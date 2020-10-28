Missouri Presidential Election Results 2020

10
Electoral
Votes
Votes
99%
expected
vote in
expected
vote in
County
- Adair99% in
- Andrew99% in
- Atchison99% in
- Audrain99% in
- Barry95% in
- Barton99% in
- Bates95% in
- Benton95% in
- Bollinger99% in
- Boone95% in
- Buchanan95% in
- Butler95% in
- Caldwell95% in
- Callaway99% in
- Camden99% in
- Cape Girardeau95% in
- Carroll95% in
- Carter99% in
- Cass99% in
- Cedar95% in
gop
IncumbentDonald TrumpTrump
56.9%
1,711,847
Percent
- 61.8%
- 74.2%
- 78.1%
- 72.5%
- 79.7%
- 85%
- 78.2%
- 77.4%
- 86.3%
- 42.4%
- 61.2%
- 80.4%
- 79.3%
- 69.9%
- 76%
- 71.7%
- 81.8%
- 84.3%
- 64.6%
- 82.2%
Votes
- 6,391
- 7,255
- 2,199
- 7,727
- 12,425
- 5,168
- 6,595
- 8,106
- 5,162
- 38,596
- 22,450
- 14,599
- 3,725
- 14,812
- 18,825
- 28,873
- 3,706
- 2,451
- 37,172
- 5,786
dem
Joe BidenBiden
41.3%
1,242,851
Percent
- 35.8%
- 24.1%
- 20%
- 25.4%
- 18.9%
- 13.9%
- 19.8%
- 20.8%
- 12.5%
- 54.9%
- 36.6%
- 18.2%
- 19.1%
- 27.7%
- 22.8%
- 26.7%
- 17.3%
- 14.4%
- 33.1%
- 16.2%
Votes
- 3,705
- 2,351
- 564
- 2,703
- 2,948
- 844
- 1,672
- 2,179
- 749
- 49,999
- 13,445
- 3,301
- 897
- 5,868
- 5,640
- 10,738
- 785
- 418
- 19,035
- 1,143
lib
Jo JorgensenJorgensen
1.4%
40,932
Percent
- 1.5%
- 1.2%
- 1.7%
- 1.6%
- 1.2%
- 0.8%
- 1.4%
- 1.4%
- 0.9%
- 2.2%
- 1.4%
- 1%
- 1.1%
- 1.8%
- 1%
- 1.3%
- 0.7%
- 0.6%
- 1.6%
- 1.1%
Votes
- 157
- 120
- 47
- 175
- 180
- 47
- 119
- 150
- 51
- 1,957
- 529
- 187
- 50
- 371
- 254
- 519
- 32
- 18
- 907
- 80
other
Howie HawkinsHawkins
0.3%
8,246
Percent
- 0.4%
- 0.2%
- 0.1%
- 0.3%
- 0.2%
- 0.2%
- 0.2%
- 0.2%
- 0.2%
- 0.3%
- 0.3%
- 0.2%
- 0.1%
- 0.3%
- 0.1%
- 0.2%
- 0.1%
- 0.2%
- 0.3%
- 0.2%
Votes
- 42
- 19
- 3
- 27
- 27
- 13
- 14
- 22
- 13
- 312
- 127
- 41
- 7
- 64
- 32
- 84
- 6
- 6
- 162
- 13
other
Don BlankenshipBlankenship
0.1%
3,894
Percent
- 0.1%
- 0.1%
- 0%
- 0.1%
- 0.1%
- 0.1%
- 0.2%
- 0.1%
- 0%
- 0.2%
- 0.1%
- 0%
- 0.1%
- 0.1%
- 0.1%
- 0.1%
- 0%
- 0.1%
- 0.1%
- 0.2%
Votes
- 13
- 7
- 1
- 12
- 18
- 5
- 13
- 12
- 2
- 140
- 47
- 8
- 3
- 20
- 23
- 38
- 2
- 4
- 79
- 17
other
Write-insWrite-ins
0.1%
2,544
Percent
- 0.3%
- 0.2%
- 0%
- 0.2%
- 0.1%
- 0%
- 0.3%
- 0.1%
- 0.1%
- 0.2%
- 0.3%
- 0.2%
- 0.3%
- 0.2%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0.3%
- 0.3%
- 0%
Votes
- 29
- 22
- 0
- 16
- 18
- 0
- 22
- 9
- 4
- 196
- 115
- 29
- 14
- 43
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 9
- 169
- 0
The expected vote is the total number of votes that are expected in a given race once all votes are counted. This number is an estimate and is based on several different factors, including information on the number of votes cast early as well as information provided to our vote reporters on Election Day from county election officials. The figure can change as NBC News gathers new information.
Source: National Election Pool (NEP)