Indiana Election Results 2020

Election on Nov. 3

Change Research/Indy Politics04/10-04/13
Margin of error: 3.1%
39%52%Not Enough Data

Early voting in Indiana

In Indiana, registered voters can request a mail-in ballot and vote early in-person.

Mail-in ballots sent295,050

40%
48%
13%
DEMGOPOther

+920% from this time in 2016

20162020
Last updated Sep. 22. Party registration is modeled by TargetSmart from multiple commercial sources.Data provided by TargetSmart

Plan your vote

You have 12 days left to register to vote. There are 41 days until the election.

Key dates

Key info

  • You cannot register to vote and cast ballot on the same day
  • You cannot vote by mail without an excuse
  • You can register to vote online
  • You cannot track the status of your ballot

Indiana Primary election results

Democratic Primary/ 82 Del.82 Delegates

  • DEM

    Joe BidenWinner

    76.5%

    380,836

    + 80 Delegates

  • DEM

    Bernie Sanders

    13.6%

    67,688

    + 2 Delegates

  • DEM

    Pete Buttigieg

    3.6%

    17,957

Republican Primary/ 58 Del.58 Delegates

  • REP

    Donald TrumpWinner

    91.9%

    504,726

    + 58 Delegates

  • REP

    Bill Weld

    8.1%

    44,520

How Indiana Voted

In 2016, Donald Trump won Indiana — his running mate’s home state — with 57 percent of the vote, according to NBC News results, while Hillary Clinton received 38 percent. Though Indiana typically votes for Republicans in presidential elections, the state flipped in 2008 to back Barack Obama, the first time it had voted for a Democratic candidate since 1964.

2012

  • Republican

    Mitt RomneyRomneyWinner

    54.1%

    1,420,543

  • Democrat

    Barack ObamaObama

    43.9%

    1,152,887

2012 Exit Polls

Summary of 2012 Exit Poll data that shows the proportion of how different groups voted.

Men
Men: Democrats40%Men: Republicans57%
Women
Women: Democrats48%Women: Republicans52%
White
White: Democrats38%White: Republicans60%
Black
Black: Democrats89%Black: Republicans10%
Hispanic/ Latino
Not enough data
Asian
Not enough data
College Graduate
College Graduate: Democrats39%College Graduate: Republicans59%
No College Degree
No College Degree: Democrats45%No College Degree: Republicans53%

2016

  • Republican

    Donald TrumpTrumpWinner

    57.2%

    1,557,286

  • Democrat

    Hillary ClintonClinton

    37.9%

    1,033,126

2016 Exit Polls

Summary of 2016 Exit Poll data that shows the proportion of how different groups voted.

Men
Men: Democrats33%Men: Republicans62%
Women
Women: Democrats42%Women: Republicans53%
White
White: Democrats32%White: Republicans64%
Black
Black: Democrats83%Black: Republicans12%
Hispanic/ Latino
Not enough data
Asian
Not enough data
College Graduate
College Graduate: Democrats38%College Graduate: Republicans56%
No College Degree
No College Degree: Democrats33%No College Degree: Republicans63%

More to the story in Indiana 2020

The coronavirus pandemic and its devastating economic fallout are two major issues that have an impact on the election. NBC News is tracking and updating daily the number of coronavirus related deaths in each state and U.S. territory, as well as the jobless claims as reported weekly by the Department of Labor that counts how many people have filed for unemployment benefits.

Ongoing Jobless Claims

Source: TargetSmart provides individual-level voterfile data state-by-state, including ballot requests and early in-person/mail in-voting absentee early vote data. The NBC News Decision Desk independently analyzes and aggregates the data.

