Florida Election Results 2020

Latest Florida polls
|Latest Polls
|Trend
CBS/YouGov09/15-09/18
Margin of error: 3.7%
|48%
|46%
Kaiser Family Foundation08/29-09/13
Margin of error: 4.0%
|43%
|42%
Monmouth University09/10-09/13
Margin of error: 4.7%
|50%
|45%
NBC/Marist08/31-09/06
Margin of error: 4.5%
|48%
|48%
Quinnipiac08/28-09/01
Margin of error: 2.8%
|48%
|45%
Morning Consult08/21-08/30
Margin of error: N/A
|49%
|47%
CNBC/Change Research08/21-08/23
Margin of error: N/A
|49%
|46%
Mason-Dixon Polling & Strategy07/20-07/23
Margin of error: 4.0%
|50%
|46%
Early voting in Florida
In Florida, registered voters can request a mail-in ballot or vote early in-person. In 2016, 68% of the total votes were cast early. Ballot requests from the primary election are still valid for the general election. The ballot request totals will include both.
Mail-in ballots sent5,035,429
+96% from this time in 2016
Plan your vote
You have 12 days left to register to vote. There are 41 days until the election.
Key dates
- Oct. 5Deadline to register online
- Oct. 24Deadline to request a mail-in ballot
- Nov. 3Deadline to mail ballot
- Oct. 24First day to vote early in person
- Oct. 31Last day to vote early in person
- Nov. 3Election day
Key info
- You cannot register to vote and cast ballot on the same day
- You can vote by mail without an excuse
- You can register to vote online
- You can track the status of your ballot
Florida Primary election results
Democratic Primary/ 219 Del.219 Delegates
- DEM
Joe BidenWinner61.9%
1,077,375
+ 162 Delegates
- DEM
Bernie Sanders22.8%
397,311
+ 57 Delegates
- DEM
Michael Bloomberg8.4%
146,544
Republican Primary/ 122 Del.122 Delegates
- REP
Donald TrumpWinner93.8%
1,162,984
+ 122 Delegates
- REP
Bill Weld3.2%
39,319
- REP
Joe Walsh2.1%
25,464
How Florida Voted
In 2016, Donald Trump won Florida with 49 percent of the vote, according to NBC News results, beating Hillary Clinton by 1 percent. Florida is one of a handful of swing states that will play a key role in deciding the outcome of the presidential election, and the battle here between Trump and Joe Biden, the presumptive Democratic nominee, is expected to be fierce.
20122012 Results
- Democrat
Barack ObamaObamaWinner50%
4,237,756
- Republican
Mitt RomneyRomney49.1%
4,163,447
2012 Exit Polls
Summary of 2012 Exit Poll data that shows the proportion of how different groups voted.
20162016 Results
- Republican
Donald TrumpTrumpWinner49%
4,617,886
- Democrat
Hillary ClintonClinton47.8%
4,504,975
2016 Exit Polls
Summary of 2016 Exit Poll data that shows the proportion of how different groups voted.
More to the story in Florida 2020
The coronavirus pandemic and its devastating economic fallout are two major issues that have an impact on the election. NBC News is tracking and updating daily the number of coronavirus related deaths in each state and U.S. territory, as well as the jobless claims as reported weekly by the Department of Labor that counts how many people have filed for unemployment benefits.
|U.S. Claims
|Weekly
change
|60-day
trend
|Monthly
change
|12,628,000
|-6.76%
|-14.43%
|354,720
|-13.57%
|-30.79%
|Florida Claims
Source: TargetSmart provides individual-level voterfile data state-by-state, including ballot requests and early in-person/mail in-voting absentee early vote data. The NBC News Decision Desk independently analyzes and aggregates the data.