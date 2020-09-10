Nebraska Election Results 2020

Election on Nov. 3

Early voting in Nebraska

In Nebraska, registered voters can request a mail-in ballot or vote early in-person.

Mail-in ballots sent137,925

44%
35%
21%
DEMGOPOther
Last updated Sep. 22. Party registration is publicly available in the state.Data provided by TargetSmart

Plan your vote

You have 23 days left to register to vote. There are 41 days until the election.

Key dates

see how your state compares
  • Oct. 16Deadline to register online
  • Nov. 3Deadline to mail ballot
  • Oct. 5First day to vote early in person
  • Nov. 2Last day to vote early in person
  • Nov. 3Election day

Key info

see more details

Nebraska Primary election results

Democratic Primary/ 29 Del.29 Delegates

Full Primary Results
  • DEM

    Joe BidenWinner

    76.1%

    126,444

    + 29 Delegates

  • DEM

    Bernie Sanders

    14%

    23,214

  • DEM

    Elizabeth Warren

    6.3%

    10,401

Republican Primary/ 36 Del.36 Delegates

Full Primary Results
  • REP

    Donald TrumpWinner

    90.8%

    243,721

    + 36 Delegates

  • REP

    Bill Weld

    8.5%

    22,934

  • REP

    Write-ins

    0.7%

    1,853

Full Primary Results

How Nebraska Voted

In 2016, Donald Trump won 60 percent of the vote in Nebraska, according to NBC News results, while Hillary Clinton took in 34 percent. Reliably red, the state has not supported a Democratic candidate for president since 1964, when it voted for Lyndon B. Johnson. Barack Obama did receive one electoral college vote in 2008.

2012

2012 Results
  • Republican

    Mitt RomneyRomneyWinner

    60.1%

    475,064

  • Democrat

    Barack ObamaObama

    38.2%

    302,081

2016

2016 Results
  • Republican

    Donald TrumpTrumpWinner

    59.9%

    495,961

  • Democrat

    Hillary ClintonClinton

    34.4%

    284,494

More to the story in Nebraska 2020

The coronavirus pandemic and its devastating economic fallout are two major issues that have an impact on the election. NBC News is tracking and updating daily the number of coronavirus related deaths in each state and U.S. territory, as well as the jobless claims as reported weekly by the Department of Labor that counts how many people have filed for unemployment benefits.

Ongoing Jobless Claims

U.S. ClaimsWeekly
change		60-day
trend		Monthly
change
12,628,000-6.76%
-14.43%
21,404-18.13%
-33.31%
Nebraska Claims

Source: TargetSmart provides individual-level voterfile data state-by-state, including ballot requests and early in-person/mail in-voting absentee early vote data. The NBC News Decision Desk independently analyzes and aggregates the data.

2020 State election results