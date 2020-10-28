President
253214
BidenWinnerTrumpWinner
Latest Presidential Results
Senate
4748
DEMWinnerGOPWinner
House
226Projection209
DEMWinnerGOPWinner
Full Coverage
Live Updates
Full Coverage
Live Updates
IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Last update 4:49 PM ET

Indiana Governor Election Results 2020

Projected winner
Holcomb
91% of expected vote in

Estimated remaining 264,859

INpresidenthousegovernor
IndianapolisFort Wayne
91%
expected
vote in
County
  • Adams99% in
  • Allen85.2% in
  • Bartholomew95% in
  • Benton99% in
  • Blackford95% in
  • Boone99% in
  • Brown99% in
  • Carroll95% in
  • Cass95% in
  • Clark98.9% in
  • Clay99% in
  • Clinton99% in
  • Crawford95% in
  • Daviess99% in
  • Dearborn55.8% in
  • Decatur95% in
  • DeKalb99% in
  • Delaware95% in
  • Dubois99% in
  • Elkhart99% in
gop
Incumbent
Eric HolcombHolcomb
57.2%
1,604,238
Percent
  • 66.7%
  • 58.6%
  • 60.9%
  • 68.7%
  • 63.1%
  • 61.7%
  • 55.4%
  • 63.9%
  • 58.3%
  • 60.4%
  • 67%
  • 61.8%
  • 63%
  • 70.1%
  • 76.9%
  • 64.5%
  • 66.9%
  • 56%
  • 66.7%
  • 62.1%
Votes
  • 9,440
  • 82,249
  • 21,959
  • 2,815
  • 3,330
  • 23,737
  • 4,913
  • 6,077
  • 8,831
  • 34,662
  • 8,163
  • 7,971
  • 3,080
  • 8,313
  • 11,341
  • 7,905
  • 13,042
  • 26,710
  • 14,402
  • 45,462
dem
Woody MyersMyers
30.9%
867,043
Percent
  • 15.1%
  • 30.5%
  • 25%
  • 16.4%
  • 17.7%
  • 25.1%
  • 26.5%
  • 16.5%
  • 22.3%
  • 33.2%
  • 14.6%
  • 18.7%
  • 25.7%
  • 12.9%
  • 11.9%
  • 12.7%
  • 16.9%
  • 32.5%
  • 21.2%
  • 27.5%
Votes
  • 2,143
  • 42,790
  • 9,013
  • 671
  • 932
  • 9,661
  • 2,349
  • 1,569
  • 3,370
  • 19,072
  • 1,777
  • 2,406
  • 1,256
  • 1,531
  • 1,748
  • 1,560
  • 3,293
  • 15,518
  • 4,586
  • 20,097
lib
Donald RainwaterRainwater
11.9%
333,860
Percent
  • 18.2%
  • 10.9%
  • 14.1%
  • 15%
  • 19.3%
  • 13.2%
  • 18.1%
  • 19.6%
  • 19.4%
  • 6.4%
  • 18.4%
  • 19.5%
  • 11.3%
  • 17%
  • 11.2%
  • 22.7%
  • 16.2%
  • 11.5%
  • 12%
  • 10.4%
Votes
  • 2,570
  • 15,324
  • 5,064
  • 614
  • 1,017
  • 5,094
  • 1,601
  • 1,864
  • 2,940
  • 3,677
  • 2,242
  • 2,514
  • 555
  • 2,016
  • 1,653
  • 2,787
  • 3,158
  • 5,470
  • 2,599
  • 7,641
91%
expected
vote in
% in
  • 99% in
  • 85.2% in
  • 95% in
  • 99% in
  • 95% in
  • 99% in
  • 99% in
  • 95% in
  • 95% in
  • 98.9% in
  • 99% in
  • 99% in
  • 95% in
  • 99% in
  • 55.8% in
  • 95% in
  • 99% in
  • 95% in
  • 99% in
  • 99% in

The expected vote is the total number of votes that are expected in a given race once all votes are counted. This number is an estimate and is based on several different factors, including information on the number of votes cast early as well as information provided to our vote reporters on Election Day from county election officials. The figure can change as NBC News gathers new information.

Source: National Election Pool (NEP)

2020 State election results