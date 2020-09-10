Kentucky Election Results 2020

Election on Nov. 3

Latest Kentucky polls

All polls

Latest Polls
Trend
Quinnipiac09/10-09/14
Margin of error: 2.9%
38%58%
09/10-09/14
Morning Consult07/24-08/02
Margin of error: 3.0%
35%59%Not Enough Data

Early voting in Kentucky

In Kentucky, registered voters can request a mail-in ballot or vote early in-person.

Mail-in ballots sent334,074

69%
25%
6%6%
DEMGOPOther
Last updated Sep. 22. Party registration is publicly available in the state.Data provided by TargetSmart

Plan your vote

You have 12 days left to register to vote. There are 41 days until the election.

Key dates

see how your state compares

Key info

see more details

Kentucky Primary election results

Democratic Primary/ 54 Del.54 Delegates

Full Primary Results
  • DEM

    Joe BidenWinner

    67.7%

    365,284

    + 54 Delegates

  • DEM

    Bernie Sanders

    12.1%

    65,055

  • DEM

    Uncommitted

    10.8%

    58,364

Republican Primary/ 46 Del.46 Delegates

Full Primary Results
  • REP

    Donald TrumpWinner

    86.6%

    371,723

    + 46 Delegates

  • REP

    Uncommitted

    13.4%

    57,283

Full Primary Results

How Kentucky Voted

In 2016, Donald Trump won Kentucky with 63 percent of the vote, according to N BC News results, while Hillary Clinton received 33 percent. Though Kentucky is reliably red in presidential elections and Republicans enjoy a supermajority in both state legislative chambers, a Democrat, Andy Beshear, was elected governor in 2019.

2012

2012 Results
  • Republican

    Mitt RomneyRomneyWinner

    60.5%

    1,087,190

  • Democrat

    Barack ObamaObama

    37.8%

    679,370

2016

2016 Results
  • Republican

    Donald TrumpTrumpWinner

    62.5%

    1,202,971

  • Democrat

    Hillary ClintonClinton

    32.7%

    628,854

2016 Exit Polls

Summary of 2016 Exit Poll data that shows the proportion of how different groups voted.

Men
Men: Democrats26%Men: Republicans71%
Women
Women: Democrats40%Women: Republicans54%
White
White: Democrats27%White: Republicans68%
Black
Not enough data
Hispanic/ Latino
Not enough data
Asian
Not enough data
College Graduate
College Graduate: Democrats28%College Graduate: Republicans67%
No College Degree
No College Degree: Democrats31%No College Degree: Republicans65%

More to the story in Kentucky 2020

The coronavirus pandemic and its devastating economic fallout are two major issues that have an impact on the election. NBC News is tracking and updating daily the number of coronavirus related deaths in each state and U.S. territory, as well as the jobless claims as reported weekly by the Department of Labor that counts how many people have filed for unemployment benefits.

Ongoing Jobless Claims

U.S. ClaimsWeekly
change		60-day
trend		Monthly
change
12,628,000-6.76%
-14.43%
105,794-11.76%
-17.59%
Kentucky Claims

Source: TargetSmart provides individual-level voterfile data state-by-state, including ballot requests and early in-person/mail in-voting absentee early vote data. The NBC News Decision Desk independently analyzes and aggregates the data.

2020 State election results