- 2.8%
- 3.2%
Votes
- 1,149
- 2,365
- 2,972
- 1,467
- 1,416
- 3,360
- 885
- 835
other
Write-insWrite-ins
0.8%
2,257
Percent
- 0.6%
- 1%
- 0.9%
- 0.6%
- 0.6%
- 1.3%
- 0.7%
- 0.6%
Votes
- 186
- 274
- 344
- 219
- 241
- 625
- 209
- 159
lib
Jo JorgensenJorgensen
0.5%
1,449
Percent
- 0.4%
- 0.8%
- 0.7%
- 0.3%
- 0.4%
- 0.8%
- 0.3%
- 0.4%
Votes
- 134
- 214
- 248
- 100
- 157
- 403
- 91
- 102
other
Howie HawkinsHawkins
0.5%
1,302
Percent
- 0.6%
- 0.3%
- 0.3%
- 0.5%
- 0.6%
- 0.3%
- 0.6%
- 0.5%
Votes
- 185
- 92
- 128
- 186
- 216
- 166
- 186
- 143
ind
Gloria La RivaRiva
0.2%
620
Percent
- 0.2%
- 0.1%
- 0.1%
- 0.2%
- 0.2%
- 0.2%
- 0.3%
- 0.4%
Votes
- 73
- 36
- 55
- 91
- 92
- 79
- 87
- 107
ind
Brock PiercePierce
0.2%
514
Percent
- 0.1%
- 0.1%
- 0.1%
- 0.1%
- 0.2%
- 0.1%
- 0.4%
- 0.5%
Votes
- 24
- 31
- 46
- 43
- 71
- 62
- 112
- 125
80%
The expected vote is the total number of votes that are expected in a given race once all votes are counted. This number is an estimate and is based on several different factors, including information on the number of votes cast early as well as information provided to our vote reporters on Election Day from county election officials. The figure can change as NBC News gathers new information.
Source: National Election Pool (NEP)