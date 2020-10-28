Michigan Senate Election Results 2020

98%
County
- Alcona99% in
- Alger99% in
- Allegan98.9% in
- Alpena99% in
- Antrim95% in
- Arenac98.7% in
- Baraga99% in
- Barry99% in
- Bay98.6% in
- Benzie99% in
- Berrien95% in
- Branch98.8% in
- Calhoun98.9% in
- Cass98.5% in
- Charlevoix99% in
- Cheboygan99% in
- Chippewa99% in
- Clare98.9% in
- Clinton99% in
- Crawford99% in
dem
IncumbentGary PetersPeters
49.8%
2,723,559
Percent
- 32.6%
- 41.1%
- 34.5%
- 37.4%
- 39.5%
- 35.4%
- 38.2%
- 32%
- 42.9%
- 43.8%
- 42.9%
- 30.2%
- 42.7%
- 33.1%
- 39.5%
- 34.8%
- 38.5%
- 33.4%
- 45.3%
- 34.2%
Votes
- 2,284
- 2,089
- 22,937
- 6,273
- 6,807
- 3,084
- 1,526
- 11,379
- 22,652
- 5,328
- 34,777
- 6,121
- 27,700
- 8,559
- 6,664
- 5,471
- 6,732
- 5,373
- 21,485
- 2,594
gop
John JamesJames
48.3%
2,638,513
Percent
- 65.9%
- 57.4%
- 63.8%
- 61.2%
- 54.3%
- 62.5%
- 60.2%
- 66%
- 55.3%
- 55%
- 55.2%
- 67.5%
- 54.7%
- 65%
- 59.4%
- 63.7%
- 60%
- 65%
- 53.3%
- 64.4%
Votes
- 4,614
- 2,919
- 42,351
- 10,257
- 9,345
- 5,443
- 2,408
- 23,499
- 29,168
- 6,691
- 44,800
- 13,685
- 35,474
- 16,801
- 10,030
- 10,014
- 10,498
- 10,467
- 25,267
- 4,889
other
Valerie WillisWillis
0.9%
51,246
Percent
- 0.7%
- 0.7%
- 0.9%
- 0.7%
- 5.6%
- 1.2%
- 0.8%
- 1%
- 0.9%
- 0.5%
- 0.9%
- 1.4%
- 1.4%
- 1%
- 0.5%
- 0.8%
- 0.7%
- 0.8%
- 0.6%
- 0.7%
Votes
- 50
- 36
- 594
- 119
- 960
- 103
- 31
- 366
- 494
- 58
- 764
- 277
- 882
- 252
- 83
- 121
- 128
- 124
- 304
- 51
other
Marcia SquierSquier
0.7%
39,102
Percent
- 0.5%
- 0.6%
- 0.6%
- 0.5%
- 0.5%
- 0.6%
- 0.6%
- 0.7%
- 0.6%
- 0.5%
- 0.7%
- 0.7%
- 0.9%
- 0.6%
- 0.5%
- 0.5%
- 0.6%
- 0.6%
- 0.6%
- 0.4%
Votes
- 34
- 31
- 416
- 82
- 81
- 48
- 23
- 241
- 332
- 66
- 568
- 132
- 553
- 161
- 82
- 82
- 102
- 96
- 266
- 33
other
Doug DernDern
0.2%
13,033
Percent
- 0.2%
- 0.1%
- 0.2%
- 0.2%
- 0.2%
- 0.4%
- 0.2%
- 0.3%
- 0.2%
- 0.2%
- 0.3%
- 0.3%
- 0.3%
- 0.2%
- 0.2%
- 0.2%
- 0.2%
- 0.3%
- 0.2%
- 0.3%
Votes
- 15
- 7
- 132
- 40
- 26
- 33
- 9
- 95
- 128
- 25
- 209
- 69
- 218
- 58
- 29
- 30
- 33
- 47
- 86
- 19
98%
- Peters
- James
Gender
Male (46%)
Female (54%)
Race
White (77%)
Black (12%)
Hispanic/Latino (3%)
Asian (1%)
Other (6%)
White (77%)
Non-White (23%)
Sex by race
White men (37%)
White women (41%)
Black men (5%)
Black women (7%)
Latino men (2%)
Latino women (1%)
All other races (7%)
The expected vote is the total number of votes that are expected in a given race once all votes are counted. This number is an estimate and is based on several different factors, including information on the number of votes cast early as well as information provided to our vote reporters on Election Day from county election officials. The figure can change as NBC News gathers new information.
Source: National Election Pool (NEP)