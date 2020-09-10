Minnesota Election Results 2020

Election on Nov. 3

ABC/Washington Post09/08-09/13
Margin of error: 4.5%
57%41%Not Enough Data
Morning Consult09/04-09/13
Margin of error: 4.0%
48%44%
09/04-09/13
CBS/YouGov09/09-09/11
Margin of error: 3.6%
50%41%Not Enough Data
Siena College/The New York Times09/08-09/10
Margin of error: 3.9%
50%41%Not Enough Data
Fox News07/18-07/20
Margin of error: 3.5%
51%38%Not Enough Data

Early voting in Minnesota

In Minnesota, registered voters can request a mail-in ballot or vote early in-person.

Mail-in ballots sent

52%
25%
23%
DEMGOPOther

Mail-in and early in-person ballots returned

100%
Mail-in

+805% from this time in 2016

20162020
Last updated Sep. 22. Party registration is modeled by TargetSmart from multiple commercial sources.Data provided by TargetSmart

Plan your vote

You have 20 days left to register to vote. There are 41 days until the election.

Key dates

Key info

Minnesota Primary election results

Democratic Primary/ 75 Del.75 Delegates

Full Primary Results
  • DEM

    Joe BidenWinner

    38.6%

    287,553

    + 41 Delegates

  • DEM

    Bernie Sanders

    29.9%

    222,431

    + 29 Delegates

  • DEM

    Elizabeth Warren

    15.4%

    114,674

    + 5 Delegates

Republican Primary/ 39 Del.39 Delegates

Full Primary Results
  • REP

    Donald TrumpWinner

    + 39 Delegates

Full Primary Results

How Minnesota Voted

In 2016, Hillary Clinton won Minnesota with 47 percent of the vote, according to NBC News results, while Donald Trump received 45 percent. Minnesota is solidly blue state in presidential elections, and Democrats control the governor’s office and the state House, while Republicans control the state Senate.

2012

2012 Results
  • Democrat

    Barack ObamaObamaWinner

    52.8%

    1,546,167

  • Republican

    Mitt RomneyRomney

    45.1%

    1,320,225

2012 Exit Polls

Summary of 2012 Exit Poll data that shows the proportion of how different groups voted.

Men
Men: Democrats44%Men: Republicans51%
Women
Women: Democrats60%Women: Republicans38%
White
White: Democrats48%White: Republicans49%
Black
Not enough data
Hispanic/ Latino
Not enough data
Asian
Not enough data
College Graduate
College Graduate: Democrats49%College Graduate: Republicans46%
No College Degree
No College Degree: Democrats52%No College Degree: Republicans46%

2016

2016 Results
  • Democrat

    Hillary ClintonClintonWinner

    46.9%

    1,367,716

  • Republican

    Donald TrumpTrump

    45.3%

    1,322,951

2016 Exit Polls

Summary of 2016 Exit Poll data that shows the proportion of how different groups voted.

Men
Men: Democrats43%Men: Republicans49%
Women
Women: Democrats50%Women: Republicans43%
White
White: Democrats43%White: Republicans50%
Black
Not enough data
Hispanic/ Latino
Not enough data
Asian
Not enough data
College Graduate
College Graduate: Democrats47%College Graduate: Republicans45%
No College Degree
No College Degree: Democrats38%No College Degree: Republicans55%

More to the story in Minnesota 2020

The coronavirus pandemic and its devastating economic fallout are two major issues that have an impact on the election. NBC News is tracking and updating daily the number of coronavirus related deaths in each state and U.S. territory, as well as the jobless claims as reported weekly by the Department of Labor that counts how many people have filed for unemployment benefits.

Source: TargetSmart provides individual-level voterfile data state-by-state, including ballot requests and early in-person/mail in-voting absentee early vote data. The NBC News Decision Desk independently analyzes and aggregates the data.

