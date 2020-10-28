Louisiana Senate Election Results 2020

96%
expected
vote in
expected
vote in
County
- Acadia89.6% in
- Allen90.4% in
- Ascension95% in
- Assumption86.1% in
- Avoyelles85.5% in
- Beauregard93.3% in
- Bienville84.5% in
- Bossier95% in
- Caddo97.3% in
- Calcasieu85.5% in
- Caldwell86.8% in
- Cameron93.9% in
- Catahoula85% in
- Claiborne83.4% in
- Concordia78.5% in
- DeSoto94.8% in
- East Baton Rouge99% in
- East Carroll63.9% in
- East Feliciana88.3% in
- Evangeline81.4% in
gop
IncumbentBill CassidyCassidy
59.3%
1,228,661
Percent
- 78.7%
- 75.1%
- 66.2%
- 64.9%
- 69.5%
- 79.2%
- 54.7%
- 69.4%
- 47.1%
- 65.9%
- 78.3%
- 86.7%
- 71.7%
- 59.2%
- 62.6%
- 61%
- 45.9%
- 40.1%
- 59.8%
- 72.2%
Votes
- 21,640
- 7,077
- 40,137
- 6,884
- 11,330
- 12,485
- 3,728
- 36,926
- 47,924
- 52,884
- 3,590
- 3,411
- 3,312
- 3,722
- 5,163
- 8,749
- 93,492
- 1,150
- 6,040
- 10,374
dem
Adrian PerkinsPerkins
19%
393,866
Percent
- 8.2%
- 5.1%
- 14.1%
- 13.7%
- 9.5%
- 3.9%
- 30.4%
- 18.5%
- 35.6%
- 7.4%
- 4.8%
- 1.8%
- 11.7%
- 25.5%
- 14.4%
- 26.1%
- 28.8%
- 24.5%
- 17.7%
- 9.9%
Votes
- 2,243
- 483
- 8,538
- 1,452
- 1,551
- 607
- 2,068
- 9,831
- 36,208
- 5,910
- 218
- 70
- 539
- 1,605
- 1,185
- 3,743
- 58,675
- 703
- 1,784
- 1,418
dem
Derrick EdwardsEdwards
11.1%
229,698
Percent
- 5.5%
- 9.8%
- 10%
- 12.6%
- 10.8%
- 6.3%
- 7.6%
- 4.7%
- 8.4%
- 13.8%
- 5.8%
- 3.3%
- 8.2%
- 7.9%
- 13%
- 4.5%
- 14.5%
- 19.5%
- 12.8%
- 9.1%
Votes
- 1,499
- 926
- 6,056
- 1,340
- 1,766
- 992
- 517
- 2,511
- 8,568
- 11,082
- 268
- 129
- 377
- 499
- 1,073
- 650
- 29,480
- 560
- 1,296
- 1,307
dem
Antoine PiercePierce
2.7%
55,684
Percent
- 1%
- 1.5%
- 2.2%
- 1.6%
- 1.4%
- 1.4%
- 1.4%
- 1.2%
- 2.8%
- 2.5%
- 1.1%
- 0.4%
- 1.4%
- 1.4%
- 1.2%
- 0.9%
- 4.2%
- 2.8%
- 1.9%
- 1.1%
Votes
- 285
- 143
- 1,327
- 167
- 232
- 225
- 95
- 613
- 2,902
- 2,033
- 50
- 17
- 65
- 86
- 100
- 128
- 8,539
- 79
- 196
- 162
gop
Dustin MurphyMurphy
1.9%
38,363
Percent
- 2.1%
- 3.2%
- 2.4%
- 1.5%
- 2.5%
- 4.2%
- 1.6%
- 2.1%
- 1.2%
- 3%
- 5.7%
- 3.6%
- 2.4%
- 1.7%
- 3.2%
- 2.1%
- 1.1%
- 1.3%
- 1.6%
- 2.1%
Votes
- 572
- 303
- 1,448
- 155
- 401
- 664
- 111
- 1,133
- 1,218
- 2,418
- 261
- 143
- 113
- 105
- 261
- 298
- 2,233
- 38
- 166
- 309
dem
Drew KnightKnight
1.8%
36,935
Percent
- 0.9%
- 1.7%
- 1.4%
- 1.4%
- 1.8%
- 1.5%
- 1.3%
- 1.1%
- 1.4%
- 2.5%
- 1.2%
- 0.6%
- 1.2%
- 1.5%
- 2.2%
- 0.9%
- 2%
- 6%
- 2.1%
- 1.3%
Votes
- 260
- 158
- 871
- 153
- 287
- 229
- 91
- 567
- 1,473
- 1,992
- 57
- 24
- 54
- 93
- 178
- 122
- 4,152
- 173
- 212
- 194
other
Beryl BilliotBilliot
0.8%
17,354
Percent
- 0.8%
- 0.8%
- 0.6%
- 1.5%
- 1.3%
- 0.6%
- 0.7%
- 0.4%
- 0.6%
- 0.6%
- 0.8%
- 0.8%
- 0.9%
- 0.6%
- 0.7%
- 0.6%
- 0.6%
- 1.8%
- 1.1%
- 1.1%
Votes
- 224
- 75
- 362
- 164
- 209
- 90
- 50
- 203
- 593
- 510
- 37
- 31
- 41
- 38
- 59
- 82
- 1,203
- 52
- 110
- 159
other
John Paul BourgeoisBourgeois
0.8%
16,510
Percent
- 0.9%
