Michigan Election Results 2020

EPIC-MRA09/10-09/15
Margin of error: 4.0%
|48%
|40%
09/10-09/15
Morning Consult08/21-08/30
Margin of error: N/A
|52%
|42%
08/21-08/30
CNBC/Change Research08/21-08/23
Margin of error: N/A
|50%
|44%
08/21-08/23
CBS/YouGov07/21-07/24
Margin of error: 3.4%
|48%
|42%
|Not Enough Data
CNN/SSRS07/18-07/24
Margin of error: 3.8%
|52%
|40%
|Not Enough Data
Fox News07/18-07/20
Margin of error: 3.5%
|49%
|40%
07/18-07/20
Siena College/The New York Times06/08-06/17
Margin of error: 4.3%
|47%
|36%
|Not Enough Data
Ipsos04/15-04/20
Margin of error: 5.0%
|46%
|38%
|Not Enough Data
Early voting in Michigan
In Michigan, all registered voters are mailed a ballot request form. They can also vote early in-person.
Mail-in ballots sent2,364,080
+199% from this time in 2016
Plan your vote
You have 26 days left to register to vote. There are 41 days until the election.
Key datessee how your state compares
- Oct. 19Deadline to register online
- Nov. 2Deadline to mail ballot
- Sep. 24First day to vote early in person
- Nov. 2Last day to vote early in person
- Nov. 3Election day
Key infosee more details
- You can register to vote and cast ballot on the same day
- You can vote by mail without an excuse
- You can register to vote online
- You can track the status of your ballot
Michigan Primary election results
Democratic Primary/ 125 Del.125 DelegatesFull Primary Results
- DEM
Joe BidenWinner52.9%
840,360
+ 73 Delegates
- DEM
Bernie Sanders36.3%
576,926
+ 52 Delegates
- DEM
Michael Bloomberg4.6%
73,464
Republican Primary/ 73 Del.73 DelegatesFull Primary Results
- REP
Donald TrumpWinner93.7%
640,522
+ 73 Delegates
- REP
Uncommitted4.2%
28,485
- REP
Bill Weld0.9%
6,099
How Michigan Voted
In 2016, Donald Trump won Michigan with 48 percent of the vote, according to NBC News results, edging out Hillary Clinton by 1 percentage point. Trump won by less than 12,000 votes four years ago, and his victory marked the first time the state went red in a general election since 1988. Michigan’s 16 electoral votes were critical to Trump’s Electoral College victory, and the state is an equally important battleground in 2020 as polls see Democratic nominee Joe Biden leading.
20122012 Results
- Democrat
Barack ObamaObamaWinner54.3%
2,564,569
- Republican
Mitt RomneyRomney44.8%
2,115,256
2012 Exit Polls
Summary of 2012 Exit Poll data that shows the proportion of how different groups voted.
20162016 Results
- Republican
Donald TrumpTrumpWinner47.6%
2,279,543
- Democrat
Hillary ClintonClinton47.4%
2,268,839
2016 Exit Polls
Summary of 2016 Exit Poll data that shows the proportion of how different groups voted.
More to the story in Michigan 2020
The coronavirus pandemic and its devastating economic fallout are two major issues that have an impact on the election. NBC News is tracking and updating daily the number of coronavirus related deaths in each state and U.S. territory, as well as the jobless claims as reported weekly by the Department of Labor that counts how many people have filed for unemployment benefits.
|U.S. Claims
|Weekly
change
|60-day
trend
|Monthly
change
|12,628,000
|-6.76%
|-14.43%
|362,697
|-17.43%
|-15.26%
|Michigan Claims
Source: TargetSmart provides individual-level voterfile data state-by-state, including ballot requests and early in-person/mail in-voting absentee early vote data. The NBC News Decision Desk independently analyzes and aggregates the data.