President
253214
BidenWinnerTrumpWinner
Latest Presidential Results
Senate
4748
DEMWinnerGOPWinner
House
226Projection209
DEMWinnerGOPWinner
Full Coverage
Live Updates
Full Coverage
Live Updates
IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Last update 4:53 PM ET

Nevada Presidential Election Results 2020

Too close to call
Biden
49.4%
Trump
48.5%
89% of expected vote in

Estimated remaining 147,669

Counting continues in the 2020 election on Thursday, and no winner has been declared. Mail-in ballots and rules restricting when officials in key states could begin processing them has delayed the vote count, which will continue into the coming hours and days.

NVpresidenthouse
6
Electoral
Votes
Las VegasReno
89%
expected
vote in
County
  • Carson City88.2% in
  • Churchill89.9% in
  • Clark87.9% in
  • Douglas82% in
  • Elko89.4% in
  • Esmeralda90.3% in
  • Eureka99% in
  • Humboldt91.8% in
  • Lander88.5% in
  • Lincoln87.4% in
  • Lyon95% in
  • Mineral88% in
  • Nye91.7% in
  • Pershing90.8% in
  • Storey90.4% in
  • Washoe93.7% in
  • White Pine89.3% in
dem
Joe BidenBiden
49.4%
604,251
Percent
  • 43.1%
  • 23.5%
  • 53.1%
  • 34.3%
  • 20.6%
  • 15.2%
  • 9.8%
  • 22%
  • 18%
  • 13.8%
  • 28.1%
  • 34.8%
  • 28.9%
  • 23.5%
  • 31.3%
  • 50.6%
  • 20%
Votes
  • 11,775
  • 2,862
  • 431,863
  • 9,727
  • 4,246
  • 72
  • 92
  • 1,608
  • 477
  • 318
  • 8,256
  • 759
  • 6,435
  • 525
  • 899
  • 123,501
  • 836
gop
Incumbent
Donald TrumpTrump
48.5%
592,813
Percent
  • 54.3%
  • 73.1%
  • 45.2%
  • 63.5%
  • 76.4%
  • 82.1%
  • 88.4%
  • 75.5%
  • 79.6%
  • 84.3%
  • 69.1%
  • 61.6%
  • 69.2%
  • 74.7%
  • 66.4%
  • 46.5%
  • 77.5%
Votes
  • 14,846
  • 8,916
  • 367,279
  • 17,985
  • 15,726
  • 389
  • 833
  • 5,531
  • 2,107
  • 1,949
  • 20,288
  • 1,343
  • 15,418
  • 1,668
  • 1,903
  • 113,394
  • 3,238
lib
Jo JorgensenJorgensen
1%
11,647
Percent
  • 1.3%
  • 2.1%
  • 0.8%
  • 1%
  • 1.6%
  • 1.3%
  • 0.6%
  • 1.3%
  • 1.3%
  • 0.6%
  • 1.5%
  • 1.6%
  • 0.8%
  • 0.5%
  • 1.2%
  • 1.4%
  • 1%
Votes
  • 344
  • 253
  • 6,172
  • 278
  • 337
  • 6
  • 6
  • 93
  • 34
  • 15
  • 442
  • 34
  • 173
  • 12
  • 33
  • 3,374
  • 41
other
None of these candidatescandidates
0.9%
11,042
Percent
  • 1.1%
  • 1.1%
  • 0.8%
  • 1.1%
  • 1%
  • 1.3%
  • 0.8%
  • 1%
  • 0.9%
  • 1%
  • 1%
  • 1.5%
  • 0.8%
  • 0.9%
  • 1%
  • 1.2%
  • 1%
Votes
  • 295
  • 133
  • 6,414
  • 298
  • 204
  • 6
  • 8
  • 70
  • 25
  • 23
  • 282
  • 33
  • 178
  • 20
  • 30
  • 2,982
  • 41
other
Don BlankenshipBlankenship
0.2%
2,578
Percent
  • 0.3%
  • 0.3%
  • 0.2%
  • 0.2%
  • 0.3%
  • 0.2%
  • 0.3%
  • 0.3%
  • 0.2%
  • 0.3%
  • 0.3%
  • 0.5%
  • 0.3%
  • 0.3%
  • 0.1%
  • 0.3%
  • 0.5%
Votes
  • 88
  • 31
  • 1,465
  • 50
  • 62
  • 1
  • 3
  • 22
  • 5
  • 7
  • 101
  • 10
  • 72
  • 7
  • 3
  • 630
  • 21
89%
expected
vote in
% in
  • 88.2% in
  • 89.9% in
  • 87.9% in
  • 82% in
  • 89.4% in
  • 90.3% in
  • 99% in
  • 91.8% in
  • 88.5% in
  • 87.4% in
  • 95% in
  • 88% in
  • 91.7% in
  • 90.8% in
  • 90.4% in
  • 93.7% in
  • 89.3% in

Nevada Presidential exit polls

National exit polls

  • Biden
  • Trump
  • None of these candidates
Gender
Male (49%)
46%
48%
4%4%
Female (51%)
54%
40%
5%5%
Race
White (62%)
44%
53%
3%3%
Black (8%)
79%
15%
5%5%
Hispanic/Latino (19%)
57%
34%
8%8%
Asian (6%)
62%
35%
3%3%
Other (5%)
40%
48%
10%10%
White (62%)
44%
53%
3%3%
Non-White (38%)
61%
32%
7%7%
Sex by race
White men (30%)
40%
57%
2%2%
White women (32%)
47%
49%
4%4%
Black men (4%)
75%
20%
4%4%
Black women (5%)
82%
12%
6%6%
Latino men (9%)
48%
43%
7%7%
Latino women (10%)
66%
25%
9%9%
All other races (11%)
51%
41%
7%7%

The expected vote is the total number of votes that are expected in a given race once all votes are counted. This number is an estimate and is based on several different factors, including information on the number of votes cast early as well as information provided to our vote reporters on Election Day from county election officials. The figure can change as NBC News gathers new information.

Source: National Election Pool (NEP)

2020 State election results