- 1%
- 0.8%
- 1%
- 1%
- 0.7%
- 0.7%
- 0.6%
- 0.6%
- 1%
- 0.5%
- 1.1%
- 0.6%
- 0.7%
- 0.8%
- 0.5%
- 0.6%
- 1%
- 0.8%
- 1.2%
Votes
- 239
- 94
- 484
- 109
- 161
- 110
- 46
- 305
- 569
- 800
- 23
- 43
- 29
- 44
- 65
- 71
- 1,322
- 30
- 81
- 169
dem
Peter WenstrupWenstrup
0.7%
14,448
Percent
- 0.3%
- 0.4%
- 0.5%
- 0.6%
- 0.6%
- 0.5%
- 0.6%
- 0.5%
- 0.6%
- 0.9%
- 0.5%
- 0.2%
- 0.5%
- 0.6%
- 0.8%
- 0.4%
- 0.7%
- 1.3%
- 0.7%
- 0.5%
Votes
- 89
- 36
- 325
- 60
- 97
- 75
- 38
- 240
- 639
- 701
- 23
- 9
- 22
- 35
- 63
- 54
- 1,329
- 36
- 73
- 75
lib
Aaron SiglerSigler
0.5%
11,316
Percent
- 0.4%
- 0.2%
- 0.7%
- 0.2%
- 0.4%
- 0.7%
- 0.3%
- 0.6%
- 0.4%
- 0.9%
- 0.3%
- 0.4%
- 0.2%
- 0.2%
- 0.3%
- 0.3%
- 0.6%
- 0.2%
- 0.4%
- 0.2%
Votes
- 112
- 21
- 452
- 22
- 63
- 115
- 21
- 325
- 436
- 733
- 12
- 17
- 9
- 12
- 26
- 49
- 1,171
- 7
- 36
- 33
ind
Vinny MendozaMendoza
0.4%
7,807
Percent
- 0.2%
- 0.2%
- 0.3%
- 0.1%
- 0.2%
- 0.4%
- 0.2%
- 0.3%
- 0.3%
- 0.4%
- 0.3%
- 0.3%
- 0.3%
- 0.1%
- 0.2%
- 0.1%
- 0.3%
- 0.3%
- 0.2%
- 0.2%
Votes
- 47
- 21
- 207
- 14
- 40
- 67
- 12
- 170
- 306
- 300
- 13
- 11
- 13
- 9
- 18
- 21
- 674
- 8
- 22
- 35
other
Melinda PricePrice
0.4%
7,673
Percent
- 0.3%
- 0.3%
- 0.3%
- 0.3%
- 0.4%
- 0.2%
- 0.2%
- 0.3%
- 0.3%
- 0.5%
- 0.3%
- 0.3%
- 0.5%
- 0.3%
- 0.2%
- 0.2%
- 0.3%
- 0.4%
- 0.2%
- 0.3%
Votes
- 82
- 29
- 170
- 31
- 68
- 33
- 16
- 133
- 295
- 371
- 13
- 12
- 24
- 17
- 14
- 26
- 587
- 11
- 25
- 48
other
Jamar MontgomeryMontgomery
0.3%
5,802
Percent
- 0.2%
- 0.2%
- 0.1%
- 0.2%
- 0.2%
- 0.1%
- 0.1%
- 0.2%
- 0.5%
- 0.4%
- 0.1%
- 0.2%
- 0.2%
- 0.1%
- 0.2%
- 2.2%
- 0.2%
- 0.2%
- 0.1%
- 0.1%
Votes
- 51
- 22
- 78
- 21
- 27
- 18
- 7
- 116
- 465
- 288
- 6
- 6
- 10
- 7
- 18
- 319
- 422
- 6
- 12
- 12
other
Reno DaretDaret
0.2%
3,948
Percent
- 0.2%
- 0.2%
- 0.2%
- 0.2%
- 0.3%
- 0.2%
- 0.1%
- 0.1%
- 0.1%
- 0.2%
- 0.2%
- 0.2%
- 0.2%
- 0.2%
- 0.2%
- 0.1%
- 0.2%
- 0.3%
- 0.3%
- 0.4%
Votes
- 62
- 16
- 92
- 25
- 50
- 29
- 9
- 72
- 143
- 148
- 9
- 7
- 8
- 12
- 20
- 11
- 351
- 10
- 31
- 53
ind
Xan JohnJohn
0.1%
2,808
Percent
- 0.3%
- 0.2%
- 0.1%
- 0%
- 0.2%
- 0.1%
- 0.1%
- 0.1%
- 0.1%
- 0.1%
- 0.1%
- 0.2%
- 0.1%
- 0%
- 0.1%
- 0.1%
- 0.1%
- 0.2%
- 0.1%
- 0.2%
Votes
- 94
- 19
- 73
- 5
- 31
- 16
- 4
- 43
- 95
- 93
- 6
- 6
- 6
- 2
- 9
- 10
- 255
- 5
- 13
- 27
96%
expected
vote in
expected
vote in
% in
- 89.6% in
- 90.4% in
- 95% in
- 86.1% in
- 85.5% in
- 93.3% in
- 84.5% in
- 95% in
- 97.3% in
- 85.5% in
- 86.8% in
- 93.9% in
- 85% in
- 83.4% in
- 78.5% in
- 94.8% in
- 99% in
- 63.9% in
- 88.3% in
- 81.4% in
The expected vote is the total number of votes that are expected in a given race once all votes are counted. This number is an estimate and is based on several different factors, including information on the number of votes cast early as well as information provided to our vote reporters on Election Day from county election officials. The figure can change as NBC News gathers new information.
Source: National Election Pool (NEP)