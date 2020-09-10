Michigan Election Results 2020

Election on Nov. 3

EPIC-MRA09/10-09/15
Margin of error: 4.0%
48%40%
09/10-09/15
Morning Consult08/21-08/30
Margin of error: N/A
52%42%
08/21-08/30
CNBC/Change Research08/21-08/23
Margin of error: N/A
50%44%
08/21-08/23
CBS/YouGov07/21-07/24
Margin of error: 3.4%
48%42%Not Enough Data
CNN/SSRS07/18-07/24
Margin of error: 3.8%
52%40%Not Enough Data
Fox News07/18-07/20
Margin of error: 3.5%
49%40%
07/18-07/20
Siena College/The New York Times06/08-06/17
Margin of error: 4.3%
47%36%Not Enough Data
Ipsos04/15-04/20
Margin of error: 5.0%
46%38%Not Enough Data

Early voting in Michigan

In Michigan, all registered voters are mailed a ballot request form. They can also vote early in-person.

Mail-in ballots sent2,364,080

+199% from this time in 2016

Last updated Sep. 22. Party registration is modeled by TargetSmart from multiple commercial sources.Data provided by TargetSmart

Plan your vote

You have 26 days left to register to vote. There are 41 days until the election.

Key dates

  • Oct. 19Deadline to register online
  • Nov. 2Deadline to mail ballot
  • Sep. 24First day to vote early in person
  • Nov. 2Last day to vote early in person
  • Nov. 3Election day

Key info

Michigan Primary election results

Democratic Primary/ 125 Del.125 Delegates

  • DEM

    Joe BidenWinner

    52.9%

    840,360

    + 73 Delegates

  • DEM

    Bernie Sanders

    36.3%

    576,926

    + 52 Delegates

  • DEM

    Michael Bloomberg

    4.6%

    73,464

Republican Primary/ 73 Del.73 Delegates

  • REP

    Donald TrumpWinner

    93.7%

    640,522

    + 73 Delegates

  • REP

    Uncommitted

    4.2%

    28,485

  • REP

    Bill Weld

    0.9%

    6,099

How Michigan Voted

In 2016, Donald Trump won Michigan with 48 percent of the vote, according to NBC News results, edging out Hillary Clinton by 1 percentage point. Trump won by less than 12,000 votes four years ago, and his victory marked the first time the state went red in a general election since 1988. Michigan’s 16 electoral votes were critical to Trump’s Electoral College victory, and the state is an equally important battleground in 2020 as polls see Democratic nominee Joe Biden leading.

2012

  • Democrat

    Barack ObamaObamaWinner

    54.3%

    2,564,569

  • Republican

    Mitt RomneyRomney

    44.8%

    2,115,256

2012 Exit Polls

Summary of 2012 Exit Poll data that shows the proportion of how different groups voted.

Men
Men: Democrats50%Men: Republicans48%
Women
Women: Democrats57%Women: Republicans42%
White
White: Democrats44%White: Republicans55%
Black
Black: Democrats95%Black: Republicans5%
Hispanic/ Latino
Hispanic/ Latino: Democrats63%Hispanic/ Latino: Republicans34%
Asian
Not enough data
College Graduate
College Graduate: Democrats44%College Graduate: Republicans55%
No College Degree
No College Degree: Democrats56%No College Degree: Republicans43%

2016

  • Republican

    Donald TrumpTrumpWinner

    47.6%

    2,279,543

  • Democrat

    Hillary ClintonClinton

    47.4%

    2,268,839

2016 Exit Polls

Summary of 2016 Exit Poll data that shows the proportion of how different groups voted.

Men
Men: Democrats41%Men: Republicans53%
Women
Women: Democrats53%Women: Republicans42%
White
White: Democrats36%White: Republicans57%
Black
Black: Democrats92%Black: Republicans6%
Hispanic/ Latino
Hispanic/ Latino: Democrats59%Hispanic/ Latino: Republicans38%
Asian
Not enough data
College Graduate
College Graduate: Democrats45%College Graduate: Republicans50%
No College Degree
No College Degree: Democrats45%No College Degree: Republicans49%

More to the story in Michigan 2020

The coronavirus pandemic and its devastating economic fallout are two major issues that have an impact on the election. NBC News is tracking and updating daily the number of coronavirus related deaths in each state and U.S. territory, as well as the jobless claims as reported weekly by the Department of Labor that counts how many people have filed for unemployment benefits.

Ongoing Jobless Claims

Michigan Claims

