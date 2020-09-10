Kansas Election Results 2020

Election on Nov. 3

Kansas Primary election results

Democratic Primary/ 39 Del.39 Delegates

  • DEM

    Joe BidenWinner

    76.9%

    110,041

    + 29 Delegates

  • DEM

    Bernie Sanders

    23.1%

    33,142

    + 10 Delegates

Republican Primary/ 12 Del.12 Delegates

  • Republican

    Donald TrumpWinner

    + 12 Delegates

How Kansas Voted

In 2016, Donald Trump won Kansas with 57 percent of the vote, ahead of Hillary Clinton, who received 36 percent. The state is historically red, and it has been 56 years, or 14 election cycles, since the state voted for the Democratic nominee — Lyndon B. Johnson in 1964.

2012

  • Republican

    Mitt RomneyRomneyWinner

    59.7%

    689,809

  • Democrat

    Barack ObamaObama

    38.1%

    439,908

2012 Exit Polls

Summary of 2012 Exit Poll data that shows the proportion of how different groups voted.

Men
Men: Democrats29%Men: Republicans69%
Women
Women: Democrats47%Women: Republicans51%
White
White: Democrats33%White: Republicans64%
Black
Not enough data
Hispanic/ Latino
Not enough data
Asian
Not enough data
College Graduate
College Graduate: Democrats33%College Graduate: Republicans64%
No College Degree
No College Degree: Democrats41%No College Degree: Republicans57%

2016

  • Republican

    Donald TrumpTrumpWinner

    57%

    671,018

  • Democrat

    Hillary ClintonClinton

    36.3%

    427,005

More to the story in Kansas 2020

The coronavirus pandemic and its devastating economic fallout are two major issues that have an impact on the election. NBC News is tracking and updating daily the number of coronavirus related deaths in each state and U.S. territory, as well as the jobless claims as reported weekly by the Department of Labor that counts how many people have filed for unemployment benefits.

Ongoing Jobless Claims

U.S. ClaimsWeekly
change		60-day
trend		Monthly
change
12,628,000-6.76%
-14.43%
68,056+19.78%
+4.02%
Kansas Claims

