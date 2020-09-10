Minnesota Election Results 2020

Latest Minnesota pollsAll polls
ABC/Washington Post09/08-09/13
Margin of error: 4.5%
|57%
|41%
|Not Enough Data
Morning Consult09/04-09/13
Margin of error: 4.0%
|48%
|44%
09/04-09/13
CBS/YouGov09/09-09/11
Margin of error: 3.6%
|50%
|41%
|Not Enough Data
Siena College/The New York Times09/08-09/10
Margin of error: 3.9%
|50%
|41%
|Not Enough Data
Fox News07/18-07/20
Margin of error: 3.5%
|51%
|38%
|Not Enough Data
Early voting in Minnesota
In Minnesota, registered voters can request a mail-in ballot or vote early in-person.
Mail-in ballots sent3,313
Mail-in and early in-person ballots returned3,313
+805% from this time in 2016
Plan your vote
You have 20 days left to register to vote. There are 41 days until the election.
Key datessee how your state compares
- Oct. 13Deadline to register online
- Nov. 2Deadline to request a mail-in ballot
- Nov. 3Deadline to mail ballot
- Sep. 18First day to vote early in person
- Nov. 2Last day to vote early in person
- Nov. 3Election day
Key infosee more details
- You can register to vote and cast ballot on the same day
- You can vote by mail without an excuse
- You can register to vote online
- You can track the status of your ballot
Minnesota Primary election results
Democratic Primary/ 75 Del.75 DelegatesFull Primary Results
- DEM
Joe BidenWinner38.6%
287,553
+ 41 Delegates
- DEM
Bernie Sanders29.9%
222,431
+ 29 Delegates
- DEM
Elizabeth Warren15.4%
114,674
+ 5 Delegates
Republican Primary/ 39 Del.39 DelegatesFull Primary Results
- REP
Donald TrumpWinner
+ 39 Delegates
How Minnesota Voted
In 2016, Hillary Clinton won Minnesota with 47 percent of the vote, according to NBC News results, while Donald Trump received 45 percent. Minnesota is solidly blue state in presidential elections, and Democrats control the governor’s office and the state House, while Republicans control the state Senate.
20122012 Results
- Democrat
Barack ObamaObamaWinner52.8%
1,546,167
- Republican
Mitt RomneyRomney45.1%
1,320,225
2012 Exit Polls
Summary of 2012 Exit Poll data that shows the proportion of how different groups voted.
20162016 Results
- Democrat
Hillary ClintonClintonWinner46.9%
1,367,716
- Republican
Donald TrumpTrump45.3%
1,322,951
2016 Exit Polls
Summary of 2016 Exit Poll data that shows the proportion of how different groups voted.
More to the story in Minnesota 2020
The coronavirus pandemic and its devastating economic fallout are two major issues that have an impact on the election. NBC News is tracking and updating daily the number of coronavirus related deaths in each state and U.S. territory, as well as the jobless claims as reported weekly by the Department of Labor that counts how many people have filed for unemployment benefits.
|U.S. Claims
|Weekly
change
|60-day
trend
|Monthly
change
|12,628,000
|-6.76%
|-14.43%
|210,906
|-0.98%
|-13.71%
|Minnesota Claims
Source: TargetSmart provides individual-level voterfile data state-by-state, including ballot requests and early in-person/mail in-voting absentee early vote data. The NBC News Decision Desk independently analyzes and aggregates the data.