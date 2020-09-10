Kentucky Election Results 2020

Latest Kentucky pollsAll polls
|Latest Polls
|Trend
Quinnipiac09/10-09/14
Margin of error: 2.9%
|38%
|58%
09/10-09/14
Morning Consult07/24-08/02
Margin of error: 3.0%
|35%
|59%
|Not Enough Data
Early voting in Kentucky
In Kentucky, registered voters can request a mail-in ballot or vote early in-person.
Mail-in ballots sent334,074
Plan your vote
You have 12 days left to register to vote. There are 41 days until the election.
Key datessee how your state compares
- Oct. 5Deadline to register online
- Oct. 27Deadline to request a mail-in ballot
- Oct. 13First day to vote early in person
- Nov. 2Last day to vote early in person
- Nov. 3Election day
Key infosee more details
- You cannot register to vote and cast ballot on the same day
- You can vote by mail if COVID-19 is your excuse
- You can register to vote online
- You can track the status of your ballot
Kentucky Primary election results
Democratic Primary/ 54 Del.54 DelegatesFull Primary Results
- DEM
Joe BidenWinner67.7%
365,284
+ 54 Delegates
- DEM
Bernie Sanders12.1%
65,055
- DEM
Uncommitted10.8%
58,364
Republican Primary/ 46 Del.46 DelegatesFull Primary Results
- REP
Donald TrumpWinner86.6%
371,723
+ 46 Delegates
- REP
Uncommitted13.4%
57,283
How Kentucky Voted
In 2016, Donald Trump won Kentucky with 63 percent of the vote, according to N BC News results, while Hillary Clinton received 33 percent. Though Kentucky is reliably red in presidential elections and Republicans enjoy a supermajority in both state legislative chambers, a Democrat, Andy Beshear, was elected governor in 2019.
20122012 Results
- Republican
Mitt RomneyRomneyWinner60.5%
1,087,190
- Democrat
Barack ObamaObama37.8%
679,370
20162016 Results
- Republican
Donald TrumpTrumpWinner62.5%
1,202,971
- Democrat
Hillary ClintonClinton32.7%
628,854
2016 Exit Polls
Summary of 2016 Exit Poll data that shows the proportion of how different groups voted.
More to the story in Kentucky 2020
The coronavirus pandemic and its devastating economic fallout are two major issues that have an impact on the election. NBC News is tracking and updating daily the number of coronavirus related deaths in each state and U.S. territory, as well as the jobless claims as reported weekly by the Department of Labor that counts how many people have filed for unemployment benefits.
|U.S. Claims
|Weekly
change
|60-day
trend
|Monthly
change
|12,628,000
|-6.76%
|-14.43%
|105,794
|-11.76%
|-17.59%
|Kentucky Claims
Source: TargetSmart provides individual-level voterfile data state-by-state, including ballot requests and early in-person/mail in-voting absentee early vote data. The NBC News Decision Desk independently analyzes and aggregates the data.