Georgia Election Results 2020

Election on Nov. 3

Morning Consult08/21-08/30
Margin of error: N/A
49%46%
08/21-08/30
CBS/YouGov07/28-07/31
Margin of error: 3.4%
46%45%Not Enough Data
Monmouth University07/23-07/27
Margin of error: 4.9%
47%47%Not Enough Data
Fox News06/20-06/23
Margin of error: 3.0%
47%45%Not Enough Data

Early voting in Georgia

In Georgia, registered voters can request a mail-in ballot or vote early-in person. In 2016, 59% of the total votes were cast early.

Mail-in ballots sent1,183,858

49%
44%
7%7%
DEMGOPOther

+1,480% from this time in 2016

20162020
Last updated Sep. 22. Party registration is modeled by TargetSmart from multiple commercial sources.Data provided by TargetSmart

Plan your vote

You have 12 days left to register to vote. There are 41 days until the election.

Key dates

Key info

Georgia Primary election results

Democratic Primary/ 105 Del.105 Delegates

  • DEM

    Joe BidenWinner

    84.9%

    922,179

    + 105 Delegates

  • DEM

    Bernie Sanders

    9.4%

    101,668

  • DEM

    Elizabeth Warren

    2%

    21,906

Republican Primary/ 76 Del.76 Delegates

  • REP

    Donald TrumpWinner

    + 76 Delegates

How Georgia Voted

In 2016, Donald Trump won Georgia with 51 percent of the vote, according to NBC News results, while Hillary Clinton received 46 percent.

2012

  • Republican

    Mitt RomneyRomneyWinner

    53.3%

    2,078,688

  • Democrat

    Barack ObamaObama

    45.5%

    1,773,827

2016

  • Republican

    Donald TrumpTrumpWinner

    51%

    2,089,104

  • Democrat

    Hillary ClintonClinton

    45.9%

    1,877,963

2016 Exit Polls

Summary of 2016 Exit Poll data that shows the proportion of how different groups voted.

Men
Men: Democrats37%Men: Republicans60%
Women
Women: Democrats54%Women: Republicans43%
White
White: Democrats21%White: Republicans75%
Black
Black: Democrats89%Black: Republicans9%
Hispanic/ Latino
Hispanic/ Latino: Democrats67%Hispanic/ Latino: Republicans27%
Asian
Not enough data
College Graduate
College Graduate: Democrats49%College Graduate: Republicans49%
No College Degree
No College Degree: Democrats43%No College Degree: Republicans54%

More to the story in Georgia 2020

The coronavirus pandemic and its devastating economic fallout are two major issues that have an impact on the election. NBC News is tracking and updating daily the number of coronavirus related deaths in each state and U.S. territory, as well as the jobless claims as reported weekly by the Department of Labor that counts how many people have filed for unemployment benefits.

Ongoing Jobless Claims

U.S. ClaimsWeekly
change		60-day
trend		Monthly
change
12,628,000-6.76%
-14.43%
504,058-3.65%
-9.26%
Georgia Claims

Source: TargetSmart provides individual-level voterfile data state-by-state, including ballot requests and early in-person/mail in-voting absentee early vote data. The NBC News Decision Desk independently analyzes and aggregates the data.

