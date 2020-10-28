Nevada Presidential Election Results 2020

6
Electoral
Votes
Votes
89%
expected
vote in
expected
vote in
County
- Carson City88.2% in
- Churchill89.9% in
- Clark87.9% in
- Douglas82% in
- Elko89.4% in
- Esmeralda90.3% in
- Eureka99% in
- Humboldt91.8% in
- Lander88.5% in
- Lincoln87.4% in
- Lyon95% in
- Mineral88% in
- Nye91.7% in
- Pershing90.8% in
- Storey90.4% in
- Washoe93.7% in
- White Pine89.3% in
dem
Joe BidenBiden
49.4%
604,251
Percent
- 43.1%
- 23.5%
- 53.1%
- 34.3%
- 20.6%
- 15.2%
- 9.8%
- 22%
- 18%
- 13.8%
- 28.1%
- 34.8%
- 28.9%
- 23.5%
- 31.3%
- 50.6%
- 20%
Votes
- 11,775
- 2,862
- 431,863
- 9,727
- 4,246
- 72
- 92
- 1,608
- 477
- 318
- 8,256
- 759
- 6,435
- 525
- 899
- 123,501
- 836
gop
IncumbentDonald TrumpTrump
48.5%
592,813
Percent
- 54.3%
- 73.1%
- 45.2%
- 63.5%
- 76.4%
- 82.1%
- 88.4%
- 75.5%
- 79.6%
- 84.3%
- 69.1%
- 61.6%
- 69.2%
- 74.7%
- 66.4%
- 46.5%
- 77.5%
Votes
- 14,846
- 8,916
- 367,279
- 17,985
- 15,726
- 389
- 833
- 5,531
- 2,107
- 1,949
- 20,288
- 1,343
- 15,418
- 1,668
- 1,903
- 113,394
- 3,238
lib
Jo JorgensenJorgensen
1%
11,647
Percent
- 1.3%
- 2.1%
- 0.8%
- 1%
- 1.6%
- 1.3%
- 0.6%
- 1.3%
- 1.3%
- 0.6%
- 1.5%
- 1.6%
- 0.8%
- 0.5%
- 1.2%
- 1.4%
- 1%
Votes
- 344
- 253
- 6,172
- 278
- 337
- 6
- 6
- 93
- 34
- 15
- 442
- 34
- 173
- 12
- 33
- 3,374
- 41
other
None of these candidatescandidates
0.9%
11,042
Percent
- 1.1%
- 1.1%
- 0.8%
- 1.1%
- 1%
- 1.3%
- 0.8%
- 1%
- 0.9%
- 1%
- 1%
- 1.5%
- 0.8%
- 0.9%
- 1%
- 1.2%
- 1%
Votes
- 295
- 133
- 6,414
- 298
- 204
- 6
- 8
- 70
- 25
- 23
- 282
- 33
- 178
- 20
- 30
- 2,982
- 41
other
Don BlankenshipBlankenship
0.2%
2,578
Percent
- 0.3%
- 0.3%
- 0.2%
- 0.2%
- 0.3%
- 0.2%
- 0.3%
- 0.3%
- 0.2%
- 0.3%
- 0.3%
- 0.5%
- 0.3%
- 0.3%
- 0.1%
- 0.3%
- 0.5%
Votes
- 88
- 31
- 1,465
- 50
- 62
- 1
- 3
- 22
- 5
- 7
- 101
- 10
- 72
- 7
- 3
- 630
- 21
Nevada Presidential exit pollsNational exit polls
- Biden
- Trump
- None of these candidates
Gender
Male (49%)
Female (51%)
Race
White (62%)
Black (8%)
Hispanic/Latino (19%)
Asian (6%)
Other (5%)
White (62%)
Non-White (38%)
Sex by race
White men (30%)
White women (32%)
Black men (4%)
Black women (5%)
Latino men (9%)
Latino women (10%)
All other races (11%)
The expected vote is the total number of votes that are expected in a given race once all votes are counted. This number is an estimate and is based on several different factors, including information on the number of votes cast early as well as information provided to our vote reporters on Election Day from county election officials. The figure can change as NBC News gathers new information.
Source: National Election Pool (NEP)