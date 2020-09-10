Idaho Election Results 2020

Early voting in Idaho
In Idaho, registered voters can request a mail-in ballot or vote early in-person.
Mail-in ballots sent321,161
+982% from this time in 2016
You have 16 days left to register to vote. There are 41 days until the election.
- Oct. 9Deadline to register online
- Oct. 23Deadline to request a mail-in ballot
- Nov. 3Deadline to mail ballot
- Oct. 19First day to vote early in person
- Oct. 3Last day to vote early in person
- Nov. 3Election day
- You can register to vote and cast ballot on the same day
- You can vote by mail without an excuse
- You can register to vote online
- You can track the status of your ballot
Idaho Primary election results
Democratic Primary/ 20 Del.20 DelegatesFull Primary Results
- DEM
Joe BidenWinner48.9%
53,151
+ 11 Delegates
- DEM
Bernie Sanders42.4%
46,114
+ 9 Delegates
- DEM
Elizabeth Warren2.6%
2,878
Republican Primary/ 32 Del.32 DelegatesFull Primary Results
- REP
Donald TrumpWinner94.5%
112,373
+ 32 Delegates
- REP
Bill Weld2.1%
2,486
- REP
Joe Walsh2%
2,341
How Idaho Voted
In 2016, Donald Trump won Idaho with 59 percent of the vote, according to NBC News results, while Hillary Clinton received 28 percent. The state is considered safely red, consistently backing Republican candidates in presidential elections. The last time it voted for a Democratic candidate was in 1964.
20122012 Results
- Republican
Mitt RomneyRomneyWinner64.5%
420,911
- Democrat
Barack ObamaObama32.6%
212,787
20162016 Results
- Republican
Donald TrumpTrumpWinner59.3%
409,055
- Democrat
Hillary ClintonClinton27.5%
189,765
More to the story in Idaho 2020
The coronavirus pandemic and its devastating economic fallout are two major issues that have an impact on the election. NBC News is tracking and updating daily the number of coronavirus related deaths in each state and U.S. territory, as well as the jobless claims as reported weekly by the Department of Labor that counts how many people have filed for unemployment benefits.
|U.S. Claims
|Weekly
change
|60-day
trend
|Monthly
change
|12,628,000
|-6.76%
|-14.43%
|10,413
|-20.03%
|-44.53%
|Idaho Claims
Source: TargetSmart provides individual-level voterfile data state-by-state, including ballot requests and early in-person/mail in-voting absentee early vote data. The NBC News Decision Desk independently analyzes and aggregates the data.