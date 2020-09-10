Nevada Election Results 2020

Latest Nevada pollsAll polls
|Latest Polls
|Trend
Siena College/The New York Times09/08-09/10
Margin of error: 5.3%
|46%
|42%
|Not Enough Data
Plan your vote
You have 36 days left to register to vote. There are 41 days until the election.
Key datessee how your state compares
- Oct. 29Deadline to register online
- Nov. 3Deadline to mail ballot
- Oct. 17First day to vote early in person
- Oct. 3Last day to vote early in person
- Nov. 3Election day
Key infosee more details
- You can register to vote and cast ballot on the same day
- You can vote by mail without an excuse
- You can register to vote online
- You can track the status of your ballot
Nevada Primary election results
Democratic Primary/ 36 Del.36 DelegatesFull Primary Results
- DEM
Bernie SandersWinner46.8%
6,788
+ 24 Delegates
- DEM
Joe Biden20.2%
2,927
+ 9 Delegates
- DEM
Pete Buttigieg14.3%
2,073
+ 3 Delegates
Republican Primary/ 25 Del.25 Delegates
- Republican
Donald TrumpWinner
+ 25 Delegates
How Nevada Voted
In 2016, Hillary Clinton won Nevada with 48 percent of the vote, according to NBC News results, while Donald Trump received 46 percent. Considered a swing state, Nevada has seen close contests over the years. The state voted for Democrat Bill Clinton twice before backing Republican George W. Bush twice. The state then voted for Barack Obama in 2008 and 2012 before giving Hillary Clinton a narrow victory in 2016.
20122012 Results
- Democrat
Barack ObamaObamaWinner52.4%
531,373
- Republican
Mitt RomneyRomney45.7%
463,567
2012 Exit Polls
Summary of 2012 Exit Poll data that shows the proportion of how different groups voted.
20162016 Results
- Democrat
Hillary ClintonClintonWinner47.9%
539,260
- Republican
Donald TrumpTrump45.5%
512,058
2016 Exit Polls
Summary of 2016 Exit Poll data that shows the proportion of how different groups voted.
More to the story in Nevada 2020
The coronavirus pandemic and its devastating economic fallout are two major issues that have an impact on the election. NBC News is tracking and updating daily the number of coronavirus related deaths in each state and U.S. territory, as well as the jobless claims as reported weekly by the Department of Labor that counts how many people have filed for unemployment benefits.
|U.S. Claims
|Weekly
change
|60-day
trend
|Monthly
change
|12,628,000
|-6.76%
|-14.43%
|192,928
|-10.76%
|-19.73%
|Nevada Claims