Last update 4:52 PM ET

Minnesota Senate Election Results 2020

Projected winner
Smith
94% of expected vote in

Estimated remaining 209,158

County
  • Aitkin98.3% in
  • Anoka95% in
  • Becker99% in
  • Beltrami93.5% in
  • Benton95% in
  • Big Stone95% in
  • Blue Earth88.6% in
  • Brown95% in
  • Carlton97.9% in
  • Carver99% in
  • Cass95% in
  • Chippewa95% in
  • Chisago95% in
  • Clay92.3% in
  • Clearwater95% in
  • Cook95% in
  • Cottonwood91.1% in
  • Crow Wing95% in
  • Dakota95% in
  • Dodge95% in
dem
Incumbent
Tina SmithSmith
48.8%
1,563,842
Percent
  • 35.3%
  • 43.3%
  • 33.5%
  • 41.9%
  • 31.4%
  • 37.5%
  • 46.8%
  • 33.2%
  • 48%
  • 42.2%
  • 32.7%
  • 34.8%
  • 32.6%
  • 48.1%
  • 26.5%
  • 63.2%
  • 30.2%
  • 32.8%
  • 50.9%
  • 36.5%
Votes
  • 3,471
  • 89,367
  • 6,343
  • 9,986
  • 6,834
  • 1,105
  • 16,369
  • 4,801
  • 9,574
  • 27,603
  • 5,908
  • 2,266
  • 11,012
  • 15,130
  • 1,222
  • 2,342
  • 1,773
  • 12,961
  • 130,551
  • 4,649
gop
Jason LewisLewis
43.5%
1,395,398
Percent
  • 58.6%
  • 47.4%
  • 59.3%
  • 48.1%
  • 59.4%
  • 55.6%
  • 42.7%
  • 60.4%
  • 44.7%
  • 51.4%
  • 60.1%
  • 58.4%
  • 58.4%
  • 42.2%
  • 66.7%
  • 31.3%
  • 62.9%
  • 60.1%
  • 41.5%
  • 55.2%
Votes
  • 5,759
  • 97,991
  • 11,252
  • 11,459
  • 12,907
  • 1,637
  • 14,945
  • 8,731
  • 8,903
  • 33,606
  • 10,863
  • 3,805
  • 19,695
  • 13,294
  • 3,077
  • 1,161
  • 3,691
  • 23,785
  • 106,487
  • 7,019
other
Kevin O'ConnorO'Connor
5.9%
189,631
Percent
  • 4.7%
  • 7.4%
  • 5.6%
  • 7.6%
  • 7.1%
  • 5.5%
  • 8%
  • 4.8%
  • 5.5%
  • 5%
  • 5.3%
  • 5.5%
  • 6.9%
  • 7.5%
  • 5.2%
  • 3.6%
  • 5.4%
  • 5.1%
  • 5.9%
  • 6.3%
Votes
  • 461
  • 15,377
  • 1,069
  • 1,804
  • 1,537
  • 163
  • 2,802
  • 690
  • 1,092
  • 3,282
  • 964
  • 358
  • 2,340
  • 2,346
  • 242
  • 132
  • 317
  • 2,032
  • 15,225
  • 805
other
Oliver SteinbergSteinberg
1.8%
56,971
Percent
  • 1.5%
  • 1.9%
  • 1.6%
  • 2.4%
  • 2.1%
  • 1.3%
  • 2.4%
  • 1.6%
  • 1.8%
  • 1.4%
  • 1.8%
  • 1.4%
  • 2%
  • 2.3%
  • 1.5%
  • 2%
  • 1.4%
  • 2%
  • 1.6%
  • 1.9%
Votes
  • 143
  • 3,835
  • 298
  • 564
  • 465
  • 39
  • 856
  • 224
  • 359
  • 926
  • 333
  • 90
  • 690
  • 716
  • 69
  • 73
  • 84
  • 774
  • 4,134
  • 248
Minnesota Senate exit polls

Presidential exit polls

  • Smith
  • Lewis
Gender
Male (46%)
45%
53%
Female (54%)
58%
40%
Race
White (87%)
51%
47%
Black (4%)
74%
25%
Hispanic/Latino (4%)
57%
40%
Asian (2%)
Not enough data
Other (3%)
Not enough data
White (87%)
51%
47%
Non-White (13%)
64%
34%
Sex by race
White men (39%)
43%
55%
White women (48%)
57%
41%
Black men (3%)
64%
35%
Black women (1%)
Not enough data
Latino men (2%)
Not enough data
Latino women (2%)
Not enough data
All other races (5%)
61%
36%