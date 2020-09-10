New Hampshire Election Results 2020

Latest New Hampshire pollsAll polls
Siena College/The New York Times09/08-09/11
Margin of error: 5.5%
|45%
|42%
|Not Enough Data
University of New Hampshire07/16-07/28
Margin of error: N/A
|53%
|40%
|Not Enough Data
Early voting in New Hampshire
In New Hampshire, registered voters can request a mail-in ballot.
Mail-in ballots sent106,397
Plan your vote
You have 28 days left to register to vote. There are 41 days until the election.
Key datessee how your state compares
- Oct. 21Deadline to register by mail
- Nov. 2Deadline to request a mail-in ballot
- Nov. 3Deadline to mail ballot
- Nov. 3Election day
Key infosee more details
- You can register to vote and cast ballot on the same day
- You can vote by mail if COVID-19 is your excuse
- You cannot register to vote online
- You can track the status of your ballot
New Hampshire Primary election results
Democratic Primary/ 24 Del.24 DelegatesFull Primary Results
- DEM
Bernie SandersWinner25.6%
76,394
+ 9 Delegates
- DEM
Pete Buttigieg24.3%
72,474
+ 5 Delegates
- DEM
Amy Klobuchar19.7%
58,832
+ 4 Delegates
Republican Primary/ 22 Del.22 DelegatesFull Primary Results
- REP
Donald TrumpWinner85.7%
129,698
+ 22 Delegates
- REP
Bill Weld9.2%
13,849
- REP
Write-ins2.5%
3,756
How New Hampshire Voted
In 2016, Hillary Clinton won the state with 48 percent support, according to NBC News results, while Donald Trump received 47 percent. While New Hampshire has a history of backing both Democratic and Republican candidates, the last Republican to win the state was George W. Bush in 2000.
20122012 Results
- Democrat
Barack ObamaObamaWinner52.2%
369,561
- Republican
Mitt RomneyRomney46.6%
329,918
2012 Exit Polls
Summary of 2012 Exit Poll data that shows the proportion of how different groups voted.
20162016 Results
- Democrat
Hillary ClintonClintonWinner47.6%
348,526
- Republican
Donald TrumpTrump47.2%
345,790
2016 Exit Polls
Summary of 2016 Exit Poll data that shows the proportion of how different groups voted.
More to the story in New Hampshire 2020
The coronavirus pandemic and its devastating economic fallout are two major issues that have an impact on the election. NBC News is tracking and updating daily the number of coronavirus related deaths in each state and U.S. territory, as well as the jobless claims as reported weekly by the Department of Labor that counts how many people have filed for unemployment benefits.
|U.S. Claims
|Weekly
change
|60-day
trend
|Monthly
change
|12,628,000
|-6.76%
|-14.43%
|39,497
|-8.05%
|-20.75%
|New Hampshire Claims
Source: TargetSmart provides individual-level voterfile data state-by-state, including ballot requests and early in-person/mail in-voting absentee early vote data. The NBC News Decision Desk independently analyzes and aggregates the data.