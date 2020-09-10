District of Columbia results

Plan your vote
You have 20 days left to register to vote. There are 41 days until the election.
Key dates
- Oct. 13Deadline to register online
- Nov. 3Deadline to mail ballot
- Oct. 27First day to vote early in person
- Nov. 2Last day to vote early in person
- Nov. 3Election day
Key info
- You can register to vote and cast ballot on the same day
- You can vote by mail without an excuse
- You can register to vote online
- You can track the status of your ballot
District Of Columbia Primary election results
Democratic Primary/ 20 Del.20 DelegatesFull Primary Results
- DEM
Joe BidenWinner76%
84,093
+ 20 Delegates
- DEM
Elizabeth Warren12.9%
14,228
- DEM
Bernie Sanders10%
11,116
Republican Primary/ 19 Del.19 DelegatesFull Primary Results
- REP
Donald TrumpWinner
+ 19 Delegates
How District Of Columbia Voted
20122012 Results
- Democrat
Barack ObamaObamaWinner91.2%
267,070
- Republican
Mitt RomneyRomney7.3%
21,381
20162016 Results
- Democrat
Hillary ClintonClintonWinner92.8%
282,830
- Republican
Donald TrumpTrump4.2%
12,723
More to the story in District of Columbia 2020
The coronavirus pandemic and its devastating economic fallout are two major issues that have an impact on the election. NBC News is tracking and updating daily the number of coronavirus related deaths in each state and U.S. territory, as well as the jobless claims as reported weekly by the Department of Labor that counts how many people have filed for unemployment benefits.
|U.S. Claims
|Weekly
change
|60-day
trend
|Monthly
change
|12,628,000
|-6.76%
|-14.43%
|63,911
|-2.36%
|-8.23%
|District of Columbia Claims