IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Last update 4:52 PM ET Mississippi House Election Results 2020 Polls close at 8:00 PM ET Winner 3 GOP seats Winner 1 DEM seat Jackson % expected vote in House

district % in % expected vote in House 1 H 1 85 % in T. Kelly INCUMBENT 69.1 % 201,192

A. Eliason 30.7 % 89,459 Show more candidates 85 % in House 2 H 2 68 % in B. Thompson INCUMBENT 65.9 % 143,602

B. Flowers 34 % 74,072 Show more candidates 68 % in House 3 H 3 72 % in M. Guest INCUMBENT 66.7 % 172,342

D. Benford 33.3 % 85,854 72 % in House 4 H 4 74 % in S. Palazzo INCUMBENT 95.9 % 201,294

Write-ins other 4.1 % 8,676 74 % in