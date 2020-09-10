Indiana Election Results 2020

Latest Indiana pollsAll polls
|Latest Polls
|Trend
Change Research/Indy Politics04/10-04/13
Margin of error: 3.1%
|39%
|52%
|Not Enough Data
Early voting in Indiana
In Indiana, registered voters can request a mail-in ballot and vote early in-person.
Mail-in ballots sent295,050
+920% from this time in 2016
Plan your vote
You have 12 days left to register to vote. There are 41 days until the election.
Key datessee how your state compares
- Oct. 5Deadline to register online
- Oct. 22Deadline to request a mail-in ballot
- Nov. 3Deadline to mail ballot
- Oct. 6First day to vote early in person
- Nov. 2Last day to vote early in person
- Nov. 3Election day
Key infosee more details
- You cannot register to vote and cast ballot on the same day
- You cannot vote by mail without an excuse
- You can register to vote online
- You cannot track the status of your ballot
Indiana Primary election results
Democratic Primary/ 82 Del.82 DelegatesFull Primary Results
- DEM
Joe BidenWinner76.5%
380,836
+ 80 Delegates
- DEM
Bernie Sanders13.6%
67,688
+ 2 Delegates
- DEM
Pete Buttigieg3.6%
17,957
Republican Primary/ 58 Del.58 DelegatesFull Primary Results
- REP
Donald TrumpWinner91.9%
504,726
+ 58 Delegates
- REP
Bill Weld8.1%
44,520
How Indiana Voted
In 2016, Donald Trump won Indiana — his running mate’s home state — with 57 percent of the vote, according to NBC News results, while Hillary Clinton received 38 percent. Though Indiana typically votes for Republicans in presidential elections, the state flipped in 2008 to back Barack Obama, the first time it had voted for a Democratic candidate since 1964.
20122012 Results
- Republican
Mitt RomneyRomneyWinner54.1%
1,420,543
- Democrat
Barack ObamaObama43.9%
1,152,887
2012 Exit Polls
Summary of 2012 Exit Poll data that shows the proportion of how different groups voted.
20162016 Results
- Republican
Donald TrumpTrumpWinner57.2%
1,557,286
- Democrat
Hillary ClintonClinton37.9%
1,033,126
2016 Exit Polls
Summary of 2016 Exit Poll data that shows the proportion of how different groups voted.
More to the story in Indiana 2020
The coronavirus pandemic and its devastating economic fallout are two major issues that have an impact on the election. NBC News is tracking and updating daily the number of coronavirus related deaths in each state and U.S. territory, as well as the jobless claims as reported weekly by the Department of Labor that counts how many people have filed for unemployment benefits.
|U.S. Claims
|Weekly
change
|60-day
trend
|Monthly
change
|12,628,000
|-6.76%
|-14.43%
|162,009
|+2.06%
|-11.51%
|Indiana Claims
Source: TargetSmart provides individual-level voterfile data state-by-state, including ballot requests and early in-person/mail in-voting absentee early vote data. The NBC News Decision Desk independently analyzes and aggregates the data.