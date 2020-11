IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Last update 4:49 PM ET Idaho House Election Results 2020 Polls close at 10:00 PM ET Winner 2 GOP seats Boise City Boise % expected vote in House

district % in % expected vote in House 1 H 1 99 % in R. Fulcher INCUMBENT 67.7 % 299,783

R. Soto 28.7 % 126,873 Show more candidates 99 % in House 2 H 2 98 % in M. Simpson INCUMBENT 63.1 % 228,194

A. Swisher 32.8 % 118,600 Show more candidates 98 % in