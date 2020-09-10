Montana Election Results 2020

Election on Nov. 3

Plan your vote

You have 12 days left to register to vote. There are 41 days until the election.

Key dates

  • Oct. 5Deadline to register by mail
  • Nov. 3Deadline to mail ballot
  • Oct. 4First day to vote early in person
  • Nov. 2Last day to vote early in person
  • Nov. 3Election day

Key info

Montana Primary election results

Democratic Primary/ 19 Del.19 Delegates

  • DEM

    Joe BidenWinner

    74.1%

    111,706

    + 18 Delegates

  • DEM

    Bernie Sanders

    14.6%

    22,033

    + 1 Delegates

  • DEM

    Elizabeth Warren

    8%

    11,984

Republican Primary/ 27 Del.27 Delegates

  • REP

    Donald TrumpWinner

    92.7%

    200,174

    + 27 Delegates

  • REP

    No Preference

    6.1%

    13,184

  • REP

    Write-ins

    1.2%

    2,521

How Montana Voted

In 2016, Donald Trump won the state with 57 percent of the vote, according to NBC News results, while Hillary Clinton received 36 percent. A historically red state when it comes to the presidency, Montana has voted for only two Democratic candidates in the last 68 years, Lyndon B. Johnson in 1964 and Bill Clinton in 1992.

2012

  • Republican

    Mitt RomneyRomneyWinner

    55.4%

    267,928

  • Democrat

    Barack ObamaObama

    41.7%

    201,839

2012 Exit Polls

Summary of 2012 Exit Poll data that shows the proportion of how different groups voted.

Men
Men: Democrats37%Men: Republicans59%
Women
Women: Democrats46%Women: Republicans52%
White
White: Democrats38%White: Republicans59%
Black
Not enough data
Hispanic/ Latino
Not enough data
Asian
Not enough data
College Graduate
College Graduate: Democrats43%College Graduate: Republicans55%
No College Degree
No College Degree: Democrats37%No College Degree: Republicans60%

2016

  • Republican

    Donald TrumpTrumpWinner

    56.5%

    279,240

  • Democrat

    Hillary ClintonClinton

    35.9%

    177,709

More to the story in Montana 2020

The coronavirus pandemic and its devastating economic fallout are two major issues that have an impact on the election. NBC News is tracking and updating daily the number of coronavirus related deaths in each state and U.S. territory, as well as the jobless claims as reported weekly by the Department of Labor that counts how many people have filed for unemployment benefits.

Ongoing Jobless Claims

U.S. ClaimsWeekly
change		60-day
trend		Monthly
change
12,628,000-6.76%
-14.43%
22,008-8.97%
-20.95%
Montana Claims

