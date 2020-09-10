Kansas Election Results 2020

Plan your vote
You have 20 days left to register to vote. There are 41 days until the election.
- Oct. 13Deadline to register online
- Oct. 27Deadline to request a mail-in ballot
- Nov. 3Deadline to mail ballot
- Oct. 14First day to vote early in person
- Nov. 2Last day to vote early in person
- Nov. 3Election day
- You cannot register to vote and cast ballot on the same day
- You can vote by mail without an excuse
- You can register to vote online
- You can track the status of your ballot
Kansas Primary election results
Democratic Primary/ 39 Del.39 DelegatesFull Primary Results
- DEM
Joe BidenWinner76.9%
110,041
+ 29 Delegates
- DEM
Bernie Sanders23.1%
33,142
+ 10 Delegates
Republican Primary/ 12 Del.12 Delegates
- Republican
Donald TrumpWinner
+ 12 Delegates
How Kansas Voted
In 2016, Donald Trump won Kansas with 57 percent of the vote, ahead of Hillary Clinton, who received 36 percent. The state is historically red, and it has been 56 years, or 14 election cycles, since the state voted for the Democratic nominee — Lyndon B. Johnson in 1964.
20122012 Results
- Republican
Mitt RomneyRomneyWinner59.7%
689,809
- Democrat
Barack ObamaObama38.1%
439,908
2012 Exit Polls
Summary of 2012 Exit Poll data that shows the proportion of how different groups voted.
20162016 Results
- Republican
Donald TrumpTrumpWinner57%
671,018
- Democrat
Hillary ClintonClinton36.3%
427,005
More to the story in Kansas 2020
The coronavirus pandemic and its devastating economic fallout are two major issues that have an impact on the election. NBC News is tracking and updating daily the number of coronavirus related deaths in each state and U.S. territory, as well as the jobless claims as reported weekly by the Department of Labor that counts how many people have filed for unemployment benefits.
|U.S. Claims
|Weekly
change
|60-day
trend
|Monthly
change
|12,628,000
|-6.76%
|-14.43%
|68,056
|+19.78%
|+4.02%
|Kansas Claims