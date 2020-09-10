Illinois Election Results 2020

Election on Nov. 3

Early voting in Illinois

In Illinois, all registered voters are mailed a ballot request form. They can also vote early in-person.

Mail-in ballots sent1,329,110

60%
25%
15%
DEMGOPOther

+2,000% from this time in 2016

20162020
Last updated Sep. 22. Party registration is modeled by TargetSmart from multiple commercial sources.Data provided by TargetSmart

Plan your vote

You have 25 days left to register to vote. There are 41 days until the election.

Key dates

  • Oct. 18Deadline to register online
  • Nov. 3Deadline to mail ballot
  • Sep. 24First day to vote early in person
  • Nov. 2Last day to vote early in person
  • Nov. 3Election day

Key info

  • You can register to vote and cast ballot on the same day
  • You can vote by mail without an excuse
  • You can register to vote online
  • You cannot track the status of your ballot

Illinois Primary election results

Democratic Primary/ 155 Del.155 Delegates

  • DEM

    Joe BidenWinner

    58.9%

    986,661

    + 95 Delegates

  • DEM

    Bernie Sanders

    36.1%

    605,701

    + 60 Delegates

  • DEM

    Michael Bloomberg

    1.5%

    25,500

Republican Primary/ 67 Del.67 Delegates

  • REP

    Donald TrumpWinner

    96%

    520,956

    + 66 Delegates

  • REP

    Rocky De La Fuente

    4%

    21,833

  • REP

    Write-ins

    0%

    8

How Illinois Voted

In 2016, Hillary Clinton won Illinois with 55 percent of the vote, according to NBC News results, while Donald Trump received 39 percent. A reliably blue state, Illinois has voted for the Democratic candidate in every presidential cycle since 1992.

2012

  • Democrat

    Barack ObamaObamaWinner

    57.6%

    3,019,512

  • Republican

    Mitt RomneyRomney

    40.7%

    2,135,216

2012 Exit Polls

Summary of 2012 Exit Poll data that shows the proportion of how different groups voted.

Men
Men: Democrats52%Men: Republicans46%
Women
Women: Democrats63%Women: Republicans35%
White
White: Democrats46%White: Republicans52%
Black
Black: Democrats96%Black: Republicans4%
Hispanic/ Latino
Hispanic/ Latino: Democrats81%Hispanic/ Latino: Republicans18%
Asian
Not enough data
College Graduate
College Graduate: Democrats50%College Graduate: Republicans48%
No College Degree
No College Degree: Democrats64%No College Degree: Republicans34%

2016

  • Democrat

    Hillary ClintonClintonWinner

    56%

    3,090,729

  • Republican

    Donald TrumpTrump

    38.9%

    2,146,015

2016 Exit Polls

Summary of 2016 Exit Poll data that shows the proportion of how different groups voted.

Men
Men: Democrats50%Men: Republicans43%
Women
Women: Democrats60%Women: Republicans36%
White
White: Democrats41%White: Republicans52%
Black
Black: Democrats87%Black: Republicans12%
Hispanic/ Latino
Not enough data
Asian
Not enough data
College Graduate
College Graduate: Democrats57%College Graduate: Republicans38%
No College Degree
No College Degree: Democrats53%No College Degree: Republicans42%

More to the story in Illinois 2020

The coronavirus pandemic and its devastating economic fallout are two major issues that have an impact on the election. NBC News is tracking and updating daily the number of coronavirus related deaths in each state and U.S. territory, as well as the jobless claims as reported weekly by the Department of Labor that counts how many people have filed for unemployment benefits.

Ongoing Jobless Claims

Illinois Claims

Source: TargetSmart provides individual-level voterfile data state-by-state, including ballot requests and early in-person/mail in-voting absentee early vote data. The NBC News Decision Desk independently analyzes and aggregates the data.

