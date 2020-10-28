Missouri Governor Election Results 2020

99%
expected
vote in
expected
vote in
County
- Adair99% in
- Andrew99% in
- Atchison99% in
- Audrain99% in
- Barry95% in
- Barton99% in
- Bates95% in
- Benton95% in
- Bollinger99% in
- Boone95% in
- Buchanan94.6% in
- Butler95% in
- Caldwell95% in
- Callaway99% in
- Camden99% in
- Cape Girardeau95% in
- Carroll95% in
- Carter98.5% in
- Cass99% in
- Cedar95% in
gop
IncumbentMike ParsonParson
57.2%
1,713,152
Percent
- 63.9%
- 73.9%
- 78.4%
- 72%
- 79.6%
- 84.8%
- 76.7%
- 76.8%
- 85.1%
- 44.6%
- 60.9%
- 79.6%
- 76.7%
- 70.9%
- 76.2%
- 72.5%
- 81.6%
- 84.3%
- 64.8%
- 82.1%
Votes
- 6,576
- 7,195
- 2,171
- 7,638
- 12,356
- 5,114
- 6,409
- 8,013
- 5,059
- 40,432
- 22,147
- 14,333
- 3,603
- 14,949
- 18,809
- 29,091
- 3,671
- 2,412
- 37,000
- 5,769
dem
Nicole GallowayGalloway
40.6%
1,216,392
Percent
- 34.4%
- 24.2%
- 19.2%
- 25.1%
- 18.3%
- 13.5%
- 21.1%
- 20.9%
- 13%
- 53%
- 36.3%
- 18.6%
- 20.5%
- 26.6%
- 22.1%
- 25.6%
- 17.1%
- 14%
- 32.8%
- 15.7%
Votes
- 3,542
- 2,356
- 533
- 2,663
- 2,841
- 816
- 1,762
- 2,178
- 772
- 47,997
- 13,225
- 3,349
- 961
- 5,607
- 5,455
- 10,257
- 770
- 401
- 18,755
- 1,102
lib
Rik CombsCombs
1.6%
48,843
Percent
- 1.3%
- 1.4%
- 1.8%
- 2.2%
- 1.6%
- 1.1%
- 1.6%
- 1.7%
- 1.5%
- 1.9%
- 2%
- 1.4%
- 2.1%
- 2.2%
- 1.3%
- 1.6%
- 1%
- 1.3%
- 1.8%
- 1.8%
Votes
- 131
- 140
- 51
- 232
- 242
- 69
- 134
- 180
- 91
- 1,704
- 719
- 257
- 98
- 461
- 325
- 627
- 44
- 38
- 1,028
- 124
other
Jerome BauerBauer
0.6%
17,121
Percent
- 0.4%
- 0.4%
- 0.5%
- 0.7%
- 0.6%
- 0.5%
- 0.6%
- 0.5%
- 0.4%
- 0.5%
- 0.8%
- 0.3%
- 0.7%
- 0.4%
- 0.4%
- 0.3%
- 0.3%
- 0.3%
- 0.6%
- 0.4%
Votes
- 43
- 42
- 15
- 70
- 88
- 33
- 51
- 56
- 21
- 459
- 303
- 61
- 33
- 79
- 103
- 131
- 13
- 10
- 319
- 30
99%
expected
vote in
expected
vote in
% in
- 99% in
- 99% in
- 99% in
- 99% in
- 95% in
- 99% in
- 95% in
- 95% in
- 99% in
- 95% in
- 94.6% in
- 95% in
- 95% in
- 99% in
- 99% in
- 95% in
- 95% in
- 98.5% in
- 99% in
- 95% in
The expected vote is the total number of votes that are expected in a given race once all votes are counted. This number is an estimate and is based on several different factors, including information on the number of votes cast early as well as information provided to our vote reporters on Election Day from county election officials. The figure can change as NBC News gathers new information.
Source: National Election Pool (NEP)