Massachusetts Election Results 2020

Election on Nov. 3

Key dates

  • Oct. 24Deadline to register online
  • Nov. 3Deadline to mail ballot
  • Oct. 17First day to vote early in person
  • Oct. 3Last day to vote early in person
  • Nov. 3Election day

Key info

Massachusetts Primary election results

Democratic Primary/ 91 Del.91 Delegates

  • DEM

    Joe BidenWinner

    33.5%

    473,861

    + 49 Delegates

  • DEM

    Bernie Sanders

    26.7%

    376,990

    + 30 Delegates

  • DEM

    Elizabeth Warren

    21.5%

    303,864

    + 12 Delegates

Republican Primary/ 41 Del.41 Delegates

  • REP

    Donald Trump

    87%

    239,115

    + 41 Delegates

  • REP

    William Weld

    9.3%

    25,425

  • REP

    No Preference

    1.6%

    4,385

How Massachusetts Voted

In 2016, Hillary Clinton won the state with 61 percent of the vote, according to NBC News results, while Donald Trump captured 34 percent. Massachusetts has voted Democratic for the past eight presidential election cycles. The last Republican to win the state was Ronald Reagan, in both 1980 and 1984.

2012

  • Democrat

    Barack ObamaObamaWinner

    60.8%

    1,921,290

  • Republican

    Mitt RomneyRomney

    37.6%

    1,188,314

2012 Exit Polls

Summary of 2012 Exit Poll data that shows the proportion of how different groups voted.

Men
Men: Democrats55%Men: Republicans43%
Women
Women: Democrats65%Women: Republicans34%
White
White: Democrats57%White: Republicans42%
Black
Black: Democrats92%Black: Republicans7%
Hispanic/ Latino
Not enough data
Asian
Not enough data
College Graduate
College Graduate: Democrats54%College Graduate: Republicans44%
No College Degree
No College Degree: Democrats62%No College Degree: Republicans37%

2016

2016 Results
  • Democrat

    Hillary ClintonClintonWinner

    61%

    1,995,196

  • Republican

    Donald TrumpTrump

    33.3%

    1,090,893

More to the story in Massachusetts 2020

The coronavirus pandemic and its devastating economic fallout are two major issues that have an impact on the election. NBC News is tracking and updating daily the number of coronavirus related deaths in each state and U.S. territory, as well as the jobless claims as reported weekly by the Department of Labor that counts how many people have filed for unemployment benefits.

Ongoing Jobless Claims

U.S. ClaimsWeekly
change		60-day
trend		Monthly
change
12,628,000-6.76%
-14.43%
369,437-6.44%
-15.22%
Massachusetts Claims

