Iowa Senate Election Results 2020

- Adair99% in
- Adams99% in
- Allamakee95% in
- Appanoose95% in
- Audubon94.6% in
- Benton95% in
- Black Hawk85% in
- Boone95% in
- Bremer91.9% in
- Buchanan95% in
- Buena Vista89.9% in
- Butler95% in
- Calhoun95% in
- Carroll95% in
- Cass98.5% in
- Cedar95% in
- Cerro Gordo94.3% in
- Cherokee95% in
- Chickasaw99% in
- Clarke98.6% in
gop
IncumbentJoni ErnstErnst
51.8%
863,742
Percent
- 67.8%
- 69.5%
- 61%
- 65.6%
- 64.9%
- 61%
- 44.3%
- 54.8%
- 56.7%
- 56.7%
- 59.2%
- 66.1%
- 67.5%
- 65%
- 66%
- 56.3%
- 48.2%
- 65.6%
- 61.1%
- 63.1%
Votes
- 2,808
- 1,496
- 4,476
- 4,186
- 2,186
- 8,822
- 29,204
- 8,299
- 8,190
- 6,062
- 4,670
- 5,290
- 3,512
- 7,230
- 4,724
- 5,935
- 11,334
- 4,208
- 4,015
- 2,902
dem
Theresa GreenfieldGreenfield
45.2%
753,386
Percent
- 29.1%
- 27.5%
- 35.5%
- 30.6%
- 32.4%
- 35.9%
- 53%
- 41.6%
- 40.9%
- 40.1%
- 37.8%
- 30.9%
- 29.4%
- 32.1%
- 31.6%
- 40.8%
- 49.1%
- 31.2%
- 35.3%
- 33%
Votes
- 1,206
- 593
- 2,601
- 1,954
- 1,091
- 5,197
- 34,939
- 6,306
- 5,905
- 4,290
- 2,983
- 2,473
- 1,530
- 3,569
- 2,258
- 4,300
- 11,533
- 2,000
- 2,321
- 1,520
lib
Rick StewartStewart
2.2%
36,833
Percent
- 2.2%
- 2.1%
- 2.4%
- 2.6%
- 2.1%
- 2.3%
- 2%
- 2.5%
- 1.8%
- 2.3%
- 2.1%
- 2.2%
- 2.5%
- 2%
- 1.7%
- 2.1%
- 1.8%
- 2.2%
- 2.4%
- 2.6%
Votes
- 89
- 46
- 175
- 168
- 70
- 330
- 1,300
- 383
- 254
- 247
- 165
- 173
- 129
- 228
- 120
- 226
- 430
- 138
- 159
- 119
ind
Suzanne HerzogHerzog
0.8%
13,768
Percent
- 0.9%
- 0.9%
- 1.1%
- 1.1%
- 0.6%
- 0.8%
- 0.7%
- 1.1%
- 0.6%
- 0.9%
- 1%
- 0.9%
- 0.6%
- 0.9%
- 0.8%
- 0.7%
- 0.9%
- 1%
- 1.1%
- 1.3%
Votes
- 36
- 19
- 80
- 71
- 21
- 119
- 490
- 166
- 84
- 96
- 75
- 69
- 32
- 96
- 54
- 74
- 211
- 67
- 71
- 60
- 99% in
- 99% in
- 95% in
- 95% in
- 94.6% in
- 95% in
- 85% in
- 95% in
- 91.9% in
- 95% in
- 89.9% in
- 95% in
- 95% in
- 95% in
- 98.5% in
- 95% in
- 94.3% in
- 95% in
- 99% in
- 98.6% in
Iowa Senate exit pollsPresidential exit polls
- Greenfield
- Ernst
Gender
Male (48%)
Female (52%)
Race
White (91%)
Black (2%)
Hispanic/Latino (4%)
Asian (1%)
Other (2%)
White (91%)
Non-White (9%)
Sex by race
White men (44%)
White women (48%)
Black men (1%)
Black women (1%)
Latino men (2%)
Latino women (2%)
All other races (3%)
The expected vote is the total number of votes that are expected in a given race once all votes are counted. This number is an estimate and is based on several different factors, including information on the number of votes cast early as well as information provided to our vote reporters on Election Day from county election officials. The figure can change as NBC News gathers new information.
Source: National Election Pool (NEP)