Maryland Election Results 2020

In Maryland, all registered voters are mailed a ballot request form. They can also vote early in-person.

Mail-in ballots sent926,399

69%
15%
16%
DEMGOPOther

+861% from this time in 2016

20162020
Last updated Sep. 22. Party registration is publicly available in the state.Data provided by TargetSmart

  • Oct. 13Deadline to register online
  • Nov. 3Deadline to mail ballot
  • Oct. 26First day to vote early in person
  • Nov. 2Last day to vote early in person
  • Nov. 3Election day

Key info

Maryland Primary election results

Democratic Primary/ 96 Del.96 Delegates

  • DEM

    Joe BidenWinner

    83.7%

    879,753

    + 96 Delegates

  • DEM

    Bernie Sanders

    7.8%

    81,939

  • DEM

    Elizabeth Warren

    2.6%

    27,134

Republican Primary/ 38 Del.38 Delegates

  • REP

    Donald TrumpWinner

    86.8%

    297,198

    + 38 Delegates

  • REP

    Bill Weld

    13.2%

    45,092

How Maryland Voted

In 2016, Hillary Clinton won the state with 61 percent of the vote, according to NBC News results, while Donald Trump won 35 percent. Considered a safely blue state, the last Republican presidential candidate to win Maryland was George H.W. Bush in 1988.

2012

  • Democrat

    Barack ObamaObamaWinner

    62.2%

    1,677,844

  • Republican

    Mitt RomneyRomney

    36%

    971,869

2012 Exit Polls

Summary of 2012 Exit Poll data that shows the proportion of how different groups voted.

Men
Men: Democrats57%Men: Republicans41%
Women
Women: Democrats65%Women: Republicans34%
White
White: Democrats43%White: Republicans55%
Black
Black: Democrats97%Black: Republicans3%
Hispanic/ Latino
Not enough data
Asian
Not enough data
College Graduate
College Graduate: Democrats52%College Graduate: Republicans46%
No College Degree
No College Degree: Democrats65%No College Degree: Republicans34%

2016

  • Democrat

    Hillary ClintonClintonWinner

    61.3%

    1,677,928

  • Republican

    Donald TrumpTrump

    34.5%

    943,169

More to the story in Maryland 2020

The coronavirus pandemic and its devastating economic fallout are two major issues that have an impact on the election. NBC News is tracking and updating daily the number of coronavirus related deaths in each state and U.S. territory, as well as the jobless claims as reported weekly by the Department of Labor that counts how many people have filed for unemployment benefits.

Ongoing Jobless Claims

Maryland Claims

Source: TargetSmart provides individual-level voterfile data state-by-state, including ballot requests and early in-person/mail in-voting absentee early vote data. The NBC News Decision Desk independently analyzes and aggregates the data.

