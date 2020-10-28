Hawaii Presidential Election Results 2020

4
Electoral
Votes
Votes
99%
expected
vote in
expected
vote in
County
- Hawaii95% in
- Honolulu95% in
- Kauai95% in
- Maui95% in
dem
Joe BidenBiden
63.7%
365,802
Percent
- 66.9%
- 62.5%
- 63.4%
- 66.6%
Votes
- 58,683
- 238,601
- 21,217
- 47,301
gop
IncumbentDonald TrumpTrump
34.3%
196,602
Percent
- 30.6%
- 35.7%
- 34.6%
- 31.1%
Votes
- 26,851
- 136,061
- 11,579
- 22,111
lib
Jo JorgensenJorgensen
1%
5,525
Percent
- 1.2%
- 0.9%
- 0.9%
- 1.1%
Votes
- 1,026
- 3,424
- 303
- 772
other
Howie HawkinsHawkins
0.7%
3,814
Percent
- 0.9%
- 0.6%
- 0.8%
- 0.8%
Votes
- 802
- 2,173
- 254
- 585
other
Brock PiercePierce
0.2%
1,181
Percent
- 0.3%
- 0.2%
- 0.2%
- 0.2%
Votes
- 220
- 739
- 77
- 145
other
Don BlankenshipBlankenship
0.2%
930
Percent
- 0.2%
- 0.2%
- 0.2%
- 0.2%
Votes
- 134
- 629
- 56
- 111
99%
expected
vote in
expected
vote in
% in
- 95% in
- 95% in
- 95% in
- 95% in
The expected vote is the total number of votes that are expected in a given race once all votes are counted. This number is an estimate and is based on several different factors, including information on the number of votes cast early as well as information provided to our vote reporters on Election Day from county election officials. The figure can change as NBC News gathers new information.
