Louisiana Election Results 2020

You have 21 days left to register to vote. There are 41 days until the election.
- Oct. 14Deadline to register online
- Oct. 30Deadline to request a mail-in ballot
- Nov. 2Deadline to mail ballot
- Oct. 2First day to vote early in person
- Oct. 27Last day to vote early in person
- Nov. 3Election day
- You cannot register to vote and cast ballot on the same day
- You cannot vote by mail without an excuse
- You can register to vote online
- You can track the status of your ballot
Louisiana Primary election results
Democratic Primary/ 54 Del.54 DelegatesFull Primary Results
- DEM
Joe BidenWinner79.5%
212,555
+ 54 Delegates
- DEM
Bernie Sanders7.4%
19,859
- DEM
Elizabeth Warren2.4%
6,426
Republican Primary/ 46 Del.46 DelegatesFull Primary Results
- REP
Donald TrumpWinner95.9%
195,910
+ 46 Delegates
- REP
William Weld1.6%
3,320
- REP
Rocky De La Fuente1.1%
2,336
How Louisiana Voted
In 2016, Donald Trump won 58 percent of the vote, according to NBC News results, while Hillary Clinton received 38 percent. Louisiana has consistently supported the Republican candidate in presidential elections, diverging in recent memory only to back Democrat Bill Clinton in both 1992 and 1996. The state has also voted for third-party candidates twice: George Wallace in 1968 and Strom Thurmond in 1948, both segregationists.
20122012 Results
- Republican
Mitt RomneyRomneyWinner57.8%
1,152,262
- Democrat
Barack ObamaObama40.6%
809,141
20162016 Results
- Republican
Donald TrumpTrumpWinner58.1%
1,178,638
- Democrat
Hillary ClintonClinton38.4%
780,154
More to the story in Louisiana 2020
The coronavirus pandemic and its devastating economic fallout are two major issues that have an impact on the election. NBC News is tracking and updating daily the number of coronavirus related deaths in each state and U.S. territory, as well as the jobless claims as reported weekly by the Department of Labor that counts how many people have filed for unemployment benefits.
|U.S. Claims
|Weekly
change
|60-day
trend
|Monthly
change
|12,628,000
|-6.76%
|-14.43%
|231,912
|-9.47%
|-9.08%
|Louisiana Claims