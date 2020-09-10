Nebraska Election Results 2020

Early voting in Nebraska
In Nebraska, registered voters can request a mail-in ballot or vote early in-person.
Mail-in ballots sent137,925
You have 23 days left to register to vote. There are 41 days until the election.
- Oct. 16Deadline to register online
- Nov. 3Deadline to mail ballot
- Oct. 5First day to vote early in person
- Nov. 2Last day to vote early in person
- Nov. 3Election day
- You cannot register to vote and cast ballot on the same day
- You can vote by mail without an excuse
- You can register to vote online
- You can track the status of your ballot
Nebraska Primary election results
Democratic Primary/ 29 Del.29 DelegatesFull Primary Results
- DEM
Joe BidenWinner76.1%
126,444
+ 29 Delegates
- DEM
Bernie Sanders14%
23,214
- DEM
Elizabeth Warren6.3%
10,401
Republican Primary/ 36 Del.36 DelegatesFull Primary Results
- REP
Donald TrumpWinner90.8%
243,721
+ 36 Delegates
- REP
Bill Weld8.5%
22,934
- REP
Write-ins0.7%
1,853
How Nebraska Voted
In 2016, Donald Trump won 60 percent of the vote in Nebraska, according to NBC News results, while Hillary Clinton took in 34 percent. Reliably red, the state has not supported a Democratic candidate for president since 1964, when it voted for Lyndon B. Johnson. Barack Obama did receive one electoral college vote in 2008.
20122012 Results
- Republican
Mitt RomneyRomneyWinner60.1%
475,064
- Democrat
Barack ObamaObama38.2%
302,081
20162016 Results
- Republican
Donald TrumpTrumpWinner59.9%
495,961
- Democrat
Hillary ClintonClinton34.4%
284,494
More to the story in Nebraska 2020
The coronavirus pandemic and its devastating economic fallout are two major issues that have an impact on the election. NBC News is tracking and updating daily the number of coronavirus related deaths in each state and U.S. territory, as well as the jobless claims as reported weekly by the Department of Labor that counts how many people have filed for unemployment benefits.
|U.S. Claims
|Weekly
change
|60-day
trend
|Monthly
change
|12,628,000
|-6.76%
|-14.43%
|21,404
|-18.13%
|-33.31%
|Nebraska Claims
