District of Columbia results

Election on Nov. 3

Plan your vote

You have 20 days left to register to vote. There are 41 days until the election.

Key dates

see how your state compares
  • Oct. 13Deadline to register online
  • Nov. 3Deadline to mail ballot
  • Oct. 27First day to vote early in person
  • Nov. 2Last day to vote early in person
  • Nov. 3Election day

Key info

see more details

District Of Columbia Primary election results

Democratic Primary/ 20 Del.20 Delegates

Full Primary Results
  • DEM

    Joe BidenWinner

    76%

    84,093

    + 20 Delegates

  • DEM

    Elizabeth Warren

    12.9%

    14,228

  • DEM

    Bernie Sanders

    10%

    11,116

Republican Primary/ 19 Del.19 Delegates

Full Primary Results
  • REP

    Donald TrumpWinner

    + 19 Delegates

Full Primary Results

How District Of Columbia Voted

2012

2012 Results
  • Democrat

    Barack ObamaObamaWinner

    91.2%

    267,070

  • Republican

    Mitt RomneyRomney

    7.3%

    21,381

2016

2016 Results
  • Democrat

    Hillary ClintonClintonWinner

    92.8%

    282,830

  • Republican

    Donald TrumpTrump

    4.2%

    12,723

More to the story in District of Columbia 2020

The coronavirus pandemic and its devastating economic fallout are two major issues that have an impact on the election. NBC News is tracking and updating daily the number of coronavirus related deaths in each state and U.S. territory, as well as the jobless claims as reported weekly by the Department of Labor that counts how many people have filed for unemployment benefits.

Ongoing Jobless Claims

U.S. ClaimsWeekly
change		60-day
trend		Monthly
change
12,628,000-6.76%
-14.43%
63,911-2.36%
-8.23%
District of Columbia Claims

2020 State election results