Mississippi Election Results 2020

Plan your vote
You have 12 days left to register to vote. There are 41 days until the election.
Key datessee how your state compares
- Oct. 5Deadline to register by mail
- Nov. 2Deadline to request a mail-in ballot
- Nov. 3Deadline to mail ballot
- Sep. 21First day to vote early in person
- Oct. 31Last day to vote early in person
- Nov. 3Election day
Key infosee more details
- You cannot register to vote and cast ballot on the same day
- You cannot vote by mail without an excuse
- You cannot register to vote online
- You cannot track the status of your ballot
Mississippi Primary election results
Democratic Primary/ 36 Del.36 DelegatesFull Primary Results
- DEM
Joe BidenWinner81%
222,160
+ 34 Delegates
- DEM
Bernie Sanders14.8%
40,657
+ 2 Delegates
- DEM
Michael Bloomberg2.5%
6,933
Republican Primary/ 40 Del.40 DelegatesFull Primary Results
- REP
Donald TrumpWinner98.4%
241,985
+ 40 Delegates
- REP
Bill Weld0.9%
2,311
- REP
Rocky De La Fuente0.4%
1,085
How Mississippi Voted
In 2016, Donald Trump won the state with 58 percent of the vote, according to NBC News results, while Hillary Clinton received 40 percent. A deeply red state, Mississippi has voted Republican in the past 10 election cycles. The last Democratic candidate to win the state was Jimmy Carter, in 1976.
20122012 Results
- Republican
Mitt RomneyRomneyWinner55.3%
710,746
- Democrat
Barack ObamaObama43.8%
562,949
2012 Exit Polls
Summary of 2012 Exit Poll data that shows the proportion of how different groups voted.
20162016 Results
- Republican
Donald TrumpTrumpWinner57.9%
700,714
- Democrat
Hillary ClintonClinton40.1%
485,131
More to the story in Mississippi 2020
The coronavirus pandemic and its devastating economic fallout are two major issues that have an impact on the election. NBC News is tracking and updating daily the number of coronavirus related deaths in each state and U.S. territory, as well as the jobless claims as reported weekly by the Department of Labor that counts how many people have filed for unemployment benefits.
|U.S. Claims
|Weekly
change
|60-day
trend
|Monthly
change
|12,628,000
|-6.76%
|-14.43%
|80,846
|-14.91%
|-15.71%
|Mississippi Claims