Montana Election Results 2020

Key datessee how your state compares
- Oct. 5Deadline to register by mail
- Nov. 3Deadline to mail ballot
- Oct. 4First day to vote early in person
- Nov. 2Last day to vote early in person
- Nov. 3Election day
Key infosee more details
- You can register to vote and cast ballot on the same day
- You can vote by mail without an excuse
- You cannot register to vote online
- You can track the status of your ballot
Montana Primary election results
Democratic Primary/ 19 Del.19 DelegatesFull Primary Results
- DEM
Joe BidenWinner74.1%
111,706
+ 18 Delegates
- DEM
Bernie Sanders14.6%
22,033
+ 1 Delegates
- DEM
Elizabeth Warren8%
11,984
Republican Primary/ 27 Del.27 DelegatesFull Primary Results
- REP
Donald TrumpWinner92.7%
200,174
+ 27 Delegates
- REP
No Preference6.1%
13,184
- REP
Write-ins1.2%
2,521
How Montana Voted
In 2016, Donald Trump won the state with 57 percent of the vote, according to NBC News results, while Hillary Clinton received 36 percent. A historically red state when it comes to the presidency, Montana has voted for only two Democratic candidates in the last 68 years, Lyndon B. Johnson in 1964 and Bill Clinton in 1992.
20122012 Results
- Republican
Mitt RomneyRomneyWinner55.4%
267,928
- Democrat
Barack ObamaObama41.7%
201,839
2012 Exit Polls
Summary of 2012 Exit Poll data that shows the proportion of how different groups voted.
20162016 Results
- Republican
Donald TrumpTrumpWinner56.5%
279,240
- Democrat
Hillary ClintonClinton35.9%
177,709
More to the story in Montana 2020
The coronavirus pandemic and its devastating economic fallout are two major issues that have an impact on the election. NBC News is tracking and updating daily the number of coronavirus related deaths in each state and U.S. territory, as well as the jobless claims as reported weekly by the Department of Labor that counts how many people have filed for unemployment benefits.
|U.S. Claims
|Weekly
change
|60-day
trend
|Monthly
change
|12,628,000
|-6.76%
|-14.43%
|22,008
|-8.97%
|-20.95%
|Montana Claims