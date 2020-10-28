Maine Senate Election Results 2020

86%
expected
vote in
expected
vote in
County
- Abbot94.1% in
- Acton95% in
- Addison99% in
- Albion95% in
- Alexander90.8% in
- Alfred95% in
- Allagash89.1% in
- Alna95% in
- Alton0% in
- Amherst0% in
- Amity0% in
- Andover91.3% in
- Anson95% in
- Appleton95% in
- Arrowsic95% in
- Arundel95% in
- Ashland0% in
- Athens94.7% in
- Atkinson82.3% in
- Auburn91.1% in
gop
IncumbentSusan CollinsCollins
50.3%
370,960
Percent
- 73.3%
- 63.4%
- 66.1%
- 70.6%
- 72%
- 56%
- 54.9%
- 40.8%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 56.2%
- 66.6%
- 49.9%
- 35.3%
- 54.2%
- 0%
- 68.5%
- 70.9%
- 51.8%
Votes
- 304
- 1,036
- 465
- 857
- 221
- 1,116
- 90
- 213
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 300
- 809
- 458
- 132
- 1,532
- 0
- 345
- 122
- 6,295
dem
Sara GideonGideon
43%
316,839
Percent
- 22.4%
- 31.6%
- 27.8%
- 23.6%
- 23.1%
- 38.3%
- 40.2%
- 50.6%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 35.6%
- 23.5%
- 40%
- 55.3%
- 39.5%
- 0%
- 22.6%
- 22.7%
- 42.8%
Votes
- 93
- 516
- 196
- 286
- 71
- 763
- 66
- 264
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 190
- 286
- 367
- 207
- 1,115
- 0
- 114
- 39
- 5,206
ind
Lisa SavageSavage
4.3%
31,642
Percent
- 2.4%
- 3%
- 2.8%
- 4%
- 3.6%
- 4.3%
- 3%
- 7.9%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 5.1%
- 7.5%
- 8.3%
- 8.6%
- 4.5%
- 0%
- 7.7%
- 2.9%
- 0%
Votes
- 10
- 49
- 20
- 49
- 11
- 86
- 5
- 41
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 27
- 91
- 76
- 32
- 126
- 0
- 39
- 5
- 1
ind
Max LinnLinn
1.7%
12,334
Percent
- 1.9%
- 2%
- 3.3%
- 1.8%
- 1.3%
- 1.4%
- 1.8%
- 0.8%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 3.2%
- 2.4%
- 1.9%
- 0.8%
- 1.9%
- 0%
- 1.2%
- 3.5%
- 4.3%
Votes
- 8
- 32
- 23
- 22
- 4
- 27
- 3
- 4
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 17
- 29
- 17
- 3
- 53
- 0
- 6
- 6
- 520
other
Write-insWrite-ins
0.7%
5,439
Percent
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 1.1%
Votes
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 139
- 94.1% in
- 95% in
- 99% in
- 95% in
- 90.8% in
- 95% in
- 89.1% in
- 95% in
- 0% in
- 0% in
- 0% in
- 91.3% in
- 95% in
- 95% in
- 95% in
- 95% in
- 0% in
- 94.7% in
- 82.3% in
- 91.1% in
Maine Senate exit pollsPresidential exit polls
- Gideon
- Collins
- Linn
- Savage
Gender
Male (43%)
Female (57%)
Race
White (93%)
Black (1%)
Hispanic/Latino (2%)
Asian (0%)
Other (3%)
White (93%)
Non-White (7%)
Sex by race
White men (39%)
White women (54%)
Black men (1%)
Black women (0%)
Latino men (1%)
Latino women (1%)
All other races (4%)
The expected vote is the total number of votes that are expected in a given race once all votes are counted. This number is an estimate and is based on several different factors, including information on the number of votes cast early as well as information provided to our vote reporters on Election Day from county election officials. The figure can change as NBC News gathers new information.
Source: National Election Pool (NEP)