Last update 4:51 PM ET

Michigan Senate Election Results 2020

Projected winner
Peters
98% of expected vote in

Estimated remaining 84,547

98%
expected
vote in
County
  • Alcona99% in
  • Alger99% in
  • Allegan98.9% in
  • Alpena99% in
  • Antrim95% in
  • Arenac98.7% in
  • Baraga99% in
  • Barry99% in
  • Bay98.6% in
  • Benzie99% in
  • Berrien95% in
  • Branch98.8% in
  • Calhoun98.9% in
  • Cass98.5% in
  • Charlevoix99% in
  • Cheboygan99% in
  • Chippewa99% in
  • Clare98.9% in
  • Clinton99% in
  • Crawford99% in
dem
Incumbent
Gary PetersPeters
49.8%
2,723,559
Percent
  • 32.6%
  • 41.1%
  • 34.5%
  • 37.4%
  • 39.5%
  • 35.4%
  • 38.2%
  • 32%
  • 42.9%
  • 43.8%
  • 42.9%
  • 30.2%
  • 42.7%
  • 33.1%
  • 39.5%
  • 34.8%
  • 38.5%
  • 33.4%
  • 45.3%
  • 34.2%
Votes
  • 2,284
  • 2,089
  • 22,937
  • 6,273
  • 6,807
  • 3,084
  • 1,526
  • 11,379
  • 22,652
  • 5,328
  • 34,777
  • 6,121
  • 27,700
  • 8,559
  • 6,664
  • 5,471
  • 6,732
  • 5,373
  • 21,485
  • 2,594
gop
John JamesJames
48.3%
2,638,513
Percent
  • 65.9%
  • 57.4%
  • 63.8%
  • 61.2%
  • 54.3%
  • 62.5%
  • 60.2%
  • 66%
  • 55.3%
  • 55%
  • 55.2%
  • 67.5%
  • 54.7%
  • 65%
  • 59.4%
  • 63.7%
  • 60%
  • 65%
  • 53.3%
  • 64.4%
Votes
  • 4,614
  • 2,919
  • 42,351
  • 10,257
  • 9,345
  • 5,443
  • 2,408
  • 23,499
  • 29,168
  • 6,691
  • 44,800
  • 13,685
  • 35,474
  • 16,801
  • 10,030
  • 10,014
  • 10,498
  • 10,467
  • 25,267
  • 4,889
other
Valerie WillisWillis
0.9%
51,246
Percent
  • 0.7%
  • 0.7%
  • 0.9%
  • 0.7%
  • 5.6%
  • 1.2%
  • 0.8%
  • 1%
  • 0.9%
  • 0.5%
  • 0.9%
  • 1.4%
  • 1.4%
  • 1%
  • 0.5%
  • 0.8%
  • 0.7%
  • 0.8%
  • 0.6%
  • 0.7%
Votes
  • 50
  • 36
  • 594
  • 119
  • 960
  • 103
  • 31
  • 366
  • 494
  • 58
  • 764
  • 277
  • 882
  • 252
  • 83
  • 121
  • 128
  • 124
  • 304
  • 51
other
Marcia SquierSquier
0.7%
39,102
Percent
  • 0.5%
  • 0.6%
  • 0.6%
  • 0.5%
  • 0.5%
  • 0.6%
  • 0.6%
  • 0.7%
  • 0.6%
  • 0.5%
  • 0.7%
  • 0.7%
  • 0.9%
  • 0.6%
  • 0.5%
  • 0.5%
  • 0.6%
  • 0.6%
  • 0.6%
  • 0.4%
Votes
  • 34
  • 31
  • 416
  • 82
  • 81
  • 48
  • 23
  • 241
  • 332
  • 66
  • 568
  • 132
  • 553
  • 161
  • 82
  • 82
  • 102
  • 96
  • 266
  • 33
other
Doug DernDern
0.2%
13,033
Percent
  • 0.2%
  • 0.1%
  • 0.2%
  • 0.2%
  • 0.2%
  • 0.4%
  • 0.2%
  • 0.3%
  • 0.2%
  • 0.2%
  • 0.3%
  • 0.3%
  • 0.3%
  • 0.2%
  • 0.2%
  • 0.2%
  • 0.2%
  • 0.3%
  • 0.2%
  • 0.3%
Votes
  • 15
  • 7
  • 132
  • 40
  • 26
  • 33
  • 9
  • 95
  • 128
  • 25
  • 209
  • 69
  • 218
  • 58
  • 29
  • 30
  • 33
  • 47
  • 86
  • 19
98%
expected
vote in
% in
  • 99% in
  • 99% in
  • 98.9% in
  • 99% in
  • 95% in
  • 98.7% in
  • 99% in
  • 99% in
  • 98.6% in
  • 99% in
  • 95% in
  • 98.8% in
  • 98.9% in
  • 98.5% in
  • 99% in
  • 99% in
  • 99% in
  • 98.9% in
  • 99% in
  • 99% in

Michigan Senate exit polls

Presidential exit polls

  • Peters
  • James
Gender
Male (46%)
46%
53%
Female (54%)
59%
39%
Race
White (77%)
46%
53%
Black (12%)
89%
10%10%
Hispanic/Latino (3%)
58%
41%
Asian (1%)
Not enough data
Other (6%)
Not enough data
White (77%)
46%
53%
Non-White (23%)
79%
19%
Sex by race
White men (37%)
41%
59%
White women (41%)
50%
47%
Black men (5%)
86%
12%
Black women (7%)
91%
8%8%
Latino men (2%)
Not enough data
Latino women (1%)
Not enough data
All other races (7%)
72%
26%

The expected vote is the total number of votes that are expected in a given race once all votes are counted. This number is an estimate and is based on several different factors, including information on the number of votes cast early as well as information provided to our vote reporters on Election Day from county election officials. The figure can change as NBC News gathers new information.

Source: National Election Pool (NEP)

