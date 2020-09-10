Florida Election Results 2020

Election on Nov. 3

CBS/YouGov09/15-09/18
Margin of error: 3.7%
48%46%
09/15-09/18
Kaiser Family Foundation08/29-09/13
Margin of error: 4.0%
43%42%Not Enough Data
Monmouth University09/10-09/13
Margin of error: 4.7%
50%45%Not Enough Data
NBC/Marist08/31-09/06
Margin of error: 4.5%
48%48%Not Enough Data
Quinnipiac08/28-09/01
Margin of error: 2.8%
48%45%
08/28-09/01
Morning Consult08/21-08/30
Margin of error: N/A
49%47%
08/21-08/30
CNBC/Change Research08/21-08/23
Margin of error: N/A
49%46%
08/21-08/23
Mason-Dixon Polling & Strategy07/20-07/23
Margin of error: 4.0%
50%46%Not Enough Data

Early voting in Florida

In Florida, registered voters can request a mail-in ballot or vote early in-person. In 2016, 68% of the total votes were cast early. Ballot requests from the primary election are still valid for the general election. The ballot request totals will include both.

Mail-in ballots sent5,035,429

46%
32%
22%
DEMGOPOther

+96% from this time in 2016

20162020
Last updated Sep. 22. Party registration is publicly available in the state.Data provided by TargetSmart

Plan your vote

You have 12 days left to register to vote. There are 41 days until the election.

Key dates

Key info

Florida Primary election results

Democratic Primary/ 219 Del.219 Delegates

Full Primary Results
  • DEM

    Joe BidenWinner

    61.9%

    1,077,375

    + 162 Delegates

  • DEM

    Bernie Sanders

    22.8%

    397,311

    + 57 Delegates

  • DEM

    Michael Bloomberg

    8.4%

    146,544

Republican Primary/ 122 Del.122 Delegates

  • REP

    Donald TrumpWinner

    93.8%

    1,162,984

    + 122 Delegates

  • REP

    Bill Weld

    3.2%

    39,319

  • REP

    Joe Walsh

    2.1%

    25,464

How Florida Voted

In 2016, Donald Trump won Florida with 49 percent of the vote, according to NBC News results, beating Hillary Clinton by 1 percent. Florida is one of a handful of swing states that will play a key role in deciding the outcome of the presidential election, and the battle here between Trump and Joe Biden, the presumptive Democratic nominee, is expected to be fierce.

2012

  • Democrat

    Barack ObamaObamaWinner

    50%

    4,237,756

  • Republican

    Mitt RomneyRomney

    49.1%

    4,163,447

2012 Exit Polls

Summary of 2012 Exit Poll data that shows the proportion of how different groups voted.

Men
Men: Democrats46%Men: Republicans52%
Women
Women: Democrats53%Women: Republicans46%
White
White: Democrats37%White: Republicans61%
Black
Black: Democrats95%Black: Republicans4%
Hispanic/ Latino
Hispanic/ Latino: Democrats60%Hispanic/ Latino: Republicans39%
Asian
Not enough data
College Graduate
College Graduate: Democrats46%College Graduate: Republicans52%
No College Degree
No College Degree: Democrats52%No College Degree: Republicans47%

2016

  • Republican

    Donald TrumpTrumpWinner

    49%

    4,617,886

  • Democrat

    Hillary ClintonClinton

    47.8%

    4,504,975

2016 Exit Polls

Summary of 2016 Exit Poll data that shows the proportion of how different groups voted.

Men
Men: Democrats43%Men: Republicans52%
Women
Women: Democrats50%Women: Republicans46%
White
White: Democrats32%White: Republicans64%
Black
Black: Democrats84%Black: Republicans8%
Hispanic/ Latino
Hispanic/ Latino: Democrats62%Hispanic/ Latino: Republicans35%
Asian
Not enough data
College Graduate
College Graduate: Democrats42%College Graduate: Republicans54%
No College Degree
No College Degree: Democrats47%No College Degree: Republicans48%

More to the story in Florida 2020

The coronavirus pandemic and its devastating economic fallout are two major issues that have an impact on the election. NBC News is tracking and updating daily the number of coronavirus related deaths in each state and U.S. territory, as well as the jobless claims as reported weekly by the Department of Labor that counts how many people have filed for unemployment benefits.

Ongoing Jobless Claims

12,628,000-6.76%
-14.43%
354,720-13.57%
-30.79%
Florida Claims

Source: TargetSmart provides individual-level voterfile data state-by-state, including ballot requests and early in-person/mail in-voting absentee early vote data. The NBC News Decision Desk independently analyzes and aggregates the data.

2020 State election results