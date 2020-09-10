Mississippi Election Results 2020

Election on Nov. 3

Plan your vote

You have 12 days left to register to vote. There are 41 days until the election.

Key dates

see how your state compares

Key info

see more details
  • You cannot register to vote and cast ballot on the same day
  • You cannot vote by mail without an excuse
  • You cannot register to vote online
  • You cannot track the status of your ballot

Mississippi Primary election results

Democratic Primary/ 36 Del.36 Delegates

Full Primary Results
  • DEM

    Joe BidenWinner

    81%

    222,160

    + 34 Delegates

  • DEM

    Bernie Sanders

    14.8%

    40,657

    + 2 Delegates

  • DEM

    Michael Bloomberg

    2.5%

    6,933

Republican Primary/ 40 Del.40 Delegates

Full Primary Results
  • REP

    Donald TrumpWinner

    98.4%

    241,985

    + 40 Delegates

  • REP

    Bill Weld

    0.9%

    2,311

  • REP

    Rocky De La Fuente

    0.4%

    1,085

Full Primary Results

How Mississippi Voted

In 2016, Donald Trump won the state with 58 percent of the vote, according to NBC News results, while Hillary Clinton received 40 percent. A deeply red state, Mississippi has voted Republican in the past 10 election cycles. The last Democratic candidate to win the state was Jimmy Carter, in 1976.

2012

2012 Results
  • Republican

    Mitt RomneyRomneyWinner

    55.3%

    710,746

  • Democrat

    Barack ObamaObama

    43.8%

    562,949

2012 Exit Polls

Summary of 2012 Exit Poll data that shows the proportion of how different groups voted.

Men
Men: Democrats40%Men: Republicans58%
Women
Women: Democrats46%Women: Republicans53%
White
White: Democrats10%White: Republicans89%
Black
Black: Democrats96%Black: Republicans4%
Hispanic/ Latino
Not enough data
Asian
Not enough data
College Graduate
College Graduate: Democrats38%College Graduate: Republicans60%
No College Degree
No College Degree: Democrats47%No College Degree: Republicans53%

2016

2016 Results
  • Republican

    Donald TrumpTrumpWinner

    57.9%

    700,714

  • Democrat

    Hillary ClintonClinton

    40.1%

    485,131

More to the story in Mississippi 2020

The coronavirus pandemic and its devastating economic fallout are two major issues that have an impact on the election. NBC News is tracking and updating daily the number of coronavirus related deaths in each state and U.S. territory, as well as the jobless claims as reported weekly by the Department of Labor that counts how many people have filed for unemployment benefits.

Ongoing Jobless Claims

U.S. ClaimsWeekly
change		60-day
trend		Monthly
change
12,628,000-6.76%
-14.43%
80,846-14.91%
-15.71%
Mississippi Claims

2020 State election results