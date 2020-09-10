New Hampshire Election Results 2020

Election on Nov. 3

Latest New Hampshire polls

All polls

Siena College/The New York Times09/08-09/11
Margin of error: 5.5%
45%42%Not Enough Data
University of New Hampshire07/16-07/28
Margin of error: N/A
53%40%Not Enough Data

Early voting in New Hampshire

In New Hampshire, registered voters can request a mail-in ballot.

Mail-in ballots sent106,397

49%
19%
32%
DEMGOPOther
Last updated Sep. 22. Party registration is publicly available in the state.Data provided by TargetSmart

Plan your vote

You have 28 days left to register to vote. There are 41 days until the election.

Key dates

Key info

New Hampshire Primary election results

Democratic Primary/ 24 Del.24 Delegates

  • DEM

    Bernie SandersWinner

    25.6%

    76,394

    + 9 Delegates

  • DEM

    Pete Buttigieg

    24.3%

    72,474

    + 5 Delegates

  • DEM

    Amy Klobuchar

    19.7%

    58,832

    + 4 Delegates

Republican Primary/ 22 Del.22 Delegates

  • REP

    Donald TrumpWinner

    85.7%

    129,698

    + 22 Delegates

  • REP

    Bill Weld

    9.2%

    13,849

  • REP

    Write-ins

    2.5%

    3,756

How New Hampshire Voted

In 2016, Hillary Clinton won the state with 48 percent support, according to NBC News results, while Donald Trump received 47 percent. While New Hampshire has a history of backing both Democratic and Republican candidates, the last Republican to win the state was George W. Bush in 2000.

2012

2012 Results
  • Democrat

    Barack ObamaObamaWinner

    52.2%

    369,561

  • Republican

    Mitt RomneyRomney

    46.6%

    329,918

2012 Exit Polls

Summary of 2012 Exit Poll data that shows the proportion of how different groups voted.

Men
Men: Democrats47%Men: Republicans51%
Women
Women: Democrats58%Women: Republicans42%
White
White: Democrats51%White: Republicans47%
Black
Not enough data
Hispanic/ Latino
Not enough data
Asian
Not enough data
College Graduate
College Graduate: Democrats50%College Graduate: Republicans48%
No College Degree
No College Degree: Democrats50%No College Degree: Republicans48%

2016

2016 Results
  • Democrat

    Hillary ClintonClintonWinner

    47.6%

    348,526

  • Republican

    Donald TrumpTrump

    47.2%

    345,790

2016 Exit Polls

Summary of 2016 Exit Poll data that shows the proportion of how different groups voted.

Men
Men: Democrats40%Men: Republicans53%
Women
Women: Democrats54%Women: Republicans41%
White
White: Democrats46%White: Republicans48%
Black
Not enough data
Hispanic/ Latino
Not enough data
Asian
Not enough data
College Graduate
College Graduate: Democrats47%College Graduate: Republicans48%
No College Degree
No College Degree: Democrats39%No College Degree: Republicans55%

More to the story in New Hampshire 2020

The coronavirus pandemic and its devastating economic fallout are two major issues that have an impact on the election. NBC News is tracking and updating daily the number of coronavirus related deaths in each state and U.S. territory, as well as the jobless claims as reported weekly by the Department of Labor that counts how many people have filed for unemployment benefits.

Ongoing Jobless Claims

U.S. ClaimsWeekly
change		60-day
trend		Monthly
change
12,628,000-6.76%
-14.43%
39,497-8.05%
-20.75%
New Hampshire Claims

Source: TargetSmart provides individual-level voterfile data state-by-state, including ballot requests and early in-person/mail in-voting absentee early vote data. The NBC News Decision Desk independently analyzes and aggregates the data.

