Maine Election Results 2020

Boston Globe/Suffolk University09/17-09/20
Margin of error: 4.4%
|51%
|39%
|Not Enough Data
Siena College/New York Times09/11-09/16
Margin of error: 5.1%
|55%
|38%
|Not Enough Data
Quinnipiac09/10-09/14
Margin of error: 2.9%
|59%
|38%
Early voting in Maine
In Maine, registered voters can request a mail-in ballot or vote early in-person.
Mail-in ballots sent192,559
+1,589% from this time in 2016
Plan your vote
You have 20 days left to register to vote. There are 41 days until the election.
- Oct. 13Deadline to register by mail
- Oct. 29Deadline to request a mail-in ballot
- Nov. 3Deadline to mail ballot
- Oct. 5First day to vote early in person
- Oct. 29Last day to vote early in person
- Nov. 3Election day
- You can register to vote and cast ballot on the same day
- You can vote by mail without an excuse
- You cannot register to vote online
- You cannot track the status of your ballot
Maine Primary election results
Democratic Primary/ 24 Del.24 DelegatesFull Primary Results
- DEM
Joe BidenWinner34.1%
68,613
+ 14 Delegates
- DEM
Bernie Sanders33%
66,389
+ 9 Delegates
- DEM
Elizabeth Warren15.7%
31,692
+ 1 Delegates
Republican Primary/ 22 Del.22 DelegatesFull Primary Results
- REP
Donald TrumpWinner
+ 22 Delegates
How Maine Voted
In 2016, Hillary Clinton won the state with 48 percent of the vote, according to NBC News results, while Donald Trump secured 45 percent of the vote. Maine predominantly voted Republican until 1988 (the last Republican to win the state was George H.W. Bush that year), but has since mostly supported Democratic candidates. Trump did receive one electoral vote here in 2016.
20122012 Results
- Democrat
Barack ObamaObamaWinner56.4%
401,306
- Republican
Mitt RomneyRomney41.1%
292,276
2012 Exit Polls
Summary of 2012 Exit Poll data that shows the proportion of how different groups voted.
20162016 Results
- Democrat
Hillary ClintonClintonWinner48%
357,735
- Republican
Donald TrumpTrump45%
335,593
2016 Exit Polls
Summary of 2016 Exit Poll data that shows the proportion of how different groups voted.
More to the story in Maine 2020
The coronavirus pandemic and its devastating economic fallout are two major issues that have an impact on the election. NBC News is tracking and updating daily the number of coronavirus related deaths in each state and U.S. territory, as well as the jobless claims as reported weekly by the Department of Labor that counts how many people have filed for unemployment benefits.
|U.S. Claims
|Weekly
change
|60-day
trend
|Monthly
change
|12,628,000
|-6.76%
|-14.43%
|29,378
|-18.85%
|-36.96%
|Maine Claims
Source: TargetSmart provides individual-level voterfile data state-by-state, including ballot requests and early in-person/mail in-voting absentee early vote data. The NBC News Decision Desk independently analyzes and aggregates the data.