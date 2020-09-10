Missouri Election Results 2020

Election on Nov. 3

Plan your vote

You have 14 days left to register to vote. There are 41 days until the election.

Key dates

see how your state compares

Key info

see more details
  • You cannot register to vote and cast ballot on the same day
  • You can vote by mail without an excuse
  • You can register to vote online
  • You cannot track the status of your ballot

Missouri Primary election results

Democratic Primary/ 68 Del.68 Delegates

Full Primary Results
  • DEM

    Joe BidenWinner

    60.1%

    400,347

    + 44 Delegates

  • DEM

    Bernie Sanders

    34.6%

    230,374

    + 24 Delegates

  • DEM

    Michael Bloomberg

    1.5%

    9,866

Republican Primary/ 54 Del.54 Delegates

Full Primary Results
  • REP

    Donald TrumpWinner

    96.8%

    301,953

    + 54 Delegates

  • REP

    Uncommitted

    1.4%

    4,216

  • REP

    Bill Weld

    0.7%

    2,171

Full Primary Results

How Missouri Voted

In 2016, Donald Trump won the state with 57 percent of the vote, according to NBC News results, with Hillary Clinton garnering 38 percent. While Missouri has a voting record of backing both Democratic and Republican presidential candidates, the last Democrat to win the state was Bill Clinton, in 1992 and ’96.

2012

2012 Results
  • Republican

    Mitt RomneyRomneyWinner

    53.8%

    1,482,440

  • Democrat

    Barack ObamaObama

    44.4%

    1,223,796

2012 Exit Polls

Summary of 2012 Exit Poll data that shows the proportion of how different groups voted.

Men
Men: Democrats43%Men: Republicans54%
Women
Women: Democrats45%Women: Republicans53%
White
White: Democrats32%White: Republicans65%
Black
Black: Democrats94%Black: Republicans6%
Hispanic/ Latino
Not enough data
Asian
Not enough data
College Graduate
College Graduate: Democrats40%College Graduate: Republicans57%
No College Degree
No College Degree: Democrats45%No College Degree: Republicans54%

2016

2016 Results
  • Republican

    Donald TrumpTrumpWinner

    56.9%

    1,594,511

  • Democrat

    Hillary ClintonClinton

    38.2%

    1,071,068

2016 Exit Polls

Summary of 2016 Exit Poll data that shows the proportion of how different groups voted.

Men
Men: Democrats32%Men: Republicans62%
Women
Women: Democrats43%Women: Republicans53%
White
White: Democrats28%White: Republicans66%
Black
Black: Democrats90%Black: Republicans8%
Hispanic/ Latino
Not enough data
Asian
Not enough data
College Graduate
College Graduate: Democrats38%College Graduate: Republicans56%
No College Degree
No College Degree: Democrats37%No College Degree: Republicans59%

More to the story in Missouri 2020

The coronavirus pandemic and its devastating economic fallout are two major issues that have an impact on the election. NBC News is tracking and updating daily the number of coronavirus related deaths in each state and U.S. territory, as well as the jobless claims as reported weekly by the Department of Labor that counts how many people have filed for unemployment benefits.

Ongoing Jobless Claims

U.S. ClaimsWeekly
change		60-day
trend		Monthly
change
12,628,000-6.76%
-14.43%
83,355-14.14%
-37.20%
Missouri Claims

2020 State election results