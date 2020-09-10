Missouri Election Results 2020

Plan your vote
You have 14 days left to register to vote. There are 41 days until the election.
Key datessee how your state compares
- Oct. 7Deadline to register online
- Oct. 21Deadline to request a mail-in ballot
- Nov. 3Deadline to mail ballot
- Sep. 22First day to vote early in person
- Nov. 2Last day to vote early in person
- Nov. 3Election day
Key infosee more details
- You cannot register to vote and cast ballot on the same day
- You can vote by mail without an excuse
- You can register to vote online
- You cannot track the status of your ballot
Missouri Primary election results
Democratic Primary/ 68 Del.68 DelegatesFull Primary Results
- DEM
Joe BidenWinner60.1%
400,347
+ 44 Delegates
- DEM
Bernie Sanders34.6%
230,374
+ 24 Delegates
- DEM
Michael Bloomberg1.5%
9,866
Republican Primary/ 54 Del.54 DelegatesFull Primary Results
- REP
Donald TrumpWinner96.8%
301,953
+ 54 Delegates
- REP
Uncommitted1.4%
4,216
- REP
Bill Weld0.7%
2,171
How Missouri Voted
In 2016, Donald Trump won the state with 57 percent of the vote, according to NBC News results, with Hillary Clinton garnering 38 percent. While Missouri has a voting record of backing both Democratic and Republican presidential candidates, the last Democrat to win the state was Bill Clinton, in 1992 and ’96.
20122012 Results
- Republican
Mitt RomneyRomneyWinner53.8%
1,482,440
- Democrat
Barack ObamaObama44.4%
1,223,796
2012 Exit Polls
Summary of 2012 Exit Poll data that shows the proportion of how different groups voted.
20162016 Results
- Republican
Donald TrumpTrumpWinner56.9%
1,594,511
- Democrat
Hillary ClintonClinton38.2%
1,071,068
2016 Exit Polls
Summary of 2016 Exit Poll data that shows the proportion of how different groups voted.
More to the story in Missouri 2020
The coronavirus pandemic and its devastating economic fallout are two major issues that have an impact on the election. NBC News is tracking and updating daily the number of coronavirus related deaths in each state and U.S. territory, as well as the jobless claims as reported weekly by the Department of Labor that counts how many people have filed for unemployment benefits.
|U.S. Claims
|Weekly
change
|60-day
trend
|Monthly
change
|12,628,000
|-6.76%
|-14.43%
|83,355
|-14.14%
|-37.20%
|Missouri Claims