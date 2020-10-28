President
253214
BidenWinnerTrumpWinner
Latest Presidential Results
Senate
4748
DEMWinnerGOPWinner
House
226Projection209
DEMWinnerGOPWinner
Full Coverage
Live Updates
Full Coverage
Live Updates
IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Last update 4:50 PM ET

Maryland Presidential Election Results 2020

WinnerProjected winner
Joe Biden
70% of expected vote in

Estimated remaining 949,294

MDpresidenthouse
10
Electoral
Votes
BaltimoreAnnapolis
70%
expected
vote in
County
  • Allegany74.4% in
  • Anne Arundel78.8% in
  • Baltimore64.3% in
  • Baltimore City65.9% in
  • Calvert82.7% in
  • Caroline82.9% in
  • Carroll83.8% in
  • Cecil81.5% in
  • Charles65.2% in
  • Dorchester78.4% in
  • Frederick86.7% in
  • Garrett95% in
  • Harford77.3% in
  • Howard77.9% in
  • Kent70.7% in
  • Montgomery64.1% in
  • Prince George's99% in
  • Queen Anne's85% in
  • St. Mary's79.5% in
  • Somerset78.8% in
dem
Joe BidenBiden
63.1%
1,367,129
Percent
  • 25.8%
  • 52.9%
  • 58.1%
  • 87.6%
  • 44.5%
  • 27.2%
  • 33.8%
  • 32.8%
  • 62.9%
  • 39.6%
  • 50.9%
  • 20.6%
  • 37.5%
  • 69.6%
  • 45.1%
  • 77.1%
  • 89.3%
  • 31.9%
  • 39.3%
  • 39%
Votes
  • 6,603
  • 126,142
  • 163,485
  • 161,365
  • 19,554
  • 3,572
  • 29,135
  • 13,567
  • 35,937
  • 5,295
  • 62,152
  • 3,098
  • 43,381
  • 98,462
  • 3,579
  • 265,188
  • 305,951
  • 8,050
  • 17,417
  • 3,542
gop
Incumbent
Donald TrumpTrump
35.1%
759,962
Percent
  • 72.7%
  • 45.2%
  • 40.2%
  • 11%
  • 53.7%
  • 70.5%
  • 62.9%
  • 65.1%
  • 35.5%
  • 58.4%
  • 46.4%
  • 77.5%
  • 60%
  • 28.6%
  • 52.8%
  • 21.2%
  • 9.1%
  • 66.1%
  • 58.3%
  • 59.6%
Votes
  • 18,558
  • 107,752
  • 113,069
  • 20,358
  • 23,586
  • 9,237
  • 54,176
  • 26,880
  • 20,289
  • 7,804
  • 56,602
  • 11,654
  • 69,468
  • 40,422
  • 4,185
  • 72,888
  • 31,085
  • 16,703
  • 25,885
  • 5,405
lib
Jo JorgensenJorgensen
1%
21,669
Percent
  • 1%
  • 1.4%
  • 1.1%
  • 0.7%
  • 1.5%
  • 1.4%
  • 1.9%
  • 1.4%
  • 0.9%
  • 1.1%
  • 1.5%
  • 1.4%
  • 1.6%
  • 1.3%
  • 1%
  • 0.7%
  • 0.4%
  • 1.3%
  • 1.9%
  • 0.8%
Votes
  • 260
  • 3,305
  • 3,172
  • 1,251
  • 647
  • 189
  • 1,612
  • 576
  • 514
  • 143
  • 1,774
  • 209
  • 1,819
  • 1,825
  • 82
  • 2,529
  • 1,297
  • 318
  • 856
  • 74
other
Howie HawkinsHawkins
0.5%
10,533
Percent
  • 0.3%
  • 0.4%
  • 0.4%
  • 0.5%
  • 0.3%
  • 0.6%
  • 0.5%
  • 0.5%
  • 0.5%
  • 0.7%
  • 0.4%
  • 0.4%
  • 0.4%
  • 0.4%
  • 0.7%
  • 0.6%
  • 0.8%
  • 0.5%
  • 0.3%
  • 0.4%
Votes
  • 89
  • 897
  • 1,167
  • 978
  • 113
  • 81
  • 449
  • 198
  • 303
  • 90
  • 546
  • 64
  • 412
  • 568
  • 56
  • 2,096
  • 2,860
  • 136
  • 152
  • 35
other
Jerome SegalSegal
0.2%
4,148
Percent
  • 0.1%
  • 0.1%
  • 0.1%
  • 0.2%
  • 0.1%
  • 0.2%
  • 0.2%
  • 0.2%
  • 0.2%
  • 0.3%
  • 0.2%
  • 0.1%
  • 0.1%
  • 0.1%
  • 0.4%
  • 0.3%
  • 0.4%
  • 0.2%
  • 0.1%
  • 0.2%
Votes
  • 34
  • 295
  • 385
  • 340
  • 36
  • 31
  • 137
  • 83
  • 108
  • 39
  • 206
  • 20
  • 96
  • 169
  • 30
  • 1,093
  • 1,232
  • 49
  • 54
  • 17
other
Write-insWrite-ins
0.1%
2,265
Percent
  • 0%
  • 0%
  • 0%
  • 0%
  • 0%
  • 0%
  • 0.8%
  • 0%
  • 0%
  • 0%
  • 0.6%
  • 0%
  • 0.5%
  • 0.8%
  • 0%
  • 0.6%
  • 0.4%
  • 0%
  • 0%
  • 0%
Votes
  • 0
  • 0
  • 0
  • 0
  • 0
  • 0
  • 679
  • 0
  • 0
  • 0
  • 775
  • 0
  • 620
  • 1,023
  • 0
  • 1,755
  • 1,135
  • 0
  • 0
  • 0
70%
expected
vote in
% in
  • 74.4% in
  • 78.8% in
  • 64.3% in
  • 65.9% in
  • 82.7% in
  • 82.9% in
  • 83.8% in
  • 81.5% in
  • 65.2% in
  • 78.4% in
  • 86.7% in
  • 95% in
  • 77.3% in
  • 77.9% in
  • 70.7% in
  • 64.1% in
  • 99% in
  • 85% in
  • 79.5% in
  • 78.8% in

The expected vote is the total number of votes that are expected in a given race once all votes are counted. This number is an estimate and is based on several different factors, including information on the number of votes cast early as well as information provided to our vote reporters on Election Day from county election officials. The figure can change as NBC News gathers new information.

Source: National Election Pool (NEP)

2020 State election results