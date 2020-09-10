Maryland Election Results 2020

Early voting in Maryland
In Maryland, all registered voters are mailed a ballot request form. They can also vote early in-person.
Mail-in ballots sent926,399
+861% from this time in 2016
Plan your vote
You have 20 days left to register to vote. There are 41 days until the election.
Key datessee how your state compares
- Oct. 13Deadline to register online
- Nov. 3Deadline to mail ballot
- Oct. 26First day to vote early in person
- Nov. 2Last day to vote early in person
- Nov. 3Election day
Key infosee more details
- You can register to vote and cast ballot on the same day
- You can vote by mail without an excuse
- You can register to vote online
- You can track the status of your ballot
Maryland Primary election results
Democratic Primary/ 96 Del.96 DelegatesFull Primary Results
- DEM
Joe BidenWinner83.7%
879,753
+ 96 Delegates
- DEM
Bernie Sanders7.8%
81,939
- DEM
Elizabeth Warren2.6%
27,134
Republican Primary/ 38 Del.38 DelegatesFull Primary Results
- REP
Donald TrumpWinner86.8%
297,198
+ 38 Delegates
- REP
Bill Weld13.2%
45,092
How Maryland Voted
In 2016, Hillary Clinton won the state with 61 percent of the vote, according to NBC News results, while Donald Trump won 35 percent. Considered a safely blue state, the last Republican presidential candidate to win Maryland was George H.W. Bush in 1988.
20122012 Results
- Democrat
Barack ObamaObamaWinner62.2%
1,677,844
- Republican
Mitt RomneyRomney36%
971,869
2012 Exit Polls
Summary of 2012 Exit Poll data that shows the proportion of how different groups voted.
20162016 Results
- Democrat
Hillary ClintonClintonWinner61.3%
1,677,928
- Republican
Donald TrumpTrump34.5%
943,169
More to the story in Maryland 2020
The coronavirus pandemic and its devastating economic fallout are two major issues that have an impact on the election. NBC News is tracking and updating daily the number of coronavirus related deaths in each state and U.S. territory, as well as the jobless claims as reported weekly by the Department of Labor that counts how many people have filed for unemployment benefits.
|U.S. Claims
|Weekly
change
|60-day
trend
|Monthly
change
|12,628,000
|-6.76%
|-14.43%
|158,386
|-4.36%
|-12.28%
|Maryland Claims
Source: TargetSmart provides individual-level voterfile data state-by-state, including ballot requests and early in-person/mail in-voting absentee early vote data. The NBC News Decision Desk independently analyzes and aggregates the data.