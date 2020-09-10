Nevada Election Results 2020

Election on Nov. 3

Siena College/The New York Times09/08-09/10
Margin of error: 5.3%
46%42%Not Enough Data

You have 36 days left to register to vote. There are 41 days until the election.

  • Oct. 29Deadline to register online
  • Nov. 3Deadline to mail ballot
  • Oct. 17First day to vote early in person
  • Oct. 3Last day to vote early in person
  • Nov. 3Election day

Nevada Primary election results

Democratic Primary/ 36 Del.36 Delegates

  • DEM

    Bernie SandersWinner

    46.8%

    6,788

    + 24 Delegates

  • DEM

    Joe Biden

    20.2%

    2,927

    + 9 Delegates

  • DEM

    Pete Buttigieg

    14.3%

    2,073

    + 3 Delegates

Republican Primary/ 25 Del.25 Delegates

  • Republican

    Donald TrumpWinner

    + 25 Delegates

How Nevada Voted

In 2016, Hillary Clinton won Nevada with 48 percent of the vote, according to NBC News results, while Donald Trump received 46 percent. Considered a swing state, Nevada has seen close contests over the years. The state voted for Democrat Bill Clinton twice before backing Republican George W. Bush twice. The state then voted for Barack Obama in 2008 and 2012 before giving Hillary Clinton a narrow victory in 2016.

2012

  • Democrat

    Barack ObamaObamaWinner

    52.4%

    531,373

  • Republican

    Mitt RomneyRomney

    45.7%

    463,567

2012 Exit Polls

Men
Men: Democrats48%Men: Republicans49%
Women
Women: Democrats57%Women: Republicans41%
White
White: Democrats43%White: Republicans56%
Black
Black: Democrats92%Black: Republicans6%
Hispanic/ Latino
Hispanic/ Latino: Democrats71%Hispanic/ Latino: Republicans24%
Asian
Asian: Democrats50%Asian: Republicans47%
College Graduate
College Graduate: Democrats47%College Graduate: Republicans52%
No College Degree
No College Degree: Democrats56%No College Degree: Republicans42%

2016

  • Democrat

    Hillary ClintonClintonWinner

    47.9%

    539,260

  • Republican

    Donald TrumpTrump

    45.5%

    512,058

2016 Exit Polls

Men
Men: Democrats42%Men: Republicans50%
Women
Women: Democrats53%Women: Republicans41%
White
White: Democrats38%White: Republicans56%
Black
Black: Democrats81%Black: Republicans12%
Hispanic/ Latino
Hispanic/ Latino: Democrats60%Hispanic/ Latino: Republicans29%
Asian
Asian: Democrats62%Asian: Republicans36%
College Graduate
College Graduate: Democrats48%College Graduate: Republicans45%
No College Degree
No College Degree: Democrats48%No College Degree: Republicans46%

The coronavirus pandemic and its devastating economic fallout are two major issues that have an impact on the election. NBC News is tracking and updating daily the number of coronavirus related deaths in each state and U.S. territory, as well as the jobless claims as reported weekly by the Department of Labor that counts how many people have filed for unemployment benefits.

Ongoing Jobless Claims

12,628,000-6.76%
-14.43%
192,928-10.76%
-19.73%
