Illinois Election Results 2020

Early voting in Illinois
In Illinois, all registered voters are mailed a ballot request form. They can also vote early in-person.
Mail-in ballots sent1,329,110
+2,000% from this time in 2016
Plan your vote
You have 25 days left to register to vote. There are 41 days until the election.
- Oct. 18Deadline to register online
- Nov. 3Deadline to mail ballot
- Sep. 24First day to vote early in person
- Nov. 2Last day to vote early in person
- Nov. 3Election day
- You can register to vote and cast ballot on the same day
- You can vote by mail without an excuse
- You can register to vote online
- You cannot track the status of your ballot
Illinois Primary election results
Democratic Primary/ 155 Del.155 Delegates
- DEM
Joe BidenWinner58.9%
986,661
+ 95 Delegates
- DEM
Bernie Sanders36.1%
605,701
+ 60 Delegates
- DEM
Michael Bloomberg1.5%
25,500
Republican Primary/ 67 Del.67 Delegates
- REP
Donald TrumpWinner96%
520,956
+ 66 Delegates
- REP
Rocky De La Fuente4%
21,833
- REP
Write-ins0%
8
How Illinois Voted
In 2016, Hillary Clinton won Illinois with 55 percent of the vote, according to NBC News results, while Donald Trump received 39 percent. A reliably blue state, Illinois has voted for the Democratic candidate in every presidential cycle since 1992.
20122012 Results
- Democrat
Barack ObamaObamaWinner57.6%
3,019,512
- Republican
Mitt RomneyRomney40.7%
2,135,216
20162016 Results
- Democrat
Hillary ClintonClintonWinner56%
3,090,729
- Republican
Donald TrumpTrump38.9%
2,146,015
The coronavirus pandemic and its devastating economic fallout are two major issues that have an impact on the election. NBC News is tracking and updating daily the number of coronavirus related deaths in each state and U.S. territory, as well as the jobless claims as reported weekly by the Department of Labor that counts how many people have filed for unemployment benefits.
Source: TargetSmart provides individual-level voterfile data state-by-state, including ballot requests and early in-person/mail in-voting absentee early vote data. The NBC News Decision Desk independently analyzes and aggregates the data.