Montana Senate Election Results 2020

- Beaverhead99% in
- Big Horn90.1% in
- Blaine99% in
- Broadwater99% in
- Carbon99% in
- Carter91.9% in
- Cascade99% in
- Chouteau99% in
- Custer99% in
- Daniels86.7% in
- Dawson99% in
- Deer Lodge95% in
- Fallon90% in
- Fergus92.7% in
- Flathead95% in
- Gallatin95% in
- Garfield95% in
- Glacier99% in
- Golden Valley89.2% in
- Granite95% in
gop
IncumbentSteve DainesDaines
55.2%
332,824
Percent
- 66.6%
- 44.6%
- 42.8%
- 75.5%
- 61.9%
- 89.1%
- 55.7%
- 60.7%
- 68.2%
- 76.4%
- 75.3%
- 39.3%
- 85.1%
- 72.6%
- 63%
- 44.6%
- 91%
- 29.5%
- 80.4%
- 64.7%
Votes
- 3,775
- 2,086
- 1,343
- 3,074
- 4,361
- 767
- 22,197
- 1,811
- 3,994
- 787
- 3,634
- 1,918
- 1,341
- 4,709
- 37,775
- 31,768
- 736
- 1,685
- 405
- 1,360
dem
Steve BullockBullock
44.8%
269,908
Percent
- 33.4%
- 55.4%
- 57.2%
- 24.5%
- 38.1%
- 10.9%
- 44.3%
- 39.3%
- 31.8%
- 23.6%
- 24.7%
- 60.7%
- 14.9%
- 27.4%
- 37%
- 55.4%
- 9%
- 70.5%
- 19.6%
- 35.3%
Votes
- 1,890
- 2,590
- 1,792
- 995
- 2,679
- 94
- 17,644
- 1,174
- 1,861
- 243
- 1,189
- 2,961
- 235
- 1,781
- 22,139
- 39,458
- 73
- 4,024
- 99
- 741
- 99% in
- 90.1% in
- 99% in
- 99% in
- 99% in
- 91.9% in
- 99% in
- 99% in
- 99% in
- 86.7% in
- 99% in
- 95% in
- 90% in
- 92.7% in
- 95% in
- 95% in
- 95% in
- 99% in
- 89.2% in
- 95% in
Montana Senate exit pollsPresidential exit polls
- Bullock
- Daines
Gender
Male (48%)
Female (52%)
Race
White (88%)
Black (0%)
Hispanic/Latino (3%)
Asian (0%)
Other (8%)
White (88%)
Non-White (12%)
Sex by race
White men (39%)
White women (49%)
Black men (0%)
Black women (0%)
Latino men (3%)
Latino women (1%)
All other races (8%)
The expected vote is the total number of votes that are expected in a given race once all votes are counted. This number is an estimate and is based on several different factors, including information on the number of votes cast early as well as information provided to our vote reporters on Election Day from county election officials. The figure can change as NBC News gathers new information.
Source: National Election Pool (NEP)