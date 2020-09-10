Idaho Election Results 2020

Election on Nov. 3

Early voting in Idaho

In Idaho, registered voters can request a mail-in ballot or vote early in-person.

Mail-in ballots sent321,161

19%
54%
26%
DEMGOPOther

+982% from this time in 2016

20162020
Last updated Sep. 22. Party registration is publicly available in the state.Data provided by TargetSmart

Key dates

Key info

Idaho Primary election results

Democratic Primary/ 20 Del.20 Delegates

Full Primary Results
  • DEM

    Joe BidenWinner

    48.9%

    53,151

    + 11 Delegates

  • DEM

    Bernie Sanders

    42.4%

    46,114

    + 9 Delegates

  • DEM

    Elizabeth Warren

    2.6%

    2,878

Republican Primary/ 32 Del.32 Delegates

  • REP

    Donald TrumpWinner

    94.5%

    112,373

    + 32 Delegates

  • REP

    Bill Weld

    2.1%

    2,486

  • REP

    Joe Walsh

    2%

    2,341

How Idaho Voted

In 2016, Donald Trump won Idaho with 59 percent of the vote, according to NBC News results, while Hillary Clinton received 28 percent. The state is considered safely red, consistently backing Republican candidates in presidential elections. The last time it voted for a Democratic candidate was in 1964.

2012

  • Republican

    Mitt RomneyRomneyWinner

    64.5%

    420,911

  • Democrat

    Barack ObamaObama

    32.6%

    212,787

2016

  • Republican

    Donald TrumpTrumpWinner

    59.3%

    409,055

  • Democrat

    Hillary ClintonClinton

    27.5%

    189,765

More to the story in Idaho 2020

The coronavirus pandemic and its devastating economic fallout are two major issues that have an impact on the election. NBC News is tracking and updating daily the number of coronavirus related deaths in each state and U.S. territory, as well as the jobless claims as reported weekly by the Department of Labor that counts how many people have filed for unemployment benefits.

Ongoing Jobless Claims

U.S. ClaimsWeekly
change		60-day
trend		Monthly
change
12,628,000-6.76%
-14.43%
10,413-20.03%
-44.53%
Idaho Claims

Source: TargetSmart provides individual-level voterfile data state-by-state, including ballot requests and early in-person/mail in-voting absentee early vote data. The NBC News Decision Desk independently analyzes and aggregates the data.

2020 State election results