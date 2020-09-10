Hawaii Election Results 2020

Key dates

  • Oct. 5Deadline to register online
  • Nov. 3Deadline to mail ballot
  • Oct. 2First day to vote early in person
  • Nov. 3Last day to vote early in person
  • Nov. 3Election day

Key info

  • You can register to vote and cast ballot on the same day
  • You can vote by mail without an excuse
  • You can register to vote online
  • You cannot track the status of your ballot

Hawaii Primary election results

Democratic Primary/ 24 Del.24 Delegates

  • DEM

    Joe BidenWinner

    63.2%

    21,215

    + 16 Delegates

  • DEM

    Bernie Sanders

    36.8%

    12,337

    + 8 Delegates

Republican Primary/ 19 Del.19 Delegates

  • Republican

    Donald TrumpWinner

    + 19 Delegates

How Hawaii Voted

In 2016, Hillary Clinton won Hawaii with 62 percent of the vote, according to NBC News results, while Donald Trump received 30 percent. Excluding two election cycles, in 1972 and 1984, Hawaii has historically voted for Democrats for president.

2012

  • Democrat

    Barack ObamaObamaWinner

    70.5%

    306,658

  • Republican

    Mitt RomneyRomney

    27.8%

    121,015

2016

  • Democrat

    Hillary ClintonClintonWinner

    62.2%

    266,891

  • Republican

    Donald TrumpTrump

    30%

    128,847

More to the story in Hawaii 2020

The coronavirus pandemic and its devastating economic fallout are two major issues that have an impact on the election. NBC News is tracking and updating daily the number of coronavirus related deaths in each state and U.S. territory, as well as the jobless claims as reported weekly by the Department of Labor that counts how many people have filed for unemployment benefits.

Ongoing Jobless Claims

12,628,000-6.76%
-14.43%
124,043-1.75%
+0.74%
Hawaii Claims

