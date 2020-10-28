President
Michigan Presidential Election Results 2020

WinnerProjected winner
Joe Biden
99% of expected vote in

Estimated remaining 16,856

MIpresidentsenatehouse
16
Electoral
Votes
DetroitGrand Rapids
99%
expected
vote in
County
  • Alcona99% in
  • Alger99% in
  • Allegan99% in
  • Alpena99% in
  • Antrim95% in
  • Arenac99% in
  • Baraga99% in
  • Barry99% in
  • Bay99% in
  • Benzie99% in
  • Berrien95% in
  • Branch99% in
  • Calhoun99% in
  • Cass99% in
  • Charlevoix99% in
  • Cheboygan99% in
  • Chippewa99% in
  • Clare99% in
  • Clinton99% in
  • Crawford99% in
dem
Joe BidenBiden
50.5%
2,795,714
Percent
  • 30.3%
  • 40%
  • 36.4%
  • 35.4%
  • 42.1%
  • 31.4%
  • 36.6%
  • 32.9%
  • 40.6%
  • 44.7%
  • 45.4%
  • 30%
  • 43.3%
  • 34.8%
  • 40.8%
  • 34.3%
  • 37.6%
  • 31.9%
  • 45.8%
  • 34.1%
Votes
  • 2,142
  • 2,053
  • 24,447
  • 6,000
  • 7,289
  • 2,773
  • 1,475
  • 11,804
  • 21,718
  • 5,480
  • 37,438
  • 6,161
  • 28,417
  • 9,122
  • 6,939
  • 5,435
  • 6,651
  • 5,200
  • 21,963
  • 2,612
gop
Incumbent
Donald TrumpTrump
47.9%
2,648,818
Percent
  • 68.6%
  • 58.7%
  • 61.6%
  • 63%
  • 56.5%
  • 67.1%
  • 62.3%
  • 65.4%
  • 57.8%
  • 53.8%
  • 52.8%
  • 68.5%
  • 54.8%
  • 63.6%
  • 57.9%
  • 64.2%
  • 60.4%
  • 66.7%
  • 52.4%
  • 64.6%
Votes
  • 4,848
  • 3,014
  • 41,381
  • 10,686
  • 9,783
  • 5,928
  • 2,512
  • 23,473
  • 30,919
  • 6,600
  • 43,518
  • 14,066
  • 35,900
  • 16,686
  • 9,841
  • 10,171
  • 10,682
  • 10,860
  • 25,095
  • 4,955
lib
Jo JorgensenJorgensen
1.1%
60,427
Percent
  • 0.7%
  • 0.8%
  • 1.4%
  • 1.3%
  • 1.1%
  • 1.1%
  • 0.8%
  • 1.3%
  • 1.2%
  • 1%
  • 1.3%
  • 1.1%
  • 1.4%
  • 1.1%
  • 0.9%
  • 1.2%
  • 1.3%
  • 1%
  • 1.4%
  • 0.9%
Votes
  • 50
  • 41
  • 943
  • 220
  • 197
  • 97
  • 31
  • 479
  • 630
  • 128
  • 1,062
  • 216
  • 913
  • 286
  • 160
  • 194
  • 233
  • 161
  • 659
  • 67
other
Howie HawkinsHawkins
0.2%
13,700
Percent
  • 0.2%
  • 0.2%
  • 0.2%
  • 0.2%
  • 0.2%
  • 0.1%
  • 0.2%
  • 0.2%
  • 0.2%
  • 0.2%
  • 0.2%
  • 0.2%
  • 0.2%
  • 0.2%
  • 0.3%
  • 0.1%
  • 0.2%
  • 0.2%
  • 0.2%
  • 0.3%
Votes
  • 11
  • 9
  • 143
  • 28
  • 28
  • 12
  • 10
  • 83
  • 128
  • 29
  • 173
  • 47
  • 152
  • 45
  • 43
  • 23
  • 39
  • 34
  • 94
  • 23
other
Don BlankenshipBlankenship
0.1%
7,323
Percent
  • 0.2%
  • 0.2%
  • 0.2%
  • 0.2%
  • 0.1%
  • 0.2%
  • 0.1%
  • 0.2%
  • 0.2%
  • 0.1%
  • 0.2%
  • 0.2%
  • 0.2%
  • 0.2%
  • 0.1%
  • 0.1%
  • 0.1%
  • 0.1%
  • 0.1%
  • 0.1%
Votes
  • 12
  • 9
  • 118
  • 26
  • 22
  • 17
  • 5
  • 59
  • 86
  • 13
  • 140
  • 38
  • 141
  • 40
  • 13
  • 18
  • 26
  • 22
  • 63
  • 4
other
Write-insWrite-ins
0.1%
4,169
Percent
  • 0%
  • 0.1%
  • 0.2%
  • 0%
  • 0%
  • 0%
  • 0%
  • 0%
  • 0%
  • 0%
  • 0.2%
  • 0%
  • 0%
  • 0.1%
  • 0.2%
  • 0%
  • 0.2%
  • 0%
  • 0%
  • 0%
Votes
  • 0
  • 7
  • 113
  • 0
  • 0
  • 0
  • 0
  • 0
  • 0
  • 0
  • 26
  • 0
  • 0
  • 29
  • 23
  • 0
  • 31
  • 0
  • 0
  • 0
other
Rocky De La FuenteFuente
0.1%
2,993
Percent
  • 0%
  • 0%
  • 0.1%
  • 0%
  • 0%
  • 0%
  • 0%
  • 0%
  • 0%
  • 0.1%
  • 0.1%
  • 0.1%
  • 0.1%
  • 0%
  • 0%
  • 0.1%
  • 0.1%
  • 0%
  • 0.1%
  • 0.1%
Votes
  • 0
  • 2
  • 37
  • 6
  • 8
  • 3
  • 0
  • 16
  • 24
  • 9
  • 47
  • 12
  • 45
  • 13
  • 4
  • 8
  • 13
  • 3
  • 28
  • 4
99%
expected
vote in
% in
  • 99% in
  • 99% in
  • 99% in
  • 99% in
  • 95% in
  • 99% in
  • 99% in
  • 99% in
  • 99% in
  • 99% in
  • 95% in
  • 99% in
  • 99% in
  • 99% in
  • 99% in
  • 99% in
  • 99% in
  • 99% in
  • 99% in
  • 99% in

Michigan Presidential exit polls

National exit polls

  • Biden
  • Trump
Gender
Male (46%)
46%
53%
Female (54%)
61%
38%
Race
White (77%)
47%
52%
Black (12%)
91%
8%8%
Hispanic/Latino (3%)
58%
41%
Asian (1%)
Not enough data
Other (6%)
Not enough data
White (77%)
47%
52%
Non-White (23%)
81%
18%
Sex by race
White men (37%)
40%
59%
White women (41%)
52%
47%
Black men (5%)
87%
11%
Black women (7%)
93%
7%7%
Latino men (2%)
Not enough data
Latino women (1%)
Not enough data
All other races (7%)
76%
23%

The expected vote is the total number of votes that are expected in a given race once all votes are counted. This number is an estimate and is based on several different factors, including information on the number of votes cast early as well as information provided to our vote reporters on Election Day from county election officials. The figure can change as NBC News gathers new information.

Source: National Election Pool (NEP)

