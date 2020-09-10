Georgia Election Results 2020

Latest Georgia pollsAll polls
Morning Consult08/21-08/30
Margin of error: N/A
|49%
|46%
08/21-08/30
CBS/YouGov07/28-07/31
Margin of error: 3.4%
|46%
|45%
|Not Enough Data
Monmouth University07/23-07/27
Margin of error: 4.9%
|47%
|47%
|Not Enough Data
Fox News06/20-06/23
Margin of error: 3.0%
|47%
|45%
|Not Enough Data
Early voting in Georgia
In Georgia, registered voters can request a mail-in ballot or vote early-in person. In 2016, 59% of the total votes were cast early.
Mail-in ballots sent1,183,858
+1,480% from this time in 2016
Plan your vote
You have 12 days left to register to vote. There are 41 days until the election.
Key datessee how your state compares
- Oct. 5Deadline to register online
- Oct. 30Deadline to request a mail-in ballot
- Nov. 3Deadline to mail ballot
- Oct. 12First day to vote early in person
- Oct. 3Last day to vote early in person
- Nov. 3Election day
Key infosee more details
- You cannot register to vote and cast ballot on the same day
- You can vote by mail without an excuse
- You can register to vote online
- You can track the status of your ballot
Georgia Primary election results
Democratic Primary/ 105 Del.105 DelegatesFull Primary Results
- DEM
Joe BidenWinner84.9%
922,179
+ 105 Delegates
- DEM
Bernie Sanders9.4%
101,668
- DEM
Elizabeth Warren2%
21,906
Republican Primary/ 76 Del.76 DelegatesFull Primary Results
- REP
Donald TrumpWinner
+ 76 Delegates
How Georgia Voted
In 2016, Donald Trump won Georgia with 51 percent of the vote, according to NBC News results, while Hillary Clinton received 46 percent.
20122012 Results
- Republican
Mitt RomneyRomneyWinner53.3%
2,078,688
- Democrat
Barack ObamaObama45.5%
1,773,827
20162016 Results
- Republican
Donald TrumpTrumpWinner51%
2,089,104
- Democrat
Hillary ClintonClinton45.9%
1,877,963
2016 Exit Polls
Summary of 2016 Exit Poll data that shows the proportion of how different groups voted.
More to the story in Georgia 2020
The coronavirus pandemic and its devastating economic fallout are two major issues that have an impact on the election. NBC News is tracking and updating daily the number of coronavirus related deaths in each state and U.S. territory, as well as the jobless claims as reported weekly by the Department of Labor that counts how many people have filed for unemployment benefits.
|U.S. Claims
|Weekly
change
|60-day
trend
|Monthly
change
|12,628,000
|-6.76%
|-14.43%
|504,058
|-3.65%
|-9.26%
|Georgia Claims
Source: TargetSmart provides individual-level voterfile data state-by-state, including ballot requests and early in-person/mail in-voting absentee early vote data. The NBC News Decision Desk independently analyzes and aggregates the data.