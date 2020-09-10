Louisiana Election Results 2020

Election on Nov. 3

Plan your vote

You have 21 days left to register to vote. There are 41 days until the election.

Key dates

see how your state compares

Key info

see more details

Louisiana Primary election results

Democratic Primary/ 54 Del.54 Delegates

Full Primary Results
  • DEM

    Joe BidenWinner

    79.5%

    212,555

    + 54 Delegates

  • DEM

    Bernie Sanders

    7.4%

    19,859

  • DEM

    Elizabeth Warren

    2.4%

    6,426

Republican Primary/ 46 Del.46 Delegates

Full Primary Results
  • REP

    Donald TrumpWinner

    95.9%

    195,910

    + 46 Delegates

  • REP

    William Weld

    1.6%

    3,320

  • REP

    Rocky De La Fuente

    1.1%

    2,336

Full Primary Results

How Louisiana Voted

In 2016, Donald Trump won 58 percent of the vote, according to NBC News results, while Hillary Clinton received 38 percent. Louisiana has consistently supported the Republican candidate in presidential elections, diverging in recent memory only to back Democrat Bill Clinton in both 1992 and 1996. The state has also voted for third-party candidates twice: George Wallace in 1968 and Strom Thurmond in 1948, both segregationists.

2012

2012 Results
  • Republican

    Mitt RomneyRomneyWinner

    57.8%

    1,152,262

  • Democrat

    Barack ObamaObama

    40.6%

    809,141

2016

2016 Results
  • Republican

    Donald TrumpTrumpWinner

    58.1%

    1,178,638

  • Democrat

    Hillary ClintonClinton

    38.4%

    780,154

More to the story in Louisiana 2020

The coronavirus pandemic and its devastating economic fallout are two major issues that have an impact on the election. NBC News is tracking and updating daily the number of coronavirus related deaths in each state and U.S. territory, as well as the jobless claims as reported weekly by the Department of Labor that counts how many people have filed for unemployment benefits.

Ongoing Jobless Claims

U.S. ClaimsWeekly
change		60-day
trend		Monthly
change
12,628,000-6.76%
-14.43%
231,912-9.47%
-9.08%
Louisiana Claims

2020 State election results