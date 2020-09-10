Hawaii Election Results 2020

Plan your vote
Key datessee how your state compares
- Oct. 5Deadline to register online
- Nov. 3Deadline to mail ballot
- Oct. 2First day to vote early in person
- Nov. 3Last day to vote early in person
- Nov. 3Election day
Key infosee more details
- You can register to vote and cast ballot on the same day
- You can vote by mail without an excuse
- You can register to vote online
- You cannot track the status of your ballot
Hawaii Primary election results
Democratic Primary/ 24 Del.24 DelegatesFull Primary Results
- DEM
Joe BidenWinner63.2%
21,215
+ 16 Delegates
- DEM
Bernie Sanders36.8%
12,337
+ 8 Delegates
Republican Primary/ 19 Del.19 Delegates
- Republican
Donald TrumpWinner
+ 19 Delegates
How Hawaii Voted
In 2016, Hillary Clinton won Hawaii with 62 percent of the vote, according to NBC News results, while Donald Trump received 30 percent. Excluding two election cycles, in 1972 and 1984, Hawaii has historically voted for Democrats for president.
20122012 Results
- Democrat
Barack ObamaObamaWinner70.5%
306,658
- Republican
Mitt RomneyRomney27.8%
121,015
20162016 Results
- Democrat
Hillary ClintonClintonWinner62.2%
266,891
- Republican
Donald TrumpTrump30%
128,847
More to the story in Hawaii 2020
The coronavirus pandemic and its devastating economic fallout are two major issues that have an impact on the election. NBC News is tracking and updating daily the number of coronavirus related deaths in each state and U.S. territory, as well as the jobless claims as reported weekly by the Department of Labor that counts how many people have filed for unemployment benefits.
|U.S. Claims
|Weekly
change
|60-day
trend
|Monthly
change
|12,628,000
|-6.76%
|-14.43%
|124,043
|-1.75%
|+0.74%
|Hawaii Claims