Illinois Senate Election Results 2020

- Adams95% in
- Alexander99% in
- Bond99% in
- Boone95% in
- Brown95% in
- Bureau93.9% in
- Calhoun95% in
- Carroll99% in
- Cass93.4% in
- Champaign90% in
- Christian93.5% in
- Clark95% in
- Clay95% in
- Clinton64.6% in
- Coles93.8% in
- Cook74% in
- Crawford95% in
- Cumberland94.6% in
- DeKalb95% in
- DeWitt95% in
dem
IncumbentDick DurbinDurbin
53.1%
2,748,171
Percent
- 26.5%
- 50.5%
- 33.3%
- 40.8%
- 25.5%
- 41%
- 34.5%
- 35.8%
- 35.6%
- 57.8%
- 30.4%
- 25.3%
- 19.3%
- 22%
- 37.8%
- 67.1%
- 25.6%
- 23.5%
- 49.1%
- 30.9%
Votes
- 8,777
- 2,770
- 1,971
- 9,939
- 634
- 6,960
- 928
- 2,827
- 1,862
- 52,751
- 4,825
- 2,079
- 1,295
- 2,481
- 7,735
- 702,589
- 2,380
- 1,356
- 23,284
- 2,434
gop
Mark CurranCurran
40.6%
2,099,024
Percent
- 71.1%
- 47.4%
- 63.2%
- 55.2%
- 71.8%
- 55.2%
- 63%
- 61.2%
- 62.3%
- 37.7%
- 65.9%
- 72%
- 78.3%
- 75.4%
- 58.6%
- 22.8%
- 71.7%
- 73.5%
- 44.5%
- 65.2%
Votes
- 23,531
- 2,600
- 3,740
- 13,460
- 1,786
- 9,379
- 1,693
- 4,834
- 3,259
- 34,450
- 10,461
- 5,928
- 5,251
- 8,504
- 12,006
- 131,041
- 6,666
- 4,242
- 21,097
- 5,129
other
Willie WilsonWilson
4.1%
210,625
Percent
- 0.7%
- 0.6%
- 0.8%
- 1.3%
- 0.6%
- 1.6%
- 0.6%
- 1.2%
- 0.5%
- 1.6%
- 1.4%
- 0.8%
- 0.6%
- 0.5%
- 1.2%
- 8.1%
- 0.8%
- 1%
- 2.8%
- 0.9%
Votes
- 239
- 34
- 49
- 319
- 16
- 280
- 17
- 91
- 28
- 1,417
- 228
- 68
- 37
- 62
- 238
- 94,942
- 77
- 56
- 1,340
- 70
lib
Danny MaloufMalouf
1.3%
65,552
Percent
- 1.2%
- 1.1%
- 1.9%
- 1.6%
- 1.3%
- 1.5%
- 1.1%
- 1.3%
- 0.9%
- 1.6%
- 1.4%
- 1.3%
- 1.2%
- 1.5%
- 1.4%
- 1%
- 1.3%
- 1.3%
- 1.9%
- 2.1%
Votes
- 389
- 61
- 113
- 400
- 33
- 254
- 30
- 105
- 47
- 1,448
- 217
- 107
- 78
- 173
- 287
- 8,859
- 122
- 77
- 898
- 169
other
David BlackBlack
0.9%
46,997
Percent
- 0.5%
- 0.3%
- 0.7%
- 1%
- 0.6%
- 0.7%
- 0.7%
- 0.5%
- 0.6%
- 1.3%
- 0.9%
- 0.6%
- 0.6%
- 0.5%
- 1.1%
- 1%
- 0.5%
- 0.6%
- 1.2%
- 0.9%
Votes
- 164
- 16
- 44
- 247
- 16
- 121
- 18
- 41
- 34
- 1,141
- 135
- 51
- 38
- 57
- 223
- 11,111
- 50
- 36
- 590
- 68
other
Write-insWrite-ins
0%
1,092
Percent
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0.1%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0.1%
- 0.1%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0.1%
- 0.3%
- 0%
Votes
- 13
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 1
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 1
- 53
- 0
- 0
- 7
- 8
- 0
- 0
- 4
- 5
- 165
- 0
- 95% in
- 99% in
- 99% in
- 95% in
- 95% in
- 93.9% in
- 95% in
- 99% in
- 93.4% in
- 90% in
- 93.5% in
- 95% in
- 95% in
- 64.6% in
- 93.8% in
- 74% in
- 95% in
- 94.6% in
- 95% in
- 95% in
The expected vote is the total number of votes that are expected in a given race once all votes are counted. This number is an estimate and is based on several different factors, including information on the number of votes cast early as well as information provided to our vote reporters on Election Day from county election officials. The figure can change as NBC News gathers new information.
Source: National Election Pool (NEP)