Massachusetts Election Results 2020

You have 31 days left to register to vote. There are 41 days until the election.
- Oct. 24Deadline to register online
- Nov. 3Deadline to mail ballot
- Oct. 17First day to vote early in person
- Oct. 3Last day to vote early in person
- Nov. 3Election day
- You cannot register to vote and cast ballot on the same day
- You can vote by mail without an excuse
- You can register to vote online
- You can track the status of your ballot
Massachusetts Primary election results
Democratic Primary/ 91 Del.91 DelegatesFull Primary Results
- DEM
Joe BidenWinner33.5%
473,861
+ 49 Delegates
- DEM
Bernie Sanders26.7%
376,990
+ 30 Delegates
- DEM
Elizabeth Warren21.5%
303,864
+ 12 Delegates
Republican Primary/ 41 Del.41 DelegatesFull Primary Results
- REP
Donald Trump87%
239,115
+ 41 Delegates
- REP
William Weld9.3%
25,425
- REP
No Preference1.6%
4,385
How Massachusetts Voted
In 2016, Hillary Clinton won the state with 61 percent of the vote, according to NBC News results, while Donald Trump captured 34 percent. Massachusetts has voted Democratic for the past eight presidential election cycles. The last Republican to win the state was Ronald Reagan, in both 1980 and 1984.
20122012 Results
- Democrat
Barack ObamaObamaWinner60.8%
1,921,290
- Republican
Mitt RomneyRomney37.6%
1,188,314
2012 Exit Polls
Summary of 2012 Exit Poll data that shows the proportion of how different groups voted.
20162016 Results
- Democrat
Hillary ClintonClintonWinner61%
1,995,196
- Republican
Donald TrumpTrump33.3%
1,090,893
More to the story in Massachusetts 2020
The coronavirus pandemic and its devastating economic fallout are two major issues that have an impact on the election. NBC News is tracking and updating daily the number of coronavirus related deaths in each state and U.S. territory, as well as the jobless claims as reported weekly by the Department of Labor that counts how many people have filed for unemployment benefits.
|U.S. Claims
|Weekly
change
|60-day
trend
|Monthly
change
|12,628,000
|-6.76%
|-14.43%
|369,437
|-6.44%
|-15.22%
|Massachusetts Claims