New Hampshire Governor Election Results 2020

- Acworth92.7% in
- Albany95% in
- Alexandria95% in
- Allenstown93.7% in
- Alstead95% in
- Alton95% in
- Amherst92.9% in
- Andover95% in
- Antrim98.9% in
- Ashland95% in
- Atkinson99% in
- Auburn95% in
- Barnstead95% in
- Barrington0% in
- Bartlett95% in
- Bath95% in
- Bedford95% in
- Belmont95% in
- Bennington93.6% in
- Benton95% in
gop
IncumbentChris SununuSununu
65%
504,133
Percent
- 57.8%
- 62%
- 72.6%
- 73.7%
- 55.1%
- 79.6%
- 62.2%
- 59.5%
- 64.2%
- 66.4%
- 73.8%
- 78.8%
- 75.1%
- 0%
- 57.5%
- 70.3%
- 71.5%
- 78.1%
- 63.4%
- 76.8%
Votes
- 325
- 276
- 775
- 1,674
- 649
- 3,097
- 4,960
- 945
- 1,006
- 792
- 3,749
- 3,058
- 2,181
- 0
- 1,232
- 431
- 10,493
- 3,133
- 521
- 179
dem
Dan FeltesFeltes
33.5%
259,870
Percent
- 40.7%
- 36.4%
- 25%
- 24.5%
- 42.5%
- 19.5%
- 36.5%
- 39.3%
- 34.1%
- 32%
- 25.3%
- 20%
- 22.8%
- 0%
- 41.8%
- 27.9%
- 27.8%
- 20.3%
- 33.9%
- 19.7%
Votes
- 229
- 162
- 267
- 556
- 501
- 757
- 2,913
- 623
- 535
- 382
- 1,283
- 778
- 662
- 0
- 896
- 171
- 4,077
- 813
- 279
- 46
lib
Darryl PerryPerry
1.4%
10,953
Percent
- 1.4%
- 1.6%
- 2.4%
- 1.8%
- 2.4%
- 0.9%
- 1.3%
- 0.9%
- 1.5%
- 1.6%
- 0.9%
- 1.2%
- 2.1%
- 0%
- 0.7%
- 1.8%
- 0.7%
- 1.6%
- 2.6%
- 3.4%
Votes
- 8
- 7
- 26
- 40
- 28
- 36
- 105
- 14
- 24
- 19
- 45
- 47
- 61
- 0
- 14
- 11
- 98
- 63
- 21
- 8
other
Write-insWrite-ins
0%
195
Percent
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0.3%
- 0.1%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0.1%
- 0%
Votes
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 5
- 2
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 1
- 0
96%
expected
vote in
expected
vote in
% in
New Hampshire Governor exit pollsPresidential exit polls
Gender
Male (47%)
Female (53%)
Race
White (92%)
Black (2%)
Hispanic/Latino (3%)
Asian (1%)
Other (1%)
White (92%)
Non-White (8%)
Sex by race
White men (43%)
White women (49%)
Black men (1%)
Black women (1%)
Latino men (2%)
Latino women (1%)
All other races (3%)
The expected vote is the total number of votes that are expected in a given race once all votes are counted. This number is an estimate and is based on several different factors, including information on the number of votes cast early as well as information provided to our vote reporters on Election Day from county election officials. The figure can change as NBC News gathers new information.
Source: National Election Pool (NEP)