Indiana Presidential Election Results 2020

11
Electoral
Votes
Votes
96%
expected
vote in
expected
vote in
County
- Adams99% in
- Allen95% in
- Bartholomew95% in
- Benton99% in
- Blackford95% in
- Boone99% in
- Brown99% in
- Carroll95% in
- Cass95% in
- Clark99% in
- Clay99% in
- Clinton99% in
- Crawford95% in
- Daviess99% in
- Dearborn56.1% in
- Decatur95% in
- DeKalb99% in
- Delaware95% in
- Dubois99% in
- Elkhart99% in
gop
IncumbentDonald TrumpTrump
57.4%
1,685,672
Percent
- 75%
- 54.4%
- 61.7%
- 73.1%
- 71.7%
- 58.1%
- 64.4%
- 74.5%
- 69.5%
- 58%
- 77.4%
- 72%
- 70.3%
- 80%
- 83.6%
- 77.8%
- 72.4%
- 55.6%
- 68.9%
- 63.2%
Votes
- 10,685
- 91,885
- 22,409
- 3,007
- 3,838
- 22,351
- 5,725
- 7,086
- 10,551
- 33,656
- 9,498
- 9,334
- 3,499
- 9,576
- 12,384
- 9,570
- 14,237
- 26,724
- 15,032
- 46,311
dem
Joe BidenBiden
40.5%
1,188,395
Percent
- 22.7%
- 43.1%
- 35.6%
- 24.5%
- 25.7%
- 39.6%
- 33.7%
- 23.4%
- 28.3%
- 39.8%
- 20.8%
- 25.9%
- 27.5%
- 18.1%
- 14.5%
- 19.8%
- 25.3%
- 42.3%
- 28.9%
- 34.7%
Votes
- 3,236
- 72,825
- 12,934
- 1,009
- 1,376
- 15,244
- 2,996
- 2,224
- 4,301
- 23,088
- 2,549
- 3,361
- 1,369
- 2,169
- 2,143
- 2,436
- 4,966
- 20,328
- 6,292
- 25,413
lib
Jo JorgensenJorgensen
2%
57,331
Percent
- 2%
- 2.2%
- 2.4%
- 2.2%
- 2.4%
- 2.4%
- 1.9%
- 1.9%
- 2.2%
- 1.9%
- 1.7%
- 1.9%
- 2.2%
- 1.7%
- 1.6%
- 2.2%
- 2.2%
- 1.8%
- 2%
- 1.7%
Votes
- 287
- 3,704
- 872
- 92
- 131
- 905
- 165
- 185
- 333
- 1,108
- 208
- 246
- 107
- 204
- 244
- 273
- 425
- 888
- 432
- 1,210
other
Write-insWrite-ins
0.2%
5,571
Percent
- 0.2%
- 0.3%
- 0.2%
- 0.2%
- 0.2%
- 0.4%
- 0%
- 0.2%
- 0%
- 0.3%
- 0.2%
- 0.2%
- 0.1%
- 0.2%
- 0.3%
- 0.1%
- 0.1%
- 0.3%
- 0.2%
- 0.4%
Votes
- 30
- 550
- 84
- 7
- 9
- 122
- 0
- 19
- 0
- 188
- 22
- 20
- 4
- 22
- 44
- 17
- 28
- 149
- 49
- 291
96%
expected
vote in
expected
vote in
% in
- 99% in
- 95% in
- 95% in
- 99% in
- 95% in
- 99% in
- 99% in
- 95% in
- 95% in
- 99% in
- 99% in
- 99% in
- 95% in
- 99% in
- 56.1% in
- 95% in
- 99% in
- 95% in
- 99% in
- 99% in
The expected vote is the total number of votes that are expected in a given race once all votes are counted. This number is an estimate and is based on several different factors, including information on the number of votes cast early as well as information provided to our vote reporters on Election Day from county election officials. The figure can change as NBC News gathers new information.
Source: National Election Pool (NEP)