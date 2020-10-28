President
Last update 4:52 PM ET

Montana Presidential Election Results 2020

WinnerProjected winner
Donald Trump
99% of expected vote in

Estimated remaining 2,223

3
Electoral
Votes
BillingsHelena
99%
expected
vote in
County
  • Beaverhead99% in
  • Big Horn89.9% in
  • Blaine99% in
  • Broadwater99% in
  • Carbon99% in
  • Carter92.2% in
  • Cascade99% in
  • Chouteau99% in
  • Custer99% in
  • Daniels85.4% in
  • Dawson99% in
  • Deer Lodge95% in
  • Fallon89.9% in
  • Fergus92.7% in
  • Flathead95% in
  • Gallatin95% in
  • Garfield95% in
  • Glacier98.6% in
  • Golden Valley89% in
  • Granite95% in
gop
Incumbent
Donald TrumpTrump
56.7%
341,763
Percent
  • 69.3%
  • 46.8%
  • 47.1%
  • 77.4%
  • 62.8%
  • 89.7%
  • 58.5%
  • 63.6%
  • 71.5%
  • 78.8%
  • 77.7%
  • 44.7%
  • 87.3%
  • 74.5%
  • 63.6%
  • 44.3%
  • 94%
  • 33.4%
  • 82.3%
  • 67.5%
Votes
  • 3,923
  • 2,185
  • 1,469
  • 3,139
  • 4,424
  • 775
  • 23,199
  • 1,888
  • 4,204
  • 799
  • 3,758
  • 2,184
  • 1,375
  • 4,830
  • 38,233
  • 31,639
  • 764
  • 1,882
  • 414
  • 1,419
dem
Joe BidenBiden
40.4%
243,714
Percent
  • 28.4%
  • 51.4%
  • 50.9%
  • 20.5%
  • 34.2%
  • 8.6%
  • 38.8%
  • 33.3%
  • 25.7%
  • 19.2%
  • 19.9%
  • 52.4%
  • 10.9%
  • 23%
  • 33.7%
  • 51.8%
  • 5%
  • 64%
  • 15.5%
  • 30.4%
Votes
  • 1,608
  • 2,401
  • 1,589
  • 830
  • 2,412
  • 74
  • 15,384
  • 988
  • 1,510
  • 195
  • 962
  • 2,562
  • 172
  • 1,491
  • 20,238
  • 36,964
  • 41
  • 3,603
  • 78
  • 638
lib
Jo JorgensenJorgensen
2.5%
15,190
Percent
  • 2.3%
  • 1.8%
  • 2%
  • 2.1%
  • 2.3%
  • 1.7%
  • 2.8%
  • 2.8%
  • 2.4%
  • 2%
  • 2.2%
  • 2.9%
  • 1.8%
  • 2.2%
  • 2.2%
  • 3.1%
  • 1%
  • 2.2%
  • 2.2%
  • 2.1%
Votes
  • 130
  • 83
  • 63
  • 87
  • 160
  • 15
  • 1,105
  • 82
  • 141
  • 20
  • 105
  • 142
  • 28
  • 142
  • 1,339
  • 2,232
  • 8
  • 123
  • 11
  • 45
other
Write-insWrite-ins
0.4%
2,110
Percent
  • 0%
  • 0%
  • 0%
  • 0%
  • 0.7%
  • 0%
  • 0%
  • 0.3%
  • 0.4%
  • 0%
  • 0.2%
  • 0%
  • 0%
  • 0.4%
  • 0.5%
  • 0.7%
  • 0%
  • 0.4%
  • 0%
  • 0%
Votes
  • 0
  • 0
  • 0
  • 0
  • 49
  • 0
  • 0
  • 9
  • 23
  • 0
  • 12
  • 0
  • 0
  • 24
  • 322
  • 528
  • 0
  • 22
  • 0
  • 0
99%
expected
vote in
% in
  • 99% in
  • 89.9% in
  • 99% in
  • 99% in
  • 99% in
  • 92.2% in
  • 99% in
  • 99% in
  • 99% in
  • 85.4% in
  • 99% in
  • 95% in
  • 89.9% in
  • 92.7% in
  • 95% in
  • 95% in
  • 95% in
  • 98.6% in
  • 89% in
  • 95% in

  • Biden
  • Trump
Gender
Male (48%)
37%
57%
Female (52%)
50%
47%
Race
White (88%)
44%
52%
Black (0%)
Not enough data
Hispanic/Latino (3%)
Not enough data
Asian (0%)
Not enough data
Other (8%)
Not enough data
White (88%)
44%
52%
Non-White (12%)
47%
45%
Sex by race
White men (39%)
37%
58%
White women (49%)
50%
47%
Black men (0%)
Not enough data
Black women (0%)
Not enough data
Latino men (3%)
Not enough data
Latino women (1%)
Not enough data
All other races (8%)
Not enough data

The expected vote is the total number of votes that are expected in a given race once all votes are counted. This number is an estimate and is based on several different factors, including information on the number of votes cast early as well as information provided to our vote reporters on Election Day from county election officials. The figure can change as NBC News gathers new information.

Source: National Election Pool (NEP)

2020 State election results