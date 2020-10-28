President
Last update 4:50 PM ET

Iowa Senate Election Results 2020

Projected winner
Ernst
91% of expected vote in

Estimated remaining 157,271

IApresidentsenatehouse
Des Moines
91%
expected
vote in
County
  • Adair99% in
  • Adams99% in
  • Allamakee95% in
  • Appanoose95% in
  • Audubon94.6% in
  • Benton95% in
  • Black Hawk85% in
  • Boone95% in
  • Bremer91.9% in
  • Buchanan95% in
  • Buena Vista89.9% in
  • Butler95% in
  • Calhoun95% in
  • Carroll95% in
  • Cass98.5% in
  • Cedar95% in
  • Cerro Gordo94.3% in
  • Cherokee95% in
  • Chickasaw99% in
  • Clarke98.6% in
gop
Incumbent
Joni ErnstErnst
51.8%
863,742
Percent
  • 67.8%
  • 69.5%
  • 61%
  • 65.6%
  • 64.9%
  • 61%
  • 44.3%
  • 54.8%
  • 56.7%
  • 56.7%
  • 59.2%
  • 66.1%
  • 67.5%
  • 65%
  • 66%
  • 56.3%
  • 48.2%
  • 65.6%
  • 61.1%
  • 63.1%
Votes
  • 2,808
  • 1,496
  • 4,476
  • 4,186
  • 2,186
  • 8,822
  • 29,204
  • 8,299
  • 8,190
  • 6,062
  • 4,670
  • 5,290
  • 3,512
  • 7,230
  • 4,724
  • 5,935
  • 11,334
  • 4,208
  • 4,015
  • 2,902
dem
Theresa GreenfieldGreenfield
45.2%
753,386
Percent
  • 29.1%
  • 27.5%
  • 35.5%
  • 30.6%
  • 32.4%
  • 35.9%
  • 53%
  • 41.6%
  • 40.9%
  • 40.1%
  • 37.8%
  • 30.9%
  • 29.4%
  • 32.1%
  • 31.6%
  • 40.8%
  • 49.1%
  • 31.2%
  • 35.3%
  • 33%
Votes
  • 1,206
  • 593
  • 2,601
  • 1,954
  • 1,091
  • 5,197
  • 34,939
  • 6,306
  • 5,905
  • 4,290
  • 2,983
  • 2,473
  • 1,530
  • 3,569
  • 2,258
  • 4,300
  • 11,533
  • 2,000
  • 2,321
  • 1,520
lib
Rick StewartStewart
2.2%
36,833
Percent
  • 2.2%
  • 2.1%
  • 2.4%
  • 2.6%
  • 2.1%
  • 2.3%
  • 2%
  • 2.5%
  • 1.8%
  • 2.3%
  • 2.1%
  • 2.2%
  • 2.5%
  • 2%
  • 1.7%
  • 2.1%
  • 1.8%
  • 2.2%
  • 2.4%
  • 2.6%
Votes
  • 89
  • 46
  • 175
  • 168
  • 70
  • 330
  • 1,300
  • 383
  • 254
  • 247
  • 165
  • 173
  • 129
  • 228
  • 120
  • 226
  • 430
  • 138
  • 159
  • 119
ind
Suzanne HerzogHerzog
0.8%
13,768
Percent
  • 0.9%
  • 0.9%
  • 1.1%
  • 1.1%
  • 0.6%
  • 0.8%
  • 0.7%
  • 1.1%
  • 0.6%
  • 0.9%
  • 1%
  • 0.9%
  • 0.6%
  • 0.9%
  • 0.8%
  • 0.7%
  • 0.9%
  • 1%
  • 1.1%
  • 1.3%
Votes
  • 36
  • 19
  • 80
  • 71
  • 21
  • 119
  • 490
  • 166
  • 84
  • 96
  • 75
  • 69
  • 32
  • 96
  • 54
  • 74
  • 211
  • 67
  • 71
  • 60
91%
expected
vote in
% in
  • 99% in
  • 99% in
  • 95% in
  • 95% in
  • 94.6% in
  • 95% in
  • 85% in
  • 95% in
  • 91.9% in
  • 95% in
  • 89.9% in
  • 95% in
  • 95% in
  • 95% in
  • 98.5% in
  • 95% in
  • 94.3% in
  • 95% in
  • 99% in
  • 98.6% in

Iowa Senate exit polls

Presidential exit polls

  • Greenfield
  • Ernst
Gender
Male (48%)
43%
55%
Female (52%)
54%
44%
Race
White (91%)
47%
51%
Black (2%)
74%
23%
Hispanic/Latino (4%)
72%
28%
Asian (1%)
Not enough data
Other (2%)
Not enough data
White (91%)
47%
51%
Non-White (9%)
69%
31%
Sex by race
White men (44%)
41%
57%
White women (48%)
52%
46%
Black men (1%)
Not enough data
Black women (1%)
Not enough data
Latino men (2%)
Not enough data
Latino women (2%)
Not enough data
All other races (3%)
Not enough data

The expected vote is the total number of votes that are expected in a given race once all votes are counted. This number is an estimate and is based on several different factors, including information on the number of votes cast early as well as information provided to our vote reporters on Election Day from county election officials. The figure can change as NBC News gathers new information.

Source: National Election Pool (NEP)

