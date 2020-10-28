Idaho Senate Election Results 2020

99%
County
- Ada99% in
- Adams58.9% in
- Bannock99% in
- Bear Lake95% in
- Benewah95% in
- Bingham98.7% in
- Blaine95% in
- Boise95% in
- Bonner99% in
- Bonneville95% in
- Boundary95% in
- Butte92.3% in
- Camas92.6% in
- Canyon99% in
- Caribou94% in
- Cassia94.1% in
- Clark92.3% in
- Clearwater94.9% in
- Custer92.1% in
- Elmore95% in
gop
IncumbentJim RischRisch
62.4%
533,199
Percent
- 50.6%
- 53%
- 55.9%
- 84.6%
- 73.5%
- 73.8%
- 31.8%
- 69.3%
- 66.5%
- 68.8%
- 76.7%
- 79.4%
- 72.3%
- 65.9%
- 81.4%
- 78.9%
- 81.7%
- 76.7%
- 73.3%
- 67.2%
Votes
- 130,446
- 828
- 22,048
- 2,801
- 3,584
- 14,644
- 4,225
- 3,333
- 17,964
- 36,490
- 4,800
- 1,120
- 488
- 59,060
- 2,603
- 7,564
- 254
- 3,357
- 1,978
- 6,797
dem
Paulette JordanJordan
33.4%
285,402
Percent
- 46%
- 40%
- 39.3%
- 10.7%
- 22.2%
- 21.7%
- 65.7%
- 26.1%
- 29.9%
- 26.2%
- 19.4%
- 15.7%
- 23.1%
- 29.7%
- 13.8%
- 15.7%
- 13.5%
- 20.2%
- 22%
- 27.8%
Votes
- 118,718
- 625
- 15,472
- 355
- 1,081
- 4,313
- 8,739
- 1,257
- 8,079
- 13,913
- 1,212
- 222
- 156
- 26,603
- 442
- 1,508
- 42
- 883
- 593
- 2,814
ind
Natalie FlemingFleming
2.9%
25,172
Percent
- 2.7%
- 4%
- 3.6%
- 2.7%
- 2.1%
- 3.2%
- 2.2%
- 2.7%
- 2.2%
- 3.7%
- 2.1%
- 2.8%
- 2.5%
- 2.8%
- 3%
- 3.4%
- 3.9%
- 2.4%
- 2.7%
- 3.1%
Votes
- 6,940
- 62
- 1,433
- 91
- 103
- 625
- 288
- 128
- 601
- 1,972
- 131
- 39
- 17
- 2,550
- 97
- 322
- 12
- 104
- 74
- 317
other
Ray WritzWritz
1.2%
10,068
Percent
- 0.7%
- 2.9%
- 1.2%
- 1.9%
- 2.2%
- 1.3%
- 0.4%
- 1.9%
- 1.4%
- 1.2%
- 1.8%
- 2.1%
- 2.1%
- 1.5%
- 1.7%
- 2%
- 1%
- 0.8%
- 2%
- 1.9%
Votes
- 1,910
- 46
- 460
- 64
- 105
- 253
- 54
- 93
- 377
- 653
- 115
- 29
- 14
- 1,384
- 54
- 192
- 3
- 35
- 53
- 191
