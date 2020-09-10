Maine Election Results 2020

Election on Nov. 3

Boston Globe/Suffolk University09/17-09/20
Margin of error: 4.4%
51%39%Not Enough Data
Siena College/New York Times09/11-09/16
Margin of error: 5.1%
55%38%Not Enough Data
Quinnipiac09/10-09/14
Margin of error: 2.9%
59%38%
09/10-09/14

Early voting in Maine

In Maine, registered voters can request a mail-in ballot or vote early in-person.

Mail-in ballots sent192,559

58%
16%
26%
DEMGOPOther

+1,589% from this time in 2016

20162020
Last updated Sep. 22. Party registration is publicly available in the state.Data provided by TargetSmart

Plan your vote

You have 20 days left to register to vote. There are 41 days until the election.

Key dates

Key info

  • You can register to vote and cast ballot on the same day
  • You can vote by mail without an excuse
  • You cannot register to vote online
  • You cannot track the status of your ballot

Maine Primary election results

Democratic Primary/ 24 Del.24 Delegates

  • DEM

    Joe BidenWinner

    34.1%

    68,613

    + 14 Delegates

  • DEM

    Bernie Sanders

    33%

    66,389

    + 9 Delegates

  • DEM

    Elizabeth Warren

    15.7%

    31,692

    + 1 Delegates

Republican Primary/ 22 Del.22 Delegates

  • REP

    Donald TrumpWinner

    + 22 Delegates

How Maine Voted

In 2016, Hillary Clinton won the state with 48 percent of the vote, according to NBC News results, while Donald Trump secured 45 percent of the vote. Maine predominantly voted Republican until 1988 (the last Republican to win the state was George H.W. Bush that year), but has since mostly supported Democratic candidates. Trump did receive one electoral vote here in 2016.

2012

  • Democrat

    Barack ObamaObamaWinner

    56.4%

    401,306

  • Republican

    Mitt RomneyRomney

    41.1%

    292,276

2012 Exit Polls

Summary of 2012 Exit Poll data that shows the proportion of how different groups voted.

Men
Men: Democrats50%Men: Republicans46%
Women
Women: Democrats64%Women: Republicans34%
White
White: Democrats57%White: Republicans40%
Black
Not enough data
Hispanic/ Latino
Not enough data
Asian
Not enough data
College Graduate
College Graduate: Democrats56%College Graduate: Republicans42%
No College Degree
No College Degree: Democrats53%No College Degree: Republicans43%

2016

  • Democrat

    Hillary ClintonClintonWinner

    48%

    357,735

  • Republican

    Donald TrumpTrump

    45%

    335,593

2016 Exit Polls

Summary of 2016 Exit Poll data that shows the proportion of how different groups voted.

Men
Men: Democrats41%Men: Republicans52%
Women
Women: Democrats55%Women: Republicans39%
White
White: Democrats47%White: Republicans46%
Black
Not enough data
Hispanic/ Latino
Not enough data
Asian
Not enough data
College Graduate
College Graduate: Democrats49%College Graduate: Republicans43%
No College Degree
No College Degree: Democrats38%No College Degree: Republicans55%

More to the story in Maine 2020

The coronavirus pandemic and its devastating economic fallout are two major issues that have an impact on the election. NBC News is tracking and updating daily the number of coronavirus related deaths in each state and U.S. territory, as well as the jobless claims as reported weekly by the Department of Labor that counts how many people have filed for unemployment benefits.

Ongoing Jobless Claims

U.S. ClaimsWeekly
change		60-day
trend		Monthly
change
12,628,000-6.76%
-14.43%
29,378-18.85%
-36.96%
Maine Claims

Source: TargetSmart provides individual-level voterfile data state-by-state, including ballot requests and early in-person/mail in-voting absentee early vote data. The NBC News Decision Desk independently analyzes and aggregates the data.